‘The Boys’ Series Finale Fan Reactions: Was It As Bad As ‘Stranger Things’?

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Seven years of chaos, blood, and brutal satire have come to a head as The Boys has officially ended.

But the big question tearing through the fandom is whether the finale delivered a satisfying end, or collapsed under its own hype, turning into a Stranger Things-style disappointment?

The hit Prime Video series, based on the cult comic, wrapped up with its fifth and final season, but not without controversy. As the story progressed, growing criticism targeted uneven character arcs, filler-heavy episodes, and a shaky creative direction.

Highlights The Boys ends after five seasons, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Homelander’s fate divides fans as the finale highlights his downfall.

The franchise will expand with prequels and spin-offs, while Gen V is canceled.

Despite weeks of backlash, did The Boys stick the landing? Here’s what fans are saying online.

Spoilers ahead!

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The Boys fans share wild reactions to Homelander’s fate in the finale

Image credits: Prime Video

The series finale, titled Blood and Bone, premiered on May 20, 2026, marking the end of the long-running show.

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In the finale, Butcher finally gets his revenge on Homelander, who is rendered powerless by Kimiko’s new explosive abilities. After realizing he had been defeated, Homelander begged for his life, leaving several viewers amused.

On X, fans reacted strongly to Homelander’s fate, as he attempted to use his powers one last time before accepting defeat.

Image credits: Prime Video

“The way Butcher is enjoying Homelander trying to use his power one last time is actually so funny,” one viewer said.

Another wrote, “Homelander completely devolving into a weak crybaby as soon as his powers go away is the most Homelander thing ever, I’m very satisfied by this part of the finale.”

The way Butcher enjoying Homelander trying to use his power one last time is actually so funny #TheBoyspic.twitter.com/41zethgQTp — ray (@zcucr) May 20, 2026

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However, not everyone was happy with Homelander’s fate, arguing that his defeat wasn’t handled well.

“The death of one of the most iconic villains from the recent TV series had absolutely no weight,” a user commented.

A second added, “I think the idea of Homelander losing his powers was a good one, but the whole thing was just rushed and a mess.”

Fans compare The Boys finale with Stranger Things and Game of Thrones

Image credits: Netflix

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Like Homelander’s storyline, the episode as a whole received mixed reactions from viewers.

The finale quickly drew comparisons to Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, both of which have faced criticism for their endings.

Definitely not! There were things I didn’t like at all but it wasn’t a disaster as much as people were expecting. Personally I can’t say that I loved it but I’m not disappointed as I did with GoT. https://t.co/x0D2z0Y7ue — Geezy (@geezyspn) May 20, 2026

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Some fans argued that Stranger Things ended so poorly that viewers believed a secret episode might still provide a better conclusion. Despite having issues with the ending, many agreed that The Boys finale wasn’t a total disaster.

“Now that The Boys is over, I can say that the ending of Stranger Things is way worse,” one viewer claimed.

Homelander officially joins the hall of fame for useless villains Another sh!tty series finale pic.twitter.com/HwSG9xRowH — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) May 20, 2026



A second stated, “There’s no way that episode of the boys was even in the same league.”

“It’s for sure ‘better’ than those two, but that’s not a high bar to clear,” a third added.

What’s next for The Boys universe after the polarizing finale?

Image credits: Prime Video

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The finale may have settled the score between Butcher and Homelander, but the larger world of superhero politics is far from over.

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Ahead of the final season, it was announced that the franchise would continue with the prequel Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. It will be set in the 1950s and explore Soldier Boy’s early days with the first incarnation of The Seven.

A teaser was shown at the theatrical screening of the finale, but it has yet to be released online. The series is expected to premiere in 2027.

Image credits: Prime Video

Another spin-off, tentatively titled The Boys: Mexico, was announced in November 2023. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal were attached to star and produce the series. As of May 2026, it remains in active development.

A third season of Gen V, which premiered in 2023, will not happen, as the series was canceled last month after two seasons. However, showrunner Eric Kripke has expressed hope that the characters will appear in other projects.

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The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.