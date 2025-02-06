ADVERTISEMENT

On January 21, 2025, Rebecca Yarros released her long awaited book Onyx Storm. This is the third installment of her Empyrean Series, and it’s already become a huge hit. Earning the title of fastest-selling adult novel in 20 years, according to The New York Times, Onyx Storm follows the story of Violet Sorrengail, a young dragon rider.

At the beginning of the novel, Violet is nearly a year and a half into her studies at Basgiath War College. But she soon realizes that she must leave her school behind and join the battle that’s waging on the outside. She embarks on a dangerous journey to find allies, uncover the truth and save everything (and everyone) that’s near and dear to her.

If you’re a fan of the “romantasy” genre or have already binge-read Onyx Storm, we’ve got a list full of juicy recommendations for you to sink your teeth into next down below!

Image credits: Amazon.com

Here are 20 books that you might want to dive into after finishing Rebecca Yarros' Onyx Storm