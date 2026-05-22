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Remote working sounds like the dream. No commute, no dress code from the waist down, no colleague who heats up fish in the microwave at 9am. Just you, your laptop, your carefully curated home office setup, and the quiet, dignified peace of a professional life conducted entirely on your own terms. Beautiful. Serene. And, if we are being completely honest, absolutely starving for content.

Because here is what nobody tells you about working from home. You are missing everything. Every bit of drama, gossip, chaos, and HR violation. That is the tax you pay for the quiet life, and it is a steep one. These stories were submitted by people who were there, in the building, witnessing history unfold in real time between the hours of nine and five. Grab your sad desk lunch, this is going to be a doozy!