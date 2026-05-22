This Photographer Captures Iceland’s Domestic And Wild Animals In Their Natural Beauty (41 Pics)

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Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson’s photography makes Iceland feel almost mythical. In a previous Bored Panda feature, we shared his breathtaking landscape shots, featuring dramatic mountains, icy waterfalls, volcanic terrain, and glowing skies that showcase the country at its most cinematic. This time, however, the focus shifts from Iceland’s sweeping scenery to some of the creatures that call it home.

From wild foxes and birds to horses, sheep, and other familiar animals seen across the Icelandic countryside, Gunnar’s photos capture a softer and more intimate side of the island. His images show animals moving through snow, wind, open fields, and rugged coastlines, often blending naturally into the same powerful landscapes that make Iceland so recognizable. The result is a collection that feels both peaceful and full of character, reminding us that Iceland’s beauty is not only found in its views but also in the lives that unfold within them.

Scroll down to see the images, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you love most.

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