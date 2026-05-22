ADVERTISEMENT

Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson’s photography makes Iceland feel almost mythical. In a previous Bored Panda feature, we shared his breathtaking landscape shots, featuring dramatic mountains, icy waterfalls, volcanic terrain, and glowing skies that showcase the country at its most cinematic. This time, however, the focus shifts from Iceland’s sweeping scenery to some of the creatures that call it home.

From wild foxes and birds to horses, sheep, and other familiar animals seen across the Icelandic countryside, Gunnar’s photos capture a softer and more intimate side of the island. His images show animals moving through snow, wind, open fields, and rugged coastlines, often blending naturally into the same powerful landscapes that make Iceland so recognizable. The result is a collection that feels both peaceful and full of character, reminding us that Iceland’s beauty is not only found in its views but also in the lives that unfold within them.

Scroll down to see the images, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you love most.

More info: icelandicexplorer.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like me making the great effort of dragging myself into work on a Monday after a 'heavy' weekend

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

    Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow