“I Thought That Was Your Garage”: Woman’s Kitchen Transformation Sparks Fury
Lifestyle, News

“I Thought That Was Your Garage”: Woman’s Kitchen Transformation Sparks Fury

A woman’s failed attempt at creating a Scandinavian kitchen aesthetic just went viral. Upsetting, annoying, and confusing viewers all at once, the viral video on TikTok received a flood of comments online. 

Saying that she and her husband removed their kitchen cupboards’s doors in order to create a Scandinavian vibe, TikTok user Nicoly Lily Holmes, going by the username @nicolelilyholmes, shared her kitchen transformation video.

Highlights
  • Nicole Lily Holmes's failed attempt to make her kitchen look Scandinavian sparks backlash online.
  • Users mocked the kitchen transformation, asking, "Is the Scandinavian kitchen in the room with us?"
  • Holmes's cluttered kitchen upset the viewers, with one user expressing, "I can't breathe."
    The TikTok user’s attempt to achieve the Scandinavian look has miserably failed

    Woman smiling in front of a lit Christmas tree, wearing a white floral blouse; kitchen transformation discussion.

    Image credits: nicolelilyholmes

    Kitchen transformation with neatly organized shelves and modern appliances.

    Image credits: vertokitchens

    “My husband & I decided to remove all our cupboard doors to make the kitchen look more Scandinavian, what do you think?” Holmes shared in her TikTok video, amassing over 40 million views. The result? An unapologetically open kitchen with exposed shelves featuring her cluttered kitchenware and not one cupboard door in sight. 

    With many of the cupboards fully loaded with a variety of items, including dishes and cleaning supplies out in the open, the TikTok video gave viewers something of an anxiety attack. 

    Holmes’s kitchen clutter urged viewers to comment, “I can’t breathe”

    Woman pointing at stylish kitchen shelves; kitchen transformation sparks discussion.

    Image credits: honeylunehivery

    Kitchen transformation with open cabinets showing dishes and cookware, part of a Scandinavian-inspired redesign.

    Image credits: nicolelilyholmes

    In addition to her overly filled cupboards, the kitchen in the video had a lot more going on. Books, snacks, flowers, and kitchen items were seen spread across Holmes’s cluttered countertop and shelves. Faced with the clutter of Holmes’s kitchen, one user commented, “I can’t breathe.”

    Furthermore, a pantry with boxes and more kitchen supplies also caught the eyes of the viewers. To top it all off, there is also a ladder leaning against the wall. 

    Scandinavian aesthetic is well-known for being minimalistic

    @nicolelilyholmes We’be never seen this done before in a kitchen, we are totally in love with it!! 🔨🏠 #houserenovation#housereno#kitchen#kitchendesign#interiordesign#scandinavianstyle#fyp#foryoupage#messy♬ Messy – Lola Young


    Open kitchen cupboards in Scandinavian style transformation.

    Image credits: nicolelilyholmes

    The said Scandinavian look is a type of interior aesthetic where everything is minimal, uncluttered, and simple. The aesthetic usually features neutral tones and light wood. Open cabinet designs and shelves with fewer items, creating a fresh look, are also very commonly used in Scandinavian interior design aesthetics. 

    Among these, the open shelf/cabinet idea has become quite a popular trend on TikTok, with many TikTok users removing their cupboard doors to create a simpler interior for their kitchens with little effort. However, Holmes’s video seemingly failed to understand the concept.

    Users were upset with the video, with one saying, “If this is rage bait, it’s working”  

    @nicolelilyholmes Living la vida Scandinavian 🏠🔨 We caused quite the stir on our last post. Please help me decide what to keep to enhance my new Scandinavian style kitchen #kitchen#kitchenhacks#housereno#renovation#fyp#foryoupage#scandinavianstyle#scandi♬ original sound – Niks ✨


    Kitchen transformation sparks fury; cluttered shelves and countertop with various items.

    Image credits: nicolelilyholmes

    After her attempt to channel Scandinavian vibes in her kitchen didn’t exactly pan out, users were quick to comment on Holmes’s kitchen transformation. Users were shocked, upset, angry, and overwhelmed. After viewing the TikTok, one user commented, “If this is rage bait, it’s working.”  

    One user stated, “This is why I’m a professional interior designer so things like this don’t happen,” while another simply expressed, “I hate it!” The critiques didn’t stop there: some pointed out the clutter, noting, “Scandinavian style only works with minimal things; it’s minimalistic!” and another joked, “Is the Scandinavian kitchen in the room with us?” 

    Another user asked, “Is the Scandinavian kitchen in the room with us?

    @nicolelilyholmes Danish Design Expert rates the latest interior trend: Scandinavian Kitchens with no doors. Some fabulous entries, we are so excited to see where this trend takes us in 2025 ✨🫶🏼 #scandinavianstyle#scandinaviankitchen#interiordesigner#nicolelilyholmes#fyp#foryoupage#kitchen#rate#daneland#frankfurt#greenland♬ original sound – Niks ✨

    Comments ranged from the sarcastic, “Beautiful. It’s like I’m having a panic attack in an Ikea basement,” to practical advice, “Please put the doors back on.” In a mix of confusion and sarcasm, one user suggested, “I love it. You should also throw out your dressers and pile your clothes on the floor. I park my car in my living room.” 

    Sadly, Holmes’s kitchen transformation resulted in more laughs and facepalms than inspiration.

    The users in the comments ranged from sarcastic to overstimulated
    Comment on kitchen transformation post: "Beautiful. It's like I'm having a panic attack in an Ikea basement.

    Comment questioning if the Scandinavian kitchen is present, with 4320 likes.

    Comment by user joking about a kitchen transformation looking like a garage.

    Comment about woman's kitchen transformation, suggesting removal of oven and refrigerator doors.

    Comment on woman's kitchen transformation, suggesting a Scandinavian style, with 1924 likes.

    Comment criticizing woman's kitchen transformation with humor and sarcasm, suggesting scattered utensils for a Scandinavian look.

    Comment on a kitchen transformation video, saying, "Hey so this is actually insane," with 8146 likes.

    Woman's kitchen transformation comment expressing sarcasm about parking a car in the living room.

    Comment about kitchen transformation reads "confused in swedish," with 78.7K likes.

    Comment by Koda's Mama on woman's kitchen transformation, saying, "If this is rage bait, it’s working," with 31.4K likes.

    Comment on a kitchen transformation highlighting matching appliances and decor with 50.4K likes.

    Comment on kitchen transformation reads, "that looks like a thrift store," sparking online fury.

    Comment about kitchen transformation, noting it's the opposite of Scandinavian, with 259.2K likes.

    Comment on woman's kitchen transformation: "I'd be having mental breakdown at this point" with 2147 likes.

    Comment about a kitchen transformation, receiving 540K likes, saying, "Please put the doors back on.

    Comment expressing surprise at a kitchen transformation with 85 likes.

    Comment on kitchen transformation: "I feel you have never seen a Scandinavian kitchen," with 355 likes.

    Comment about using a video during therapy session discusses kitchen transformation.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
