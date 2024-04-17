Person Gets Trapped By A Plus-Size Woman On A Flight, Makes Her Cry After Asking To Switch Seats
Flying, no matter what size, can be anxiety-inducing for many people. However, plus-size individuals face even more obstacles when traveling, often denying them the opportunity to experience things commonly available to others.
One is airplane seating, which this flyer unexpectedly learned after neighboring a plus-size woman on an 8-hour flight. It was soon clear that the seat couldn’t accommodate her, as she was taking up more and more space. Struggling with claustrophobia, the person next to her asked for a new seat, causing mid-air AITA drama to ensue.
Plus-size people face many more obstacles while traveling
This woman experienced it firsthand when the lack of space became a huge problem mid-air
Airlines can definitely put more effort into making flights accessible to everyone
Unfortunately, the truth is that the current policies for passengers who need more room have not kept up. According to National Geographic travel host and award-winning content creator Jeff Jenkins, airlines can definitely put more effort into making flights accessible to everyone. “We are still waiting on the FAA to give dimensions for standard seat sizes for each aircraft,” he says. “We hope that they listen to us and make seats wider.”
What makes this even more complicated is that every big airline has a different set of rules dealing with what the industry calls “customers of size.” The passengers are often left to figure them out on their own, often resulting in frustration for both the client whose seat is too small as well as their neighbors, who may feel that their personal space is being invaded.
To try and combat this issue, plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney launched a petition in April 2023 urging the FAA to instruct all airlines to establish a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers.
“We need the policies to be a little bit more standardized,” Chaney tells CNN Travel. “At the bare minimum, we need every airline to have a policy that tells people of size how to navigate their airline.” As a result, all plus-size passengers would be appreciative of clearer rules, which would eliminate many misunderstandings.
The good news is that some airlines are taking steps in the right direction
What is gaining more attention is the idea that plus-size passengers should have a second seat. And they shouldn’t have to pay for it because their weight is a disability. Chaney is reassuring that they aren’t looking for any special treatment, only asking for the same respect that a thinner person gets from an airline.
“People with smaller bodies get to pay one fare to get to their destination,” she says. “And we have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience. If anything, our experiences are a little bit more challenging.”
The good news is that some airlines are taking steps in the right direction. Southwest is often the most popular among the plus-size travel community due to its customer-of-size policy. It allows passengers to pre-purchase a second seat when they make their reservation. The cost of the second seat gets refunded after travel.
On their website, the company indicates when a person should require extra room. “The armrest is the definitive gauge for a customer-of-size. It serves as the boundary between seats. If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat.”
Chaney regularly shares many other tips on flying as a plus-size person on her TikTok account, and one thing that still surprises her is that a lot of individuals don’t know that seat belt extenders exist and that they’re all available on all flights. It might not be comfortable to ask others to accommodate your needs, especially when faced with unaware passengers or flight attendants. However, it has to be done in order to make travel accessible for everyone.
The author provided more information in the comments
People believe that the woman handled the situation as best as she could
the fact that she got defensive and accused OP of body shaming her when she never mentioned her weight means she was well aware of what she was doing and that she was causing a problem she should have paid for an extra seat the airline should have said something at check in
Absolutely. You eat yourself too big to inconvenience the world around you, you take the responsibility for it. Lots of us, including myself, are big compared to the old standards but this isn't Plus Size... this is Blob Mountain.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Obesity is most often linked to trauma. Untreated trauma survivors sometimes think of themselves as victims, and those that do will deliberately seek out conflict to reinforce that feeling. This woman is severely mentally ill. However, that does not excuse her behaviour. Trauma is not something you do to yourself. It's done to you. But it's still your responsibility to seek out proper treatment and work to heal. Obviously, that woman has not done that. I sincerely hope she does.
No, I disagree. SOME obesity is due to trauma, some has to do with medication, and some has to do with another medical condition. Mental health can be one too, like depression. Don't diagnose someone unless you have the credentials and they are your patient.
having been a larger person myself before i lost weight i agree that some is due to trauma and some to can be a medical condition but its also due to eating too much and not moving enough from my own experience i am speaking
Plenty of people with trauma refuse to eat....I get being overweight, but there has to be accountability for how much you eat. You get so big you spill over into other seats is about eating way too much, not "trauma".
Eating way too much can be a sign of trauma. For transgenders it might feel like their body doesn't belong to them anyway. Getting overweight isn't adding to it. People with a history of sa might reject their body, being overweight can fuel that rejection towards their own body and from other people. Some people eat their depression away. For some people it's a fetish. They are overweight because they eat too much but there is a reason for over eating.
I'm morbidly obese. When I was released from prison, the prison bought me two seats. I was very grateful. Were I to need to fly again, I would definitely buy two seats.
I first misread that as the prison bought you two seals and I was wondering if we'd been led astray about Bouche and Audi's species...Load More Replies...
I will never understand this. If you are a larger sized human being and you intend to fly coach, you know you will not fit properly in your seat and that you will inconvenience the person next to you. You can talk all you want about bodyshaming, but that doesn't change the fact that people will be impacted by your size through no choice of theirs. People are not required to have to fold into themselves just to avoid spill-over on your side. Why not just opt for making things agreeable for both parties? Book a second seat if you don't fit into one.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
If you have to pay for two seats... that's not necessarily possible. The obese tend to have lower incomes than those of standard size. But airlines need to treat obesity like a disability, because it most often stems from trauma that has manifested itself as binge-eating disorder, which is psychiatric disability. There are also numerous physical and other mental conditions that go along with that. It isn't as difficult as one would think to fold an obese body into a single seat. I've done it. Armrest down, hips at an angle, arms folded... you basically spend a few hours pushing your flesh in front, rather than letting it spread to the side, but that's the cost of obesity. I spent many flights that way before I lost weight. It's obvious that the woman was not even making an attempt to reduce the impact of her size on her seat partner. She wanted to feel like a victim, so she arranged the situation so OP would get uncomfortable enough to complain.
All private sector shipping, transit and freight is done by weight and dimension. If you are your own cargo you are in no way entitled to not participate in the free market. A person that is 200 pounds overweight is the same as 5 checked bags, at $35 a bag that makes for about the price of an extra seat. We don't ship trauma or disability. We ship physical items that maintain mass. It costs more to have anyone over 250 pounds cremated, with no discounts for their preexisting mental state. If a bereaved family can suck it up and pay the bill, so can a viable human being.
Hank, you have a valid point. Air travel has historically been out of reach for most of us. With the advent of budget airlines, it’s given access to many more people. But they do this by volume & short flights. Cargo is 100% where they make their revenue. SWA, for example, makes 60%+ of each flights revenue this way. On legacy/flagship airlines, the ITA says economy accounts for no more than 13% of a 2 or 3 class flights’ revenue so, flying coach on an 8-hour flight is already subsidized or offset by those paying premium for business/first & of course cargo. Looking at it from a supply/demand economic side, it does & it should pay to be thin to fly. Not saying that’s ok, but flying for the masses has never been cheap. BTW, the inter-island commuter flight I flew twice weekly for 15+ years determined ticket cost on body weight. They were 8-seaters & you stepped on a baggage scale. The max pax weight to fill was 220. It was posted. It was big controversy due to large size of polinysians
PS - I can’t edit my spelling errors. ??? Sorry, grammar folks & Polynesians.
I get where you're coming from and bigger seats could be a solution, but the downside of that is that the price of plane tickets will increase because a plane can accomodate less people. It's true that obesity can have phsiological and traumatic causes, but it's not a given, so how do you make the distinction? Do you make a distinction? My husband is disabled: he can't walk. When we're flying, he is always given the seat near the window. Why? Because in case of evacuation he won't hinder other people getting out. Als, but maybe it's different now, as a disabled person my husband had to notify the airline, fill out a very extensive form and waive any claim in case something happened, even the smallest thing.
