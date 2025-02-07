ADVERTISEMENT

You might be in a passionate relationship or enjoying being single, but one thing is pretty clear—many people absolutely love love. But with so many adult responsibilities and stress, it can be easy to forget this little fact. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it might be time for a reminder that true love really does exist and that relationships are (usually) worth it in the end.

Between booking fancy restaurants, looking for horse-driven carriages, and wondering whether buying a dozen roses is too cliché, we like to take a break and kick back with a good book. Our team at Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most romantic novels ever that you might want to flip through to make your heart beat a little faster around February 14th.

Some of these books are legendary classics from the 19th and 20th centuries that you’ll recognize instantly, while others offer a far more contemporary and unusual twist on relationships and genres. Scroll down to take a peek!