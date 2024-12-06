After Apple Martin’s ‘Mean Girl’ Antics Go Viral, Fellow Debutante Breaks Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Countess Aliénor Loppin de Montmort defended Apple Martin, the 20-year-old daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Apple previously faced backlash following her appearance at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France on November 30. A viral video initially showed Apple jokingly stepping into Aliénor’s photo, sparking accusations of “mean girl” behavior online.

Amid ongoing speculations that Gwynteth and Chris’ first child was unkind, Aliénor broke her silence, telling People on Thursday (December 5): “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever!

“She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

At the prestigious Les Bal des Débutantes in the French capital, Apple was accused of disrupting the spotlight of Aliénor, the only French debutante at the event.

Countess Aliénor Loppin de Montmort defended Apple Martin

Image credits: alienor__ldm

Image credits: alienor__ldm

Children of celebrities and aristocrats partook at the Bal des Débutantes, also known as “le Bal,” a debutante ball and fashion event held annually in Paris. The event brings together between 20 and 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from many countries, together with their parents and a similar number of young men.

This year, Apple was said to take the spotlight away from Aliénor when she “sashayed” into the shot while the countess was having her photo taken, Bored Panda previously reported.

Aliénor comes from the Loppin de Montmort family, who are survivors of French nobility and originally came from Beaune in Burgundy and can trace their roots back to 1480, as per The Daily Mail.

Apple is the 20-year-old daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin

Image credits: parismatch

In a separate controversy, San Francisco billionaire heiress Peyton Spaht revealed behind-the-scenes moments with Apple after she was accused of “stealing the attention” from her.

Peyton, who also attended the ball, was often praised for her appearance, even overshadowing Apple in some social media posts.

Taking to her TikTok page, which has since been made private, Peyton shared glimpses of what really happened that night in Paris, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (December 2).

According to a TikTok video reviewed by The Mail, Peyton and Apple leaned into the camera together and made kissy faces, with Apple even sticking her tongue out to the side at the end.

Later, Apple also entered the back of another clip Peyton took, alongside fellow debutante Lucia Ponti – who is Sophia Loren’s granddaughter – as she threw her arms up in the air and began to dance, as per the British tabloid.

Peyton was reportedly accompanied by Constantin d’Orléans, the son of Duke Charles-Louis d’Orléans, at the ball.

A viral video initially showed Apple jokingly stepping into Aliénor’s photo, sparking accusations of “mean girl” behavior online

Image credits: alienor__ldm

Peyton is currently a senior at Convent & Stuart Hall, a prestigious private school with a jaw-dropping annual tuition fee of $57,900. She is slated to graduate next year, Bored Panda previously reported.

Beyond her stylish debut, Peyton is no stranger to accomplishments. She founded EWG:HS, a student-led initiative aimed at creating healthier, safer communities.

Her father, Holden Spaht, is worth $3.7 billion and serves as the managing partner of private equity giant Thoma Bravo. He also chairs the board at Peyton’s school.

Image credits: leodonnersmarck

Her mother, Claire, is an accomplished artist, philanthropist, and art collector. Together, the family is deeply entrenched in San Francisco’s elite circles.

The Bal is orchestrated annually by public relations executive Ophélie Renouard, and hosts debs who are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity, Hello! Magazine reported on Sunday (December 1).

This year, the focus was shared between two charities. One was the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world.

Aliénor comes from the Loppin de Montmort family, who are survivors of French nobility

Image credits: alienor__ldm

The other was the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.

In addition to Apple, Peyton, Lucia, and Alienor, the 2024 Bal des Débutantes in Paris included a diverse group from prestigious families around the world.

Among them was also Sophie Kodjoe, daughter of actress Nicole Ari Parker.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Other notable debs included HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas, a Spanish royal; Olivia Meijer, daughter of a Dutch real estate family; and Ella Yam, daughter of actor Simon Yam and model Qiqi Fei.

Also attending were Oona Finch, granddaughter of actor Peter Finch; Mina Muniz Tschape, daughter of Brazilian artists; and Isabel de Poligny, a French-Argentine pursuing art.

Several other debs hailed from aristocratic or artistic backgrounds, with dates ranging from fellow nobles to industry professionals, making the event a gathering of notable young figures from across the globe.

