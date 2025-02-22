ADVERTISEMENT

Many people read books to escape reality and get lost in the fantasy world. However, sometimes authors depict things in a way even the most dedicated fiction readers can’t get behind.

Recently, the romantasy genre lovers were discussing behaviors that are romanticized in books but actually are repulsive in real life. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave your own observations in the comments below.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Jeanne De Vita, award-winning author and editor, creative writing instructor at UCLA Extension, and founder of Book Genie, as well as Michelle M. Pillow, NYT and USA Today bestselling author of Romance, Cozy Mystery, and Paranormal Women’s Fiction, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about romanticized yet repulsive IRL tropes in romantasy books.

#1

Woman resting in bed, symbolizing fantasy romance escape. Sharing one small bed after a long a*s day. I need to be able to starfish.

Mental_Topic , We-Vibe Toys/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    A couple peacefully asleep together, capturing fantasy romance tropes. Sleeping all tangled together. I cannot sleep that way, when it comes to sleep do not. frickin. touch. me. lol.

    bitsybear1727 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lying in bed cuddling is cozy as long as i dont get sweaty or trying to sleep, i prefer not to be touched when i try to sleep.

    #3

    Couple embracing in a bedroom, capturing a fantasy romance book trope scene. Cheating. Forbidden, sexy and exciting in novels, particularly when written well. In reality, it disgusts the hell out of me.

    Big_Wrap9102 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    "Exploring the contrast between what’s thrilling in fiction but unsettling in real life is something I often navigate in my writing, especially in my paranormal romance and fantasy worlds," said Michelle M. Pillow, NYT and USA Today bestselling author of Romance, Cozy Mystery, and Paranormal Women’s Fiction to Bored Panda.

    Her favorite trope to write about that is quite disturbing in reality is the fated mate—two people irresistibly drawn together by an unbreakable, supernatural bond. "In fiction, it’s all-consuming, swoon-worthy, and layered with tension. But in real life? If someone showed up claiming destiny had decided we must be together, I’d be reaching for a restraining order," she joked.

    "This is a trope I love playing with in my books, especially in the fan-favorite relationships of my Dragon Lords series. These guys are the ultimate believers in love at first sight—they even have crystals that glow to tell them who they’re meant to be with. It’s excellent for futuristic fantasy, but can you imagine a stranger telling you a magic rock wants you to get married?"
    #4

    Person biting nails in distress, illustrating fantasy romance tropes' impact on emotions. Jealousy of any kind for me. like i love jealousy in books (not at dark romance levels but still) but IRL i have never truly experienced jealousy & it is pretty much a deal breaker. This is not including like healthy, developmentally normal jealousy, I mean the book kind if that makes sense.

    bi-loser99 , Sander Sammy/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Young woman sitting in a garden, surrounded by lush greenery and hydrangeas. “Good girl.”.

    Aware_Anything_28 , Barbora Polednová/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But.... what if she's a raptor? I mean Blue was a good girl don't you think?

    #6

    Man at a kitchen table, looking away, with orange juice and fruit nearby, representing fantasy romance book tropes. A man telling me what to do 😭 in a book im like ok daddy! 🙂‍↕️ in real life im like 🔫🔪.

    Little_Red_Sun , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Another one of her favorites is the morally gray antihero. "So much fun to write, but in real life, red flags would be waving like it’s a parade. Fiction allows us to examine power, redemption, and emotional intensity in a way that’s thrilling and consequence-free. It gives us the space to ask, What if? while safely knowing we can close the book at any time," Michelle explains.
    #7

    Man gazing sideways with soft lighting; fantasy romance book tropes concept. Moody secretive men who won’t discuss anything about themselves or their history, but are super hot. Their only interactions with FMC they are irritated because they’re trying to control primal urges. FMC can’t get him out of her head and tries to interact with him more.

    Real life: I’m sorry, but if you’re rude and act like I’m annoying, I’m going to leave and never think about you again. There’s no one hot enough for me to put up with that. It’s not intriguing and I don’t want to fix you.

    eharder47 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    A couple shares a romantic kiss, illustrating tropes popular in fantasy romance books. Kissing someone to make them shut up. Anyone did that to me my fist would meet their gut.

    LovesickInTheHead , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Person in a dark setting, deep in thought with a tear, highlighting fantasy romance tropes. Licking tears!

    golden_groove , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Salty, like sweat i belive. I once saw a drunk guy licking a sweaty womans armpit in a nightclub, cannot unsee that. 🤢

    Meanwhile, Jeanne De Vita, award-winning author and editor, creative writing instructor at UCLA Extension, and founder of Book Genie, shares that she adores writing about alpha males. "The swoony heroes who live to protect and who charge past morally gray boundaries and into the darkest aspects of humanity (always, of course, for "reasons"). In reality, I'm a bit of an alpha female who tends to resist/reject patriarchy, inequality, and masculine aggression in all its forms."
    #10

    Close-up of a hand gently touching a neck, representing fantasy romance book tropes. Claiming bites on the neck, enough to draw blood .

    Novel-Confidence2449 , Faruk Tokluoğlu/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Man with glasses looking thoughtful, capturing the essence of fantasy romance book character tropes. "Touch her and die" possessive dudes would be f*****g embarrassing.

    Sorry about my macho 6'4 boyfriend with many insecurities and no more than one shirt in his possession. He doesn't know how to act right.

    PrincessStupid , Beyza Kaplan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    A couple kissing in a dimly lit room, evoking tropes from fantasy romance books. Whenever one of them rescues the other from weeks of imprisonment or w.e. and they immediately start making out. As a dental hygiene freak I have to try very hard to pretend they wouldn’t have awful reeking breath.

    carex-cultor , Klara Kulikova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    The rising popularity of romantasy books in recent years makes it clear that not only do writers enjoy writing about these toxic character traits but fans are also absolutely loving reading them. Of course, we were curious to understand why.

    "Romance is the genre that allows female readers to safely explore the real issues that we battle in every day life with a guarantee (yes, a guarantee) that no matter the journey, we will end up safe, fulfilled, and happy. In real life, toxic men and toxic relationships are an inevitable part of the social contract. The statistics don't lie," says Jeanne.
    #13

    Close-up of a person with hands on neck, reflecting common fantasy romance tropes. Hand on the throat. I don’t even really find it hot in books, but less so in real life, lol.

    girlmeetsjoy , icolas Ladino Silva/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Man in a suit standing confidently, embodying fantasy romance book tropes. Obsessive men.

    ember539 , Gregory Hayes/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Young man in a blue suit using a tablet against a city backdrop, reflecting modern urban life. Your partner being a leader/ruler of a society.

    The idea of an extremely competent, intelligent man is hot, but there’s no way the fae king who is the ~strongest warrior/most magic sorcerer/wisest man~ has enough time and energy left over for my needy a*s 😂.

    Reasonable-Risk9522 , Leire Cavia/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    "Women will experience intimate partner violence, abuse, and aggression in our lives—likely more than once. Romance novels that deal with dark, toxic, or damaging themes can allow us to understand boundaries and safely engage in power dynamics, communications, intimacy, and conflict resolution in ways we may not be able to in real life," she further suggests.

    "Romance novels are critical because they are first and foremost entertainment, allowing us to enjoy a fully escapist fantasy (where, for example, love really can change a bad man) while at the same time giving us a safe place to explore issues that are far more challenging, nuanced, and potentially unsafe in our real lives."

    #16

    Couple embracing, reflecting popular fantasy romance book tropes. Men in love with no reason.

    Seriously every romantasy the dude like instantly in love but doesn’t really know her. It isn’t cute in real life for a man to be obsessive (obsessive at all yes) but what’s up with this I’m so in love I’ll die for you immediately??? AKA LEUTHER IN SPARK OF EVERFLAME DRIVES ME NUTS.

    ImprovementIcy4419 , Mike Santos/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Man and woman talking outdoors, capturing common fantasy romance book tropes. Dirty talk. I’m sorry, it takes me out of it. I’m too analytical and in my head for it and a lot of the time it sounds cringey as hell. Heck even when reading sometimes I hate it when it’s overdone and I’m like “dude, please stop talking, you’re ruining it for me!”.

    pachyfaeria , Brock Wegner/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    A couple sitting on a beach, embodying fantasy romance book tropes, gazing at the ocean waves. Fated mates or whatever, it’d be pretty f****d up if you couldn’t leave someone no matter how badly they treat you.

    victorian_vigilante , Hrant Khachatryan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    mike_loux avatar
    Bacon Tentacles
    Bacon Tentacles
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the fact that Mercedes Lackey spent an entire trilogy building up the idea of a lifebond, and then spent several others explaining why it's a horrible thing for some people.

    Michelle shares a similar opinion on why people enjoy reading about behaviors that would be disturbing in real life. "For me, it’s the same reason I love watching horror movies. They’re exciting and fun. Fiction is a playground for the what if—a space to explore intense emotions, darker themes, and high-stakes drama without any real-world mess," she tells us.

    "Toxic traits in books can be thrilling because we know they’re not real. No one is actually signing up for a relationship with a brooding, dangerously possessive shifter or a ruthless vampire. Instead, we get to experience the emotional intensity and drama from a safe distance, all while rooting for that cathartic moment of redemption or realization."
    #19

    Man in a hat by a horse in a rural setting, reflecting on fantasy romance book tropes and real-life preferences. The one horse situation!!

    PurahPal , JSB Co./Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    A man in formal attire stands in a wood-paneled room, symbolizing fantasy romance book tropes. Just finished Nocticadia and DAMN was the professor-student relationship hot....but that would be so messed up IRL. I'm glad it's a standalone, because obsessive lust like that with a huge power dynamic is not healthy. It was hot as hell to read though lol.

    biophile118 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    A woman with glasses in warm sunlight, reflecting on fantasy romance book tropes. Mating bonds with mental talking and sensing emotions. I have enough of my own thoughts I don’t need yours up in there too GET OUT OF MY HEAD.

    catandwrite , Caleb George/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    While writing about engaging and complex characters with toxic flaws, Michelle believes that balance is key. "I love writing morally gray characters, but their flaws have to matter—actions have consequences, and redemption isn’t handed out like free candy. If a character is controlling, manipulative, or destructive, those traits aren’t excused just because they’re attractive or have a tragic past. Instead, I make sure their flaws serve the story and push character growth rather than being framed as desirable," she explains.

    "For example, in Merely Mortal, Tamara encounters beings who operate by their own supernatural rules. Some of them have a warped sense of morality, but that doesn’t mean they get a free pass. She’s not afraid to call them out."
    #22

    Couple kissing passionately on a city street, illustrating fantasy romance book tropes. Multiple partners. Reverse Harem books are great but me being done multiple times in a night (often at the same time) or multiple times through out the day damn near daily? No thanks.

    madhattergirl , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess it depend. If everyone knows about everyone and everyone consent, then there's no harm. But other than that then it's cheating.

    #23

    Woman in a grey blazer covering her face, symbolizing tropes in fantasy romance books. The will they/ won’t they anxiety! Great in books, awful irl.

    illuminous3 , Valeriia Miller/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Couple sharing an intimate moment, highlighting fantasy romance book tropes in a softly lit setting. Sleeping together before they talked about their feelings / how they stand / before admitting they like each other.

    Drewherondale , George Coletrain/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Concluding this discussion, Jeanne says that romance novels is a truly critical genre. "Culturally and socially, we're the first writers to tackle real human issues: mental health, addiction, violence, trauma, and more, and to package these issues in themes and with messages that give people hope and release from the complexities of reality," she says.

    "We can see the powerful impact that romance has on people reflected in movements within our society, such as conversations about consent and birth control. I'm really proud to be part of this genre (as a second-generation romance author, I grew up around romance writers and this industry and chose, after years of education and work, to focus on romance) and the impact it has on human conversations and connections."
    #25

    Elderly man in sunglasses and white shirt stands by a river, embodying fantasy romance book vibes. “250” year old “man” (fae, etc) with a 20 year old maiden.

    Lu-gang , Abbas Malek Hosseini عطاردوار/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just slogged through some of the "From Blood and Ash" series by Jennifer Armentrout, where the main couple is exactly this - a several-centuries-old "Atlantian" (the author's special magical can-walk-in-the-sun vampire race) who falls in love with a 19-year-old "maiden" who's never even been kissed. Got pretty cringe-y at times when the author would remind us how old the male main character was, how many decades he'd been alive, etc., but was absolutely obsessed with this "maiden" and wanted to boink her ever 3.5 seconds. Yeah, I still read the books :p

    #26

    Portrait of a person with curly hair and an earring, representing themes from fantasy romance books. Morally grey love interest.

    brattyprincessangel , Frank Flores/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    I admit, I am totaly into athletic man with broad shoulders in books. Well, in real life not really.

    Previous-Musician600 Report

    #28

    Silhouette of a couple kissing at sunset, illustrating themes in fantasy romance books. Immediately ready to go again… 😆.

    gem368 , Alejandra Quiroz/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Couple embracing in a bright room, embodying popular fantasy romance tropes. Having s*x while traveling or kissing first thing in the morning. I’m sorry, I can’t with the smells 😷.

    aquan0510 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Devil's threeway. Having two men rut around on me in real life sounds repulsive.

    RosemaryGoez Report

    #31

    The soliloquy’s, the “you are the air I breathe, there is no one I could want more in this lifetime or the next, my soul will forever find yours, you are my one true reason for being, I will always put you before all else” ESPECIALLY when the character has a lot of convictions up until this point… like FMC falls for him because of the selfless way he puts his friends/court/kingdom first but then once he falls for he his priorities shift exclusively to her?

    Not only are the speeches clingy, intense, and cringy, but they’re symbolic of the character totally changing! They go from loyal stalwart figures of dedication and commitment to flighty little boys. I don’t get how the FMC is still attracted. I would be appalled.

    I guess I didn’t really answer because I don’t think this is hot in books either but this kind of s**t is constantly highlighted so I feel like I’m the odd one out here.

    Aggressive_Day_6574 Report

    #32

    Young man in a blue shirt outdoors, exemplifying fantasy romance tropes admired in books, but repulsive in real life. It's really weird to me how the men are always so h***y. That can't be what is actually going on in real men's heads, right? The most innocuous things will get them all hot and bothered. I've only dated one guy, so I don't have much to compare to.

    AndrogynousElf , Ana Nichita/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    Brooding.

    - In real life you need therapy.

    Calling the FMC “Baby”

    - Didn’t realize just how much I hate this until I had to listen to my BIL and his boyfriend call each other “Babyyyy” every other sentence for an entire weekend. “Babyyy can you pass the ketchup?” “Babyyy will you make me some coffee?” “Babyyy what time do you want to leave?” 🤮.

    Free_Sir_2795 Report

    #34

    A couple embracing on a rooftop at night, with city lights in the background, depicting fantasy romance tropes. When the main male kisses her scars and says “promise me no more” like bruh it is sooo cringe in real life. Especially with a hookup.

    trixyee12 , Roberto Nickson/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    Animalistic growls….

    SeaGoose9627 Report

    #36

    I just tried to read a book about a werewolf cop that pulls over a woman for speeding and smells her and realizes she’s his true mate. She’s on a road trip so when he asks her to go out with him she says no, she’s just passing through. He then arrests her for like a whole week until… I’m actually not sure what else happens because I DNF. But let me be clear: the reason I stopped it was because the book was very badly written, not the premise. I went on with eyes wide open and loving it.

    Sometimes I catch myself loving things like that and I wonder what’s wrong with myself. Good thing my husband knows I love those books but I want none of that in real life.

    ovelharoxa Report

    #37

    Any lifting during sexy times, no thanks.

    mmd9493 Report

    #38

    Outdoor s*x. It’s fun in theory, until you’re got sand and mystery substances in your cheeks. Also I’m terrified of bugs getting inside me somehow 😭😖.

    Peaceandfupa Report

    #39

    Men in “leathers” lol.

    Few_Spirit_7382 Report

    #40

    Breeding kink. Sounds hot sometimes in written but the thought of having irl child makes me so uneasy.

    Mission_Substance447 Report

