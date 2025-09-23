ADVERTISEMENT

Life for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two children is playing out far from the royal world their father grew up in. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are being raised in California, their mother’s home state, although they still visit the United Kingdom regularly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to raise their kids across two countries and cultures, honoring both sides of their heritage. That decision has sparked plenty of public debate. Even after stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, interest in the Sussexes hasn’t waned.

Meghan Markle carrying her kids outdoors under a pergola with greenery and palm trees in the background.

Up until this moment, they’ve shared only rare, family-approved glimpses, like their holiday card, that shed light on Archie and Lilibet’s lives.

Born Royals, Raised Differently

Baby held by a woman wearing patterned clothes, illustrating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kids’ lives away from Buckingham Palace.

Image credits: r/HarryandMeghanNetflix

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People reports that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in London on May 6, 2019, nearly a year after his parents’ royal wedding. He’s now six.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021, in California. Her name honors both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who was nicknamed “Lilibet,” and her grandmother Princess Diana. She’s now four.

After Lili’s birth, Harry confirmed they don’t plan on having more children.

Toddler from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids playing outdoors on grass, enjoying life away from Buckingham Palace.

Image credits: r/royalfamily

Archie and Lilibet have dual citizenship, British and American, which is rare in modern royal history. Only Savannah and Isla Phillips, daughters of Peter Phillips and his Canadian ex-wife Autumn, share that distinction.

Raising the kids primarily in the United States has stirred royal discussions for years. But even early on, Meghan and Harry were defying expectations, like skipping the traditional post-birth photo op after Archie’s arrival.

Privacy Battles and Public Pressure

Unlike Prince William and Princess Catherine, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t follow royal protocol when it comes to their children’s visibility. Part of their reason for moving to the United States was to shield Archie and Lilibet from the intense scrutiny surrounding the royal family.

While GDPR in the UK is generally more comprehensive, US privacy laws vary by state and tend to be more reactive. This has pushed the Sussexes to take legal action in some cases to defend their kids’ privacy. By keeping personal details under wraps, they’ve created a more secure environment for their children.

Beyond controlled photo releases and carefully chosen posts shared by Meghan, they blur their children’s faces online and block paparazzi from distributing unapproved images. These efforts help maintain online safety. Harry and Meghan have also publicly advocated for stronger protections for children across digital platforms.

The New York Post reported that many in the UK have pushed to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles. Following their royal exit, Buckingham Palace confirmed they could no longer use the HRH styling, further distancing them from the rest of the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids exploring and enjoying outdoor garden life away from Buckingham Palace.

Image credits: @meghan / Instagram

This animosity has only deepened Harry and Meghan’s resolve to protect Archie and Lilibet’s privacy in California.

How Archie and Lilibet’s Birthplaces Shape Their Royal Future

Although Archie and Lilibet hold royal titles, their constitutional standing is less secure because their parents are no longer working royals. Archie was born in London, the expected birthplace for senior royal family members, but he wasn’t formally introduced to the public like his cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara, California. While her American birth didn’t create legal issues, it did raise questions about her citizenship and place in the royal hierarchy. Some even speculated she could one day run for US president, of course, only by giving up her royal title.

The BBC explains that the UK’s constitutional monarchy is largely symbolic, with real authority resting in Parliament. Under current law, Archie and Lilibet remain part of the monarchy by title, but if those titles were ever revoked, they would also lose their spots in the line of succession.

The Royal Titles Archie And Lilibet Hold After Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry's kids outdoors, surrounded by greenery, wearing hats and casual spring outfits.

Image credits: @aseverofficial and @meghan / Instagram

Archie and Lilibet didn’t receive royal titles at birth, despite being the children of a prince. That’s because the 1917 Letters Patent restricted titles to children and grandchildren of the reigning monarch. Since Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne at the time, only Harry held a title.

Things changed after her passing in 2022. When King Charles III took the throne in 2023, Archie and Lilibet officially became Prince and Princess of Sussex. Buckingham Palace updated the line of succession accordingly, though not as promptly as it did for Prince William’s children.

