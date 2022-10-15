22 “Plus-Size Travel Struggles” Skinny People Don’t Have To Worry About When Traveling
Meet Jae'lynn Chaney, a 25-year-old travel blogger, body positivity advocate, and content creator out on a mission to help society unlearn harmful biases. She believes that all bodies can be travel bodies and that everyone deserves to travel comfortably. By covering anything from her wanderlust moments to the hurdles she encounters on the way, Jae has captured the internet’s heart.
With over 108,000 followers on TikTok, Jae recently went viral with her 'Plus-Size Travel Struggles' series where she lists the things "plus-size travelers hate" and highlights the issues in an industry still hostile to all bodies, sizes, and shapes.
In the videos, which amassed more than 16 million views on the platform, the TikToker evaluates her experiences and sheds light on how airlines, hotels, and other businesses consistently fail to accommodate larger-bodied globetrotters. Below, we gathered some illuminating examples Jae shared with her audience, from towels that don’t fit to tray tables that wouldn’t come down. So continue scrolling, upvote as you go, and be sure to share your own stories in the comments below, we’d love to hear all about them.
Body positivity advocate Jae'lynn Chaney recently went viral for sharing "things plus-size travelers hate" that highlight how the travel industry is still hostile to bodies of all sizes
You can watch Jae’s "Things Plus-Size Travelers Hate" series, which amassed over 16 million views, right below
Here are some of the obstacles Jae faces when traveling
Always wondering if you're going to "fit" (airplane seats, public transportation, etc).
Chairs with armrests.
Jae’s incredible personality and powerful statements may have racked up millions of views, but they also deeply resonate with people struggling in a society obsessed with seemingly perfect looks and unrealistic beauty standards. This just goes to show just how absurd and flawed the travel industry is by failing "to realize that the average woman is no longer a size 14," as Jae said in an interview with BuzzFeed. "They are now a size 18 and beyond. Yet as we’ve gotten bigger, things like airplane seats, clothing, and everything else has gotten smaller or stayed the exact same."
To gain more insight into the struggles larger-bodied travelers face on their journeys, we reached out to animator, illustrator, and body positivity activist Stacy Bias aiming to amplify marginalized voices. "From running the Flying While Fat Facebook group for the last several years, I've witnessed thousands of concerns and I've learned that there are some experiences that are shared across the size spectrum," she told Bored Panda.
Towels that don't fit.
Using double or triple the material to create a towel that would "fit" an obese person costs double or triple the materials cost to the company making it. Either companies are going to have to charge more for larger towels as they literally use way more material to make them, or the cost of everyone's towels, including normal-sized ones, are going to have to go up in order to cover the costs of manufacturing large-enough towels for obese people.
Tiny airplane bathrooms.
Being the creator of the research-led Flying While Fat documentary animation, she helps travelers make their voices heard by allowing them to share their experiences. And she was more than happy to chat about the infuriating, annoying, and stressful challenges plus-size people face.
According to Bias, anticipatory anxiety is a huge factor that affects folks' emotional well-being when flying — or even considering it. "What individuals anxiously anticipate does vary, but common themes are 'not fitting' and/or being re-seated or asked to deplane, needing to ask for a seatbelt extender and fearing potential humiliation at the hands of a potentially insensitive flight crew, or not having an extender available, rendering them unsafe."
Bias continued that needing to use the airline toilet can also cause dread: "Being afraid of not fitting through the narrow doors or having insufficient space to adequately engage in hygiene practices once inside." Moreover, fellow passengers seems to also be a source of anxiety as travelers may fear bumping or disrupting them "when traversing the aisles, or being seated next to someone who is hostile."
Getting ridiculous comments about being a fat traveler.
Those seats are not built for a person to actually fit, just to sit. More leg room!
Turnstiles and worrying you'll get stuck.
Worrying about asking for a seatbelt extender.
"For some at the smaller end of the size spectrum (within fat activism, the relevant categories are 'small fats' or 'medium fats'), these fears sometimes or even often prove unfounded," Bias continued. "For those at the higher end of the size spectrum ('large', 'super' or 'infini' fats), those anxieties are more often realized and are accompanied by physical barriers to access and safety as well."
The fear of "not fitting" causes a great deal of stress for plus-size people, as they often feel pressured to make decisions that would ensure a smooth experience. But sadly, they don’t come without a cost, whether it be financial, social, or wellness-related.
"Some are forced to purchase two seats or to navigate uncertainty in using inconsistently applied Customer of Size policies. And some, in fact, 25% of my research participants, intentionally dehydrate themselves before getting on planes to avoid having to use the restroom and/or stand up and disrupt seatmates or other passengers in the aisle, and both dehydration and lack of movement are risk factors in developing DVT [deep vein thrombosis]," Bias explained.
Not being able to find clothes your size anywhere.
As I mentioned on the "towels" post - using double or triple the material to create clothing that would "fit" an obese person costs double or triple the materials-cost to the company making it. Either companies are going to have to charge more for larger clothing sizes, as they literally use way more material to make them, or the cost of everyone's clothing, including normal-sized ones, are going to have to go up in order to cover the costs of manufacturing clothing sized for obese people.
Bunk beds.
People staring all the time.
People need to remember that manners are free. I once met a cyclops and didn't make a thing about it.
The idea that larger-bodied people should be granted the same respect and opportunities as anyone else isn’t new. But the overwhelming response to Jae’s video series makes you wonder why this important conversation is so rarely touched upon. When we asked Bias to share her opinion on the matter, she told us this topic pops its head up once every now and then with a new person going viral with their experiences.
But unfortunately, "the cultural conversation around whose suffering is legitimate and what space people are entitled to when that space is highly commodified is once again held on the backs of fat people with no meaningful change at the end."
"It tends to bring on haranguing abuse from one side and supportive comments from the other, but on balance, there's been no measurable movement in creating safer and more equitable travel for passengers of all sizes and abilities," the activist added.
Getting pat down because you're fat.
Getting stuck with two twin mattresses instead of a king.
Book a queen/king room at the time of booking. If the hotel tries to force you into a room with two twin mattresses instead, demand the room you paid for (king/queen bed). You paid for the king/queen bed, you should GET the king/queen bed!
Not being able to find accessible path and hiking trails.
When asked about what kind of change is needed in the travel industry to make it more supportive of bodies of all sizes, Bias said, "I think the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] needs to mandate an increase in minimum seat width and pitch and require that airplane safety testing and cabin design include a realistic distribution of body sizes, ages, and abilities."
Restaurants that don’t have seating options for plus-size people.
Downvote me into oblivion, but I will die on this hill: most of the time, obesity isn't a disability in the same way that cerebral palsy is. Or being paralyzed, needing a wheelchair due to spinal/brain damage, only having one leg (or none), birth defects, having had a stroke or injury that results in brain damage, being blind, etc. Many of my family members are morbidly obese, and none were born that way. All of them became obese due to over-eating. While it's not always their FAULT that they became addicted to food, it's their responsibility to lose weight. It is not the world's responsibility to make everything accommodating for obese people. I've struggled with drug addiction, so I KNOW what addiction is like and how hard it is to change and get healthy. But saying it's a "disability" that you can't help or change is absolutely untrue. (Final disclaimer: yes, there are medical conditions that cause obesity without massive caloric intake. Most obese people are not obese due to that.)
Souvenir shops that don't have your size.
as a former fat woman let me tell you: save your life, that’s no way to live, we both know you want to feel better, i was not happy, ir hurts every day. I learned at the hard way hurting my self worried of what others see. They are not important, probably never see them again, you need to do it for you, not for others opinions
When the tray table can't come down.
But it’s important to note that people can also seek change. "The FAA is currently accepting public comment on setting minimum seat widths and I would highly encourage people to voice their opinions."
Bias knows the FAA is not interested in the comfort of people in larger bodies, but they must pay attention to concerns regarding safety. "If a body does not have sufficient space or leverage to rise quickly, if a body has insufficient space to adopt a brace for impact position, if a body has insufficient space to overstep a neighbor or travel an aisle that may not be cleared of debris, then the plane is not safe for anyone," she said. "Current airplane configurations present a risk to wellness for all passengers and this must be rectified."
Worrying you're going to break the toilet.
The amount of fat-shaming comments on this are staggeringly disappointing. I foolishly thought humans on BP were better than this.
Very limited poolside seating/lounging options for plus-size people.
Boat ladders, pool ladders, all ladders.
Really, why do they do this, it’s not like they run out of metal or something.
To anyone struggling with travel anxiety and fearing the industry will fail to cater to their needs, Bias offered some words of encouragement. "Find community. Ask questions. And don't put yourself in harm's way to avoid inconveniencing others."
"Understand that capitalism is the driving force in creating the medians upon which built space is constructed, and that very fat, very tall, very short, and disabled bodies are excluded from the processes of determining those medians. Bodies have always been and will always be diverse, and for a diversity of reasons. You are worth accommodation," Bias concluded.
Having little to no room to move.
Chub rub
Narrow aisles and bulkhead seats.
But in the end, the content creator says the experience makes it totally worth it
I’ll say it…I’m all for body positivity, and I am fully aware that there are, at times, legitimate health issues (mental and/or physical) that cause obesity. We have to be honest though, there must be a point at which we temper our support by also saying that it is in no way healthy and should not be celebrated for the people that fall outside there being actual medical reasoning behind the obesity. Yes, it’s a grey area, a very broad one, and it’s complicated, but we shouldn’t just throw blind support and celebration behind people without acknowledging hard truths when necessary.
Well said Indeed we cannot cater to every shape and form of humanity just because one man has 12 foot long legs does not mean we should cater to them everywhere in the world same thing applies to other people with less extreme examples I’m not saying that we should shame them for it I’m just confused on how they think that this could be warranted as.
Agree.
well said
Most people are just fat. No excuses. 80% of their medical problems would go away if they lost weight. (From me, an overweight person.) yes thyroid and fluid edema etc. but MOST people are not fat for those reasons. To back you up, fat and the way we treat others should not go together. Everyone should be treated with respect.
I don't know... feel a little hesitant about this. I get tall people have similar struggles in flights, toilets, clothing, etc, but they have no choice. My brother is about 270 pounds (120 kg) and about 6'1 feet tall (1.85 mt) and he chooses to be overweight. Even got to the gym so he could eat more. What i'm going to is that, unless you have a condition, being morbidly obese by choise is not rational at all, cause you'll have to adapt to a world suited to certain sizes, not the other way around. Sorry if I sound insensitive, cause I know food can be a coping mechanism to some people struggling with trauma, but just makes no sense to me for you to became a burden to yourself. It's isn't just starving to death, takes a lot of work to get into a more healthier diet, but try to make an effort, is not near good to use oxygen just to walk around or have open scalds around your thights every time you walk. Please take care of yourself a little better, not for others, but for yourself.
The sad irony is that in order to lose weight, people need to exercise which means they need oxygen to walk around and will end up with raw, irritated thighs.
I see bored panda chose to leave out the comments from tiktok that are more negative. I understand body positivity is an important movement and I fully support it! However, my only concern is when being an individual's weight gets to a number where the person's health is at a significant risk due to increased risk of heart issues and other problems.
