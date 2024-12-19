Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Ignorance”: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up “Working Class”
Celebrities, News

“The Ignorance”: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up “Working Class”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are facing significant backlash after claiming they both grew up “very working class.” Critics differentiated between Blake’s privileged upbringing and Ryan’s real working-class childhood. The controversy comes amid a viral trend of “ignoring” celebrities, reflecting public frustration with celebrity excess and perceived inauthenticity. 

In a recent interview, Ryan was asked how he and his wife Blake managed to keep all four of their children out of the public eye while maintaining high-profile careers.

The actors married in September 2012 and have four children: James (born December 2014), Inez (born September 2016), Betty (born October 2019), and their youngest, Olin, born in early 2023.

The Deadpool star subsequently told the Hollywood Reporter on December 13: “We try to give them as normal a life as possible. 

RELATED:

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are facing significant backlash

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

    “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood. 

    “We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever. 

    “Then I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry. They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    Image credits: Sean Zanni/Getty Images

    “Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids. 

    “But yes, it’s different. When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now.”

    The 48-year-old actor’s statement ignited outrage, as an Instagram user commented: “Be honest (David Beckham voice).”

    They claimed they both grew up “very working class” 

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    Image credits: blakelively

    A viewer quipped: “Things out-of-touch rich people say.”

    A person wrote: “Stop trying to make Relatable Blake happen, it’s NOT going to happen.”

    Someone else penned: “More and more I’m learning that rich people say “working class” when they mean ‘had a salary’.”

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    A Reddit user shared: “I really think a lot of people think ‘working class’ means ‘anyone who has a job/is employed’ rather than the socioeconomic level it actually is.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “I just don’t understand this need that wealthy people have to be seen as working class. Like, you had money growing up. It’s fine. 

    “Just acknowledge that you grew up privileged and move on and no one will care or judge you.”

    Critics differentiated between Blake’s privileged upbringing and Ryan’s real working-class childhood

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    Image credits: blakelively

    A majority of the comments were particularly critical of Blake’s upbringing, as Ryan’s childhood in a working-class household appears to be true.

    The Canadian native’s father, who has since died, was a policeman, while his mother, Tammy, worked as a retail associate, The Cut reported on Monday (December 16).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, Blake’s parents were described as “Hollywood veterans,” by People last year.

    The controversy comes amid a viral trend of “ignoring” celebrities

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Reddit

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    The Gossip Girl star’s late father, Ernie Blake, was an actor and a director, and her mother, Elaine Lively, was an actress and a talent manager. 

    Moreover, Blake discussed growing up on sets, in a 2006 interview, and her father reportedly cast her in a role in the 1998 film Sandman when she was 10 years old. 

    The controversy over Ryan’s “working class” comments comes amid a viral trend of ignoring celebrities.

    Ryan’s father, who has since died, was a policeman

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    A new trend urges people to actively “ignore” celebrities. It’s already targeted figures like JoJo Siwa, whose social media engagement plummeted dramatically. 

    “We see the stark realities of superabundance in a context of precarity and scarcity,” Nick Prior, a professor of Cultural Sociology at the University of Edinburgh told Bored Panda.

    The professor further revealed: “Many people, particularly young people who are at the sharp end of the emptying out of their futures, have had enough of the faux authenticity of celebrity, the idea that these are really just ‘normal people’.”

    Ryan’s statements continued to draw criticism

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    "The Ignorance": Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Slammed For Claiming They Grew Up "Working Class"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    15

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    15

    Open list comments

    0

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda