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Iceland has no shortage of dramatic landscapes, but in the hands of photographer Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson, the country feels almost otherworldly. Through sweeping aerial shots, moody volcanic terrain, winding rivers, remote churches, wild horses, and coastlines that seem untouched by time, Gunnar captures Iceland in a way that feels both epic and intimate. His images don’t just show the country’s beauty; they highlight its scale, texture, atmosphere, and constant sense of movement.

Over the years, Gunnar has become one of the most recognizable visual storytellers working in Iceland, building a portfolio that goes far beyond striking landscape photography. In addition to documenting the country’s raw beauty, he has created travel and photography guides that help others experience Iceland more deeply, combining practical knowledge with an eye for the extraordinary. His work has earned him recognition as an official Canon Nordic Ambassador, a bestselling author, and an award-winning photographer whose images have been featured by major outlets including Netflix and the BBC. Whether through books, visual campaigns, or curated recommendations on where to go, stay, and shoot, Gunnar has played a major role in shaping how many people see and explore Iceland.

More info: Instagram | icelandicexplorer.com