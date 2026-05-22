Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (7 New Stories)

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Anyone who has ever loved a pet knows that they are never “just animals.” They become part of the home itself: the routine, the quiet moments, the familiar sounds, and the comfort waiting on the couch. That is why the fear of losing them, whether they go missing or suddenly fall ill, can feel so overwhelming. In those moments, even ordinary places start to feel different because the little presence that once filled them is suddenly gone.

Bored Panda has featured Ademar Vieira’s “Sam & Oscar” comics before, following the gentle, wordless bond between Sam, his dog Oscar, and Edgar the cat. This time, however, the comics take a more emotional turn, as Sam faces some of the hardest moments a pet owner can face.

Scroll down to see the comics, and of course, check out Ademar’s other work on his Instagram page.

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Things got a little out of hand while Sam and Oscar were enjoying the beach…

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Image credits: ademar__vieira

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Ademar captures the kind of fear many pet owners know all too well. There is the panic of realizing a pet is missing, the desperate search, the helplessness of waiting, and the emotional exhaustion that follows. Later, when Oscar becomes ill, the story shifts into another painful experience: noticing that something is wrong, rushing to the vet, returning home without your companion, and feeling their absence in every corner of the room.

Claire is still desperately searching for Edgar

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Image credits: ademar__vieira

Part of what made these comics resonate so strongly with readers is that Ademar presented Oscar’s illness almost like real-time updates. The emotions felt so immediate and sincere that some followers believed Oscar was a real dog going through a medical emergency. Ademar later clarified that Oscar is a fictional character, but one built from very real feelings, memories, and grief.

The end of Edgar’s disappearance saga

Image credits: ademar__vieira

As the artist explained, Oscar was inspired by his own dogs: Garoto, Zelda, and Nina. Only Nina is still alive, while Garoto and Zelda have passed away, leaving behind the kind of love and loss that shaped Oscar’s character. In that sense, even though Oscar himself is fictional, the emotions behind the comics are very real. The fear, the tenderness, the grief, and the hope all come from lived experience.

Sometimes, loving means facing uncertainty…

Image credits: ademar__vieira

That may be why these illustrations feel so powerful despite their simplicity. There are no long explanations, dramatic speeches, or heavy captions. Instead, Ademar relies on small gestures, worried expressions, empty rooms, and quiet moments of waiting. Oscar’s absence is felt not only by Sam but also by Edgar, who seems to understand that something important is missing from their little world.

While Sam is still waiting for Oscar to come home, some nights are harder than others

Image credits: ademar__vieira

In the end, these comics are not only about a lost cat or a sick dog. They are about how animals become part of our emotional lives and how much space they occupy in our hearts. Through Sam, Oscar, and Edgar, Ademar turns a deeply personal kind of love and fear into a story that many pet owners will recognize immediately.

After days that felt far too quiet, the house could finally breathe again

Image credits: ademar__vieira

He will not be with you all your life, but you will be with him for all his life

Image credits: ademar__vieira