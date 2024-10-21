ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes we tend to lose a little perspective while getting caught up in our routines, problems, thoughts and anxieties. However, living in that bubble of ours can make us lose touch with what life is like for people outside of it. And wealthier folks, or those who at least try to fake a bougie lifestyle, tend to be the most guilty of that.

Luckily, the Instagram account “The Fake Rothko” exists to expose people who get so caught up in their privilege that their actions become tone-death. Scroll down to find the best this account has to offer and don’t forget to leave your thoughts below.

1 hour ago

Who travels to exotic locations for CHRISTMAS? I might go visit my fam at the other end of the state.

Influencers, in particular, are being frequently criticized for being out of touch with reality. Even though at the beginning of the influencer era they were liked for their relatability and groundedness—traits that perhaps a lot of celebrities lacked—now they’re becoming less relatable, having gained massive success and shifting to a significantly bougier lifestyle.
The social media fame and the money that comes with it often spin people’s heads around and make them forget the less fortunate ones that may be suffering from food shortages or lack of affordable housing while they are busy taking another brand-paid tip. 

51 minutes ago

It’s not necessarily wealth. I live in a very rural homestead on a very Big Island in the middle of a very big ocean. Only a handful of my neighbors got Covid and when they did it was the big gossip around town. Now with all the vaccines & boosters, those of us who’ve never had it are sitting ducks for the next variation.

Writer Sarah Manavis said that “If there’s one thing influencers aren’t known for, it’s their ability to carefully read a room. During any serious moment over the past several years—be it the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, or the war in Ukraine—it’s been easy to find an example of a professional YouTuber or Instagrammer making a tasteless gaffe in the name of content.”
Luckily, when these tone-deaf mistakes happen, people are ready to harshly call them out. Just this month, as Hurricane Milton approached Florida, a number of TikTok videos have surfaced of influencers not letting such dangerous natural phenomena get in the way of their Disney vacation.

1 hour ago

Not original, they would never let the logo be cut of by a window or side panel? 🙀 (/s)

1 hour ago

It's the people in non descript but unquestionably comfortable clothes plus sunglasses and a head covering that you need to suck up to.

Cecily Bauchmann was among them, filming and sharing herself going on a Target trip to get her “Disney essentials,” as people in Florida were already being warned to evacuate. After receiving many harsh comments, she deleted the video. People hoped she would change her mind and cancel the trip but she didn’t. Instead, she took her 4 kids with her to Disney, which was confirmed by an Instagram story she posted on October 7. 
The news started covering the possibility of Hurricane Milton on October 4, meaning that these influencers had plenty of time to cancel their trips but did the opposite, endangering her family and taking space for potential evacuees. Many people go to Disney not to entertain themselves but to find some shelter from the hurricane. 

1 hour ago

I'm the type to put spiders outside instead of killing them, but bed bugs can f**k all the way off to the deepest, darkest pits of hell.

Other influencers who were heading to Disney claimed not knowing that Hurricane Milton was approaching. While they complained about rain ruining their trip, other people were worried about losing their lives. And while people empty out their savings to find a safe place to stay, they’re taking up Disney rooms. Probably the worst thing of it all is that they had the nerve to brag about their vacation on social media, once again highlighting just how ignorant and out of touch they can be.

1 hour ago

Meanwhile, a homeless person applying for a job is like "umm, yeah, like, I want to be an influencer but don't have any influence. So, if you could just give me an expensive lifestyle for 30 years so I can become self made. It's like your job"

That’s why many people are taking a step back and reevaluating who they trust and respect. Gen Z in particular craves more meaningful content from creators, not just which private jet to take for a 12-minute flight. Therefore, they’re turning from Instagrammers to YouTubers and TikTokers, who are everyday people and have gone viral with videos that Gen Z genuinely engage with.

43 minutes ago

girls you canget your own money you don't need your mans money oh wait you need it because you are to lasy living you best F****NG lives

35 minutes ago

Well maybe the sky wanted to match their living-room. Pfff ungrateful people

37 minutes ago

Maybe he's got a good personality? Or maybe he's packing something we don't know about 😂

1 hour ago

A lot of these are just laughable and have absolutely no relation to reality.

26 minutes ago

But....this applies to pretty much all pictures. Your food, your kids, that one "AWESOME!" cocktail party you went to and got a "lil tipsy" or the countless up close pictures of your face, all taken from the same side. In fact, unless someone asks to see your pictures....they don't wanna see your pictures.

1 hour ago

Obsessing about tragedy and people who have to work for a living is bad for the skin.

54 minutes ago

Downvote HARSHLY for using the late great Cribbins for a stupid meme.

