Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Breaks Silence On “Mean Girl” Accusations After Debutante Ball

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Martin addressed the backlash over her alleged “mean girl behavior” at the Bal des Débutantes in a video with her friends. The eldest daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow was recently accused of being disrespectful toward another débutante at the prestigious ball.

In a since-deleted TikTok with two of her friends, the 20-year-old appeared to laugh off accusations that she had ill intentions toward fellow débutante Countess Aliénor Loppin de Montmort.

Highlights Apple Martin addressed her recent Bal des Débutantes controversy in a sarcastic video with her friends.

The 20-year-old was accused of exhibiting "mean girl behavior" toward fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort.

At the lavish event, Apple jumped into the frame while Aliénor was having her individual photos taken.

RELATED:

Share icon Apple Martin poked fun at the claims that she was a “mean girl” at the Bal des Débutantes last month



Image credits: HelloMagazine

“I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight,” Apple and her friends lip-synched to a voiceover in a video posted by her pal, Ava Crox, on Monday (December 16), the DailyMail reported.

“We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline,” one of her friends lip-synched as the camera cut to Crox. “When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…”

On November 30, children of celebrities and aristocrats attended the Bal des Débutantes. The exclusive event, held annually in Paris, brings together between 20 and 25 young women and a similar number of young men, along with their parents.

The 20-year-old lip-synched to an audio that said, “I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: HelloMagazine

At one point during the ball, French Countess Aliénor was having her photo taken when the young model jumped into the frame and struck a few poses, Bored Panda previously reported. Aliénor awkwardly laughed as Apple posed with her hands on her hips.

After a video of the moment went viral, Apple was accused of attempting to steal the spotlight from Aliénor by not waiting her turn to have her photos taken.

Apple was accused of trying to steal the spotlight from fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort when she jumped into the frame of one of her photos

Share icon

Image credits: ParisMatch

Share icon

Image credits: ParisMatch

However, the French Countess took no offense to the model’s actions, as she told People Magazine that Apple is “genuinely the nicest girl ever.”



“She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” she said. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple attended the ball with her parents, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Her date for the high society debut was Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck of the Austro-Hungarian noble family House of Henckel von Donnersmarck.

Apple stunned in a strapless light blue Valentino gown with a black bow in the front which reportedly took 750 hours to make.

Aliénor, who was joined by Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne of Belgium, donned a black lace Emanuel Ungaro dress.

Also in attendance were Sophia Loren’s granddaughter Lucia Ponti, Nicole Ari Parker’s daughter, Sophie Kodjoe, and Apollonie Halard, the daughter of Vogue contributor Miranda Brooks and architect Bastien Halard.

Aliénor, a descendant of French nobility, was the only French débutante at the ball

Share icon

Image credits: alienor__ldm

Share icon

Image credits: alienor__ldm

Another deb who completely captured the Internet’s attention was 18-year-old Peyton Spaht, who comes from one of the wealthiest families in San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young woman wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress with a printed skirt, one of the most extravagant looks at the ball and a reflection of her passion for art. Her cavalier was French Prince Constantin d’Orléans.

Peyton was seen posing with Apple after netizens said she was “stealing the attention” from the model. In a post on Payton’s TikTok, the débutantes leaned into the camera together and made kissy faces, with Apple sticking her tongue out to the side at the end, the DailyMail reported.

Apple attended the exclusive event with her parents, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Share icon

Image credits: Gwyneth Paltrow

The debs, aged between 17 and 21 years old, were chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity, as per Hello! Magazine.



This year, the focus of the fund-raising event was shared between two charities: the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, Hello! Magazine reported.

ADVERTISEMENT