Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Flying, no matter what size, can be anxiety-inducing for many people. However, plus-size individuals face even more obstacles when traveling, often denying them the opportunity to experience things commonly available to others. 

One is airplane seating, which this flyer unexpectedly learned after neighboring a plus-size woman on an 8-hour flight. It was soon clear that the seat couldn’t accommodate her, as she was taking up more and more space. Struggling with claustrophobia, the person next to her asked for a new seat, causing mid-air AITA drama to ensue.

Plus-size people face many more obstacles while traveling

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Image credits: friends_stock / Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman experienced it firsthand when the lack of space became a huge problem mid-air

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Image credits: Pew Nguyen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Grubby-housewife

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Image credits: Longxiang Qian / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Airlines can definitely put more effort into making flights accessible to everyone

Unfortunately, the truth is that the current policies for passengers who need more room have not kept up. According to National Geographic travel host and award-winning content creator Jeff Jenkins, airlines can definitely put more effort into making flights accessible to everyone. “We are still waiting on the FAA to give dimensions for standard seat sizes for each aircraft,” he says. “We hope that they listen to us and make seats wider.”

What makes this even more complicated is that every big airline has a different set of rules dealing with what the industry calls “customers of size.” The passengers are often left to figure them out on their own, often resulting in frustration for both the client whose seat is too small as well as their neighbors, who may feel that their personal space is being invaded. 

To try and combat this issue, plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney launched a petition in April 2023 urging the FAA to instruct all airlines to establish a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers. 

“We need the policies to be a little bit more standardized,” Chaney tells CNN Travel. “At the bare minimum, we need every airline to have a policy that tells people of size how to navigate their airline.” As a result, all plus-size passengers would be appreciative of clearer rules, which would eliminate many misunderstandings. 

Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats

Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The good news is that some airlines are taking steps in the right direction

What is gaining more attention is the idea that plus-size passengers should have a second seat. And they shouldn’t have to pay for it because their weight is a disability. Chaney is reassuring that they aren’t looking for any special treatment, only asking for the same respect that a thinner person gets from an airline.

“People with smaller bodies get to pay one fare to get to their destination,” she says. “And we have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience. If anything, our experiences are a little bit more challenging.”

The good news is that some airlines are taking steps in the right direction. Southwest is often the most popular among the plus-size travel community due to its customer-of-size policy. It allows passengers to pre-purchase a second seat when they make their reservation. The cost of the second seat gets refunded after travel. 

On their website, the company indicates when a person should require extra room. “The armrest is the definitive gauge for a customer-of-size. It serves as the boundary between seats. If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat.”

Chaney regularly shares many other tips on flying as a plus-size person on her TikTok account, and one thing that still surprises her is that a lot of individuals don’t know that seat belt extenders exist and that they’re all available on all flights. It might not be comfortable to ask others to accommodate your needs, especially when faced with unaware passengers or flight attendants. However, it has to be done in order to make travel accessible for everyone. 

The author provided more information in the comments

People believe that the woman handled the situation as best as she could

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the fact that she got defensive and accused OP of body shaming her when she never mentioned her weight means she was well aware of what she was doing and that she was causing a problem she should have paid for an extra seat the airline should have said something at check in

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
jhdscujddfj avatar
Mr Bammy
Mr Bammy
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely. You eat yourself too big to inconvenience the world around you, you take the responsibility for it. Lots of us, including myself, are big compared to the old standards but this isn't Plus Size... this is Blob Mountain.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm morbidly obese. When I was released from prison, the prison bought me two seats. I was very grateful. Were I to need to fly again, I would definitely buy two seats.

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I first misread that as the prison bought you two seals and I was wondering if we'd been led astray about Bouche and Audi's species...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never understand this. If you are a larger sized human being and you intend to fly coach, you know you will not fit properly in your seat and that you will inconvenience the person next to you. You can talk all you want about bodyshaming, but that doesn't change the fact that people will be impacted by your size through no choice of theirs. People are not required to have to fold into themselves just to avoid spill-over on your side. Why not just opt for making things agreeable for both parties? Book a second seat if you don't fit into one.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
7 hours ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

If you have to pay for two seats... that's not necessarily possible. The obese tend to have lower incomes than those of standard size. But airlines need to treat obesity like a disability, because it most often stems from trauma that has manifested itself as binge-eating disorder, which is psychiatric disability. There are also numerous physical and other mental conditions that go along with that. It isn't as difficult as one would think to fold an obese body into a single seat. I've done it. Armrest down, hips at an angle, arms folded... you basically spend a few hours pushing your flesh in front, rather than letting it spread to the side, but that's the cost of obesity. I spent many flights that way before I lost weight. It's obvious that the woman was not even making an attempt to reduce the impact of her size on her seat partner. She wanted to feel like a victim, so she arranged the situation so OP would get uncomfortable enough to complain.

Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
