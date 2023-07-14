Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
CEO Slammed For Replacing 90% Of Support Staff With AI ChatBot
Social Issues, Work & Money

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

It was not that long ago that the murmurs of Artificial Intelligence crept into our general conversation, just like computers did back in the late ’70s. And as technological advancements go, this naturally sparked fears that A.I. will take our jobs. Despite the reassurance from tech bros that “It’s really nonsense” and we have nothing to worry about, the day has come when they get to eat their own words.

A couple of days ago, Suumit Shah, the CEO of the e-commerce platform Dukaan, boasted about replacing 90% of his support staff with an A.I. chatbot. “Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!” he gleefully wrote. No surprise, then, that this has sparked an online backlash, with Shah trying to fend off thousands of online haters. In one of his replies, the CEO said, “It was a tough decision.” Sure. But no amount of broken-heart emojis will make up for all the employees that were sacked from their positions because of cost-saving 1s and 0s.

It’s no secret that with the rise of A.I., our fears of being replaced by 1s and 0s naturally rise as well

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli (not the actual photo)

After one tech CEO decided to boast about replacing almost all supporting staff with a ChatBot named “Lina”, it wasn’t the salutes that showered him

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: suumitshah

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

As expected, the Twitter audience didn’t shy away from giving their two cents on CEO’s clumsy announcement

Image credits: arnob1

Image credits: GrowthNotesHQ

Image credits: vivekdhonde

Image credits: _glnarayanan

Image credits: vishnu_sheth

Image credits: ChokhraParth

Image credits: TruthGPTBot

Image credits: sid_sarasvati

Image credits: neelesh_salian

Image credits: santoshp

Image credits: DThompsonDev

Image credits: LmaoGPT

Image credits: jijojosein

Image credits: whysaloni

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

