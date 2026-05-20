Middle‑Aged Male School Board Member Comes Face‑To‑Face With Consequences After Flirting With Teen Girl

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The Tennessee man who placed his arm around a teenage girl and called her “hot” during a public meeting has been hit with criminal charges.

On April 2, Keith Ervin was filmed touching an underage girl named Hannah during a Washington County Board of Education meeting, a board on which he serves as a member.

“God, you’re hot, you know that? Da*n. Where do you go to school at?” the 59-year-old man told Hannah.

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Highlights Keith Ervin faced legal consequences after touching an underage girl and calling her “hot” during a school board meeting.

The girl, named Hannah, blasted board members as “cowards” over what she characterized as their failure to intervene.

Ervin defended himself amid the public outcry over his behavior, stating that his words had been misinterpreted.

Keith Ervin has been charged for touching an underage girl and calling her “hot” during a school board meeting



Image credits: Wash County Schools

After witnesses laughed uncomfortably at the comment, Ervin placed his hand on the girl’s back.

Though Ervin’s behavior was reportedly not questioned during the meeting, he faced widespread criticism when footage of the incident was shared online.

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On May 7, Hannah read a statement before members of the Washington County Board of Education and called them a group of “cowards.”



ANOTHER REPUBLICAN PEDOPHILE FIRST VIDEO:

On April 2, 2026, during a Washington County Board of Education meeting, Republican board member Keith Ervin put his arm around HIGH SCHOOLER Hannah Campbell’s shoulder, pulled her closer, and said, “God, you’re hot. Do you know that?… pic.twitter.com/pgOjPW0THR — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) May 9, 2026

“Thank you for teaching me that no one will stand up for me, besides myself,” the girl said.

According to court records obtained by News 5, Ervin has been charged with a*sault – physical contact for his inappropriate behavior with the minor.

The Washington County Board of Education said that, although elected officials cannot be terminated, members have agreed to censure Ervin for his actions, the only disciplinary action available to the state’s school boards.

The girl, Hannah, called school board members “cowards,” saying they failed to protect her



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After the criminal charges were filed against the 59-year-old, members stated, “The Board of Education has been notified that formal charges of simple a*sault have been filed against Board Member Keith Ervin following an incident involving a student representative at the April 2, 2026, Board meeting.

“Board chair Annette Buchannan previously stated that Mr. Ervin’s comments and actions were ‘shocking’ and that he ‘objectified and diminished a young woman.’”

The board reiterated that Ervin’s actions “do not reflect the standards, policies, or values of the school district.”

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They also emphasized their commitment to “ensuring a safe, respectful, and appropriate environment for all students and staff.”

“The Board will defer to law enforcement and the judicial system for the resolution of these charges.

“Under Tennessee law, school board members are independently elected officials, and so the Board lacks the statutory authority to remove a sitting member from office.”

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Ervin, 49, has been censured at the Washington County Board of Education, where he serves as a member



Image credits: ABC

Following the incident, an emergency board meeting was held on April 8, during which some parents demanded Ervin’s resignation.

Ervin, a board member since 2006, has not given up his position at the time of writing.

When she addressed the board on May 7, Hannah referred to the media attention Ervin’s behavior had received.

“Gaining global attention for s*xual comments and a*sault is not the reputation that Washington County deserves,” the high school student said during her four-minute speech.



Image credits: DSTank27

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Hannah added, “Everyone on this board shares that blame, as does every voter who put you into office. I believe that you are all cowards.”

She also referenced the religious arguments allegedly put forward by some board members while handling the case.

Addressing those who “used their god as a cop-out for forgiveness,” Hannah stated, “I do not forgive you, and I do not accept your fake apologies used to protect yourselves.”

She concluded her speech by thanking the board for “showing this community what you think it means to protect our children.”

Ervin defended himself, claiming he never commented on the girl’s appearance

NEW: The Tennessee school board member who told a female high schooler she was “hot” has been censured. Board member Keith Ervin was heard telling the girl, “God, you’re hot,” at a public board meeting. Ervin claims that his use of the word “hot” actually meant that the girl… https://t.co/CJezDllJcRpic.twitter.com/trC3qdYEgu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2026

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Ervin has previously claimed in an interview with NBC News that his words were taken out of context.

“Last week at the board meeting, I wanted to congratulate a student who did a great job sharing thoughts with all that was in the room,” he said.

“When I mentioned she was hot, I meant she was on a roll. It was nothing to do with her appearance.”

Image credits: Facebook / Washington County Election Commission

Hannah has labeled his behavior as “unwelcome,” “sexist,” and “derogatory,” saying that the board’s “failure to act… was and is equivalent to his actions.”

“He has not behaved this way with any of our male members, nor do I believe that he ever would,” she said.

Last month, Washington County Board of Education Chair Annette Buchanan released a public statement condemning Ervin.

NEW: High school student who was called “hot” by a school board member shreds the school board for failing to protect her. “You’re all cowards,” she said. High schooler Hannah Campbell ripped the Washington County, Tennessee, board after board member Keith Ervin told her, “God,… https://t.co/CJezDllJcRpic.twitter.com/iTUH38IHnU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2026

“Mr. Ervin has explained that he meant nothing offensive and that we have simply misunderstood his intentions,” Buchanan said.

She added that people have to judge not Ervin’s intentions, but his words and actions, which she called “shocking” and “grossly inappropriate.”

A Change.org petition launched on April 3 calling for Ervin to resign has collected over 7,300 signatures.

The 59-year-old is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on August 7.

“Everyone knows exactly what he meant,” a social media user wrote