Charles’s reign marked a shift in priorities. The Guardian reported that he aimed to slim down the monarchy to reduce public costs and respond to controversies like Prince Andrew’s. This learner’s vision also affects “spare” royals like Harry and his children.

As Harry no longer serves as a working royal, his ability to act as regent would be constitutionally complicated. With William next in line and his children ahead in succession, the absence of Harry’s family adds more strain on the royals who remain active.

Milestones And Public Moments Shared So Far

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rarely share public photos of Archie and Lilibet. Unlike Prince William’s children, who regularly attend public events, the Sussex kids appear only through carefully chosen moments released by their parents.

Archie made his public debut during the 2019 royal tour of South Africa. He was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and Elle noted that a documentary from the trip included never-before-seen family moments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids enjoying outdoor family time away from Buckingham Palace.

Image credits: @princeharryofengland / Instagram

The Sussexes continued this selective approach in December 2024, sharing a holiday card featuring casual, intimate family images. Some called the photo “staged,” but many praised its authenticity.

For Mother’s Day, Meghan released a new photo showing Archie and Lilibet with their faces hidden, but the closeness between them was clear. She called motherhood the “greatest privilege of [her] life.” On Father’s Day, she posted a video tribute to Harry that included their children’s voices for the first time.

Life in Montecito and Emerging Personalities

Though little is known about Archie and Lilibet’s daily routines, the moments shared by their parents offer a glimpse into a life that’s relaxed and grounded. Montecito is far less formal than palace life, and that suits the family well.

The children have attended a mindfulness-based preschool, but specific details remain private. Prince Harry has said he’d consider UK schooling in the future, but for now, Meghan says California gives them the “normalcy” she wants for her kids.

Prince Harry tenderly holding and looking at his newborn baby, highlighting Meghan Markle and Harry's kids’ lives away from palace.

Image credits: @meghan / Instagram

At the Invictus Games, Meghan described relatable chaos: “big rush in the morning, and getting ready for school, and packing the lunches.”

The couple also encourages their kids to explore new interests, from Archie watching polo to Lilibet’s love for baking, highlighted by Hello!.

They spend quality time as a family riding bikes, playing in the garden, and cooking together. According to People, Archie and Lilibet are “smart, articulate, and fun,” thriving in their peaceful Montecito bubble.

Where Archie and Lilibet Sit in the Royal Family Line of Succession

With King Charles on the throne, Prince William is next in line, followed by his three children. Archie is sixth, and Lilibet is seventh, both trailing behind Prince Harry.

If William and Catherine have more children, or if their kids have children later, Archie and Lilibet will move down the succession line.

According to the New York Post, Meghan and Harry’s children are not expected to take on royal duties when William becomes king.

The outlet also notes that William supports a leaner monarchy and maintains a somewhat distant relationship with his brother. These factors could further affect Archie and Lilibet’s place in the royal fold.

Early Philanthropy and Media Projects

Photo collage showcasing moments from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids’ lives away from Buckingham Palace.

Image credits: @meghan / Instagram

Though Archie and Lilibet aren’t active royals, Harry and Meghan are raising them with strong values. Since founding the Archewell Foundation in 2020, the couple has supported projects in their children’s names, including building playgrounds and donating books to libraries.

The couple also hoped to use media to inspire. Their company, Archewell Productions, announced an animated Netflix show called Pearl, based on Lilibet’s nickname and centered on influential women in history. Although the show was paused in 2022, other kid-centered projects are expected.

Today, nearly all of Meghan and Harry’s personal and professional choices revolve around their children. They’ve maintained firm boundaries on privacy, making the rare moments they do share all the more meaningful.

FAQ

Who is Lilibet’s real father?

Despite false claims online, Prince Harry is Princess Lilibet’s father. Some online users fabricated stories that he had demanded a paternity test, but there is no verifiable proof of this, so it should be dismissed as malicious gossip.

Does Lilibet have blue eyes?

Princess Lilibet has blue eyes, like her father, and Harry also believes they are inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana.