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‘The Boys’ Series Finale Fan Reactions: Was It As Bad As ‘Stranger Things’?
Character from The Boys sitting confidently in a chair, representing fan reactions to the series finale.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘The Boys’ Series Finale Fan Reactions: Was It As Bad As ‘Stranger Things’?

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Seven years of chaos, blood, and brutal satire have come to a head as The Boys has officially ended

But the big question tearing through the fandom is whether the finale delivered a satisfying end, or collapsed under its own hype, turning into a Stranger Things-style disappointment?

The hit Prime Video series, based on the cult comic, wrapped up with its fifth and final season, but not without controversy. As the story progressed, growing criticism targeted uneven character arcs, filler-heavy episodes, and a shaky creative direction.

Highlights
  • The Boys ends after five seasons, sparking mixed reactions among fans.
  • Homelander’s fate divides fans as the finale highlights his downfall.
  • The franchise will expand with prequels and spin-offs, while Gen V is canceled.

Despite weeks of backlash, did The Boys stick the landing? Here’s what fans are saying online.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

    The Boys fans share wild reactions to Homelander’s fate in the finale

    Homelander from The Boys Series Finale, looking smug in his blue and red superhero suit, a key character.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The series finale, titled Blood and Bone, premiered on May 20, 2026, marking the end of the long-running show.

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    In the finale, Butcher finally gets his revenge on Homelander, who is rendered powerless by Kimiko’s new explosive abilities. After realizing he had been defeated, Homelander begged for his life, leaving several viewers amused.

    On X, fans reacted strongly to Homelander’s fate, as he attempted to use his powers one last time before accepting defeat.

    Billy Butcher gripping Homelander's arm in a tense moment from The Boys Series Finale, showing their rivalry.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    “The way Butcher is enjoying Homelander trying to use his power one last time is actually so funny,” one viewer said.

    Another wrote, “Homelander completely devolving into a weak crybaby as soon as his powers go away is the most Homelander thing ever, I’m very satisfied by this part of the finale.”

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    However, not everyone was happy with Homelander’s fate, arguing that his defeat wasn’t handled well.

    “The death of one of the most iconic villains from the recent TV series had absolutely no weight,” a user commented.

    A second added, “I think the idea of Homelander losing his powers was a good one, but the whole thing was just rushed and a mess.”

    Fans compare The Boys finale with Stranger Things and Game of Thrones

    The cast of Stranger Things, including Vecna, against a red backdrop, representing the show's dark themes and characters.

    Image credits: Netflix

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    Like Homelander’s storyline, the episode as a whole received mixed reactions from viewers.

    The finale quickly drew comparisons to Stranger Things and Game of Thrones, both of which have faced criticism for their endings.

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    Some fans argued that Stranger Things ended so poorly that viewers believed a secret episode might still provide a better conclusion. Despite having issues with the ending, many agreed that The Boys finale wasn’t a total disaster. 

    “Now that The Boys is over, I can say that the ending of Stranger Things is way worse,” one viewer claimed. 


    A second stated, “There’s no way that episode of the boys was even in the same league.”

    “It’s for sure ‘better’ than those two, but that’s not a high bar to clear,” a third added.

    What’s next for The Boys universe after the polarizing finale?

    Hughie and Billy Butcher from The Boys Series Finale, bloodied but holding hands, symbolizing their bond.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    The finale may have settled the score between Butcher and Homelander, but the larger world of superhero politics is far from over. 

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    Ahead of the final season, it was announced that the franchise would continue with the prequel Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. It will be set in the 1950s and explore Soldier Boy’s early days with the first incarnation of The Seven.

    A teaser was shown at the theatrical screening of the finale, but it has yet to be released online. The series is expected to premiere in 2027.

    Soldier Boy from The Boys, in his green superhero suit and mask, a prominent figure in the series.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Another spin-off, tentatively titled The Boys: Mexico, was announced in November 2023. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal were attached to star and produce the series. As of May 2026, it remains in active development. 

    A third season of Gen V, which premiered in 2023, will not happen, as the series was canceled last month after two seasons. However, showrunner Eric Kripke has expressed hope that the characters will appear in other projects.

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    The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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