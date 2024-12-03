Mystery Redhead Steals Spotlight From Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Mean Girl” Daughter At “Nepo Baby” Ball

The debutante ball, a long-standing rite of passage for the elite, set the stage for unexpected drama as around 20 young women from across the globe gathered for this year’s Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple Martin, dazzled in her blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, some netizens believed it was an enigmatic redhead who stole the show.

Highlights Peyton Spaht, an enigmatic redhead, stole the show from Apple's blue Valentino gown at the debutante ball.

Social media praised Peyton's Dolce & Gabbana dress with Rococo details as the highlight of the event.

The 18-year-old hails from one of San Francisco's richest families.

She attended the event with her mother and sister.

What People Think Celebrity Parent Apologist: Apple Martin deserved spotlight; Peyton's rise shows unfair focus on 'nepo' criticism.

Undercover Talent Scout: Peyton Spaht clearly outshone Apple Martin; hidden talent eclipses nepotism.

Traditionalist: Debutante ball's roots important; fame should not overshadow heritage and values.

Apple, 20, exuded all the grace at the event, dubbed by the internet as the “nepo baby” ball.

You May Also Like:

Around 20 debutantes gathered at Paris’s opulent Hotel Shangri-La for the elite Le Bal des Débutantes

Image credits: peytonspaht

She joined around 19 other debutantes at the opulent event, held in Paris’s $1,000-a-night Hotel Shangri-La on Saturday, November 30.

Enjoying a sweet father-daughter moment, Apple was captured sharing a slow dance with Coldplay frontman Chris.

While many viewers praised Apple and her strapless blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, several compliments online were reserved for 18-year-old Peyton Spaht, who hails from one of the richest families in San Francisco.

Social media was abuzz with admiration for Peyton, who wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress with a billowing skirt, decorated with mythical scenes and rococo details.

Peyton Spaht stole the spotlight at the event, which was also attended by Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Share icon

Image credits: peytonspaht

“The beautiful red head’s dress is stunning,” one commenter praised, while another declared, “I think the red head’s dress is the most stunning.”

“Agree, Peyton and her dress stood out from all the others, lovely look,” said another admirer. “That was a Met Gala dress for sure!!”

Others were quick to agree, with one saying: “All the young ladies are beautiful however, the red haired girl was definitely the belle of the ball. She really stands out as a natural beauty and her choice of dress was perfect.”

“Peyton Spaht is straight up the best dressed and is gorgeous,” said another. “I can’t see her personality from pictures, but it seems she is the one debutante that seems to have the most Class.”

“All the young ladies are beautiful however, the red haired girl was definitely the belle of the ball,” one social media user said about Peyton

Share icon

Image credits: Holden Spaht

Peyton, who attended the ball with her mother and sister, shared some behind-the-scenes moments with Apple, who was branded a “mean girl” following the event.

A TikTok video reviewed by the Daily Mail showed Peyton and Apple leaning in for the camera making kissy faces, with Apple even sticking her tongue out at the end.

Later, Apple made an unexpected appearance in another clip Peyton filmed, this time joining fellow debutante Lucia Ponti, Sophia Loren’s granddaughter. Apple threw her arms in the air and began dancing.

Peyton is currently a senior at Convent & Stuart Hall, a prestigious private school with a jaw-dropping annual tuition fee of $57,900. She is slated to graduate next year.

20-year-old Apple wore a blue strapless Valentino gown to the star-studded event over the weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Share icon

Image credits: peytonspaht

Beyond her stylish debut, Peyton is no stranger to accomplishments. She founded EWG:HS, a student-led initiative aimed at creating healthier, safer communities.

Her father, Holden Spaht, is worth $3.7 billion and serves as the managing partner of private equity giant Thoma Bravo. He also chairs the board at Peyton’s school.

Her mother, Claire, is an accomplished artist, philanthropist, and art collector. Together, the family is deeply entrenched in San Francisco’s elite circles.

Peyton hails from one of the richest families in San Francisco, and her father Holden Spaht is worth $3.7 billion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna’s Fashion (@thisisannasfashion)

Historically, the debutante ball was seen as a formal introduction to society, where young women from elite families were presented as eligible brides, often to secure a suitable marriage.

The invite-only event is now branded as a place for young women to express their individuality while stepping into high society.

“I think its history is rooted in sending young women off to the world to be married, but in this case, it showcases how individual all of the women participating are and how diverse and creative everyone is,” Sophie Kodjoe, the daughter of And Just Like That… star Nicole Ari Parker, told Vogue ahead of the event.

“Apple is trying way too hard,” one netizen said after the event, dubbed the “nepo baby” ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Sophie wore a sculptural, rich burgundy-hued Oscar de la Renta gown with a glowing gold collar necklace to the much-talked-about event.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to meet new people from all over the world and I’m just really honored to be a part of that,” she added.

“Apple is trying way too hard,” one netizen commented after the event, dubbed the “nepo baby” ball

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon