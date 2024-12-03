Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Slammed Over “Mean Girls” Behavior At Paris Ball

ADVERTISEMENT

At the prestigious Les Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France this past weekend, Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, disrupted the spotlight of Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort, the only French debutante at the event. San Francisco billionaire heiress Peyton Spaht has since revealed some behind-the-scenes moments with Apple.

Children of celebrities and aristocrats partook at the Bal des Débutantes on Saturday (November 30).

Also known as “le Bal,” the event is a debutante ball and fashion event held annually in the French capital, which brings together between 20 and 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from many countries, together with their parents and a similar number of young men.

This year, French countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort, the only French debutante at the ball, and Apple Martin caused quite a scene at the prestigious event.

Apple, who is the 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, took the spotlight away from Alienor when she “sashayed” into the shot while the countess was having her photo taken, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (December 2).

At the Bal des Débutantes, Apple reportedly dressed in a striking Valentino gown. Meanwhile, the French countess wore a vintage Emmanuel Ungaro gown honoring her grandmother.

However, Alienor, an animal lover with a passion for fashion, reportedly became the only debutante not to be featured in the event’s main coverage.

Alienor comes from the Loppin de Montmort family, who are survivors of French nobility and originally came from Beaune in Burgundy, and can trace their roots back to 1480, as per The Mail.

San Francisco billionaire heiress Peyton Spaht has since revealed the controversial behind-the-scenes moments with Apple.

Peyton, who attended the ball in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, was often praised for her appearance, even overshadowing Apple in some social media posts.

But Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, disrupted the spotlight of Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort

Taking to her TikTok page, which has since been made private, Peyton shared glimpses of what really happened that night in Paris, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.

According to a TikTok video reviewed by The Mail, Peyton and Apple leaned into the camera together and made kissy faces, with Apple even sticking her tongue out to the side at the end.

Later, Apple also entered the back of another clip Peyton took, alongside fellow debutante Lucia Ponti – who is Sophia Loren’s granddaughter – as she threw her arms up in the air and began to dance, as per the British tabloid.

Peyton was reportedly accompanied by Constantin d’Orléans, the son of Duke Charles-Louis d’Orléans, at the ball.

The Bal is orchestrated annually by public relations executive Ophélie Renouard, and hosts debs who are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity, Hello! Magazine reported on Sunday (December 1).

This year, the focus was shared between two charities. One was the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world.

Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort was the only French debutante at the event

The other was the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.

In addition to Apple, Peyton, Lucia, and Alienor, the 2024 Bal des Débutantes in Paris included a diverse group from prestigious families around the world.

San Francisco billionaire heiress Peyton Spaht has since revealed some behind-the-scenes moments with Apple

Among them was also Sophie Kodjoe, daughter of actress Nicole Ari Parker.

Other notable debs included HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas, a Spanish royal; Olivia Meijer, daughter of a Dutch real estate family; and Ella Yam, daughter of actor Simon Yam and model Qiqi Fei.

Alienor comes from the Loppin de Montmort family, who are survivors of French nobility

Also attending were Oona Finch, granddaughter of actor Peter Finch; Mina Muniz Tschape, daughter of Brazilian artists; and Isabel de Poligny, a French-Argentine pursuing art.

Several other debs hailed from aristocratic or artistic backgrounds, with dates ranging from fellow nobles to industry professionals, making the event a gathering of notable young figures from across the globe.

Bored Panda has contacted Alienor for comment.

“This doesn’t surprise me in the slightest,” a reader commented

