"Stupidest Ending I've Seen": Stranger Things Ends After 10 Years And Fans Have A Lot To Say (Spoilers Ahead)

If you’re anything like us, you spent the very first day of 2026 festively enjoying the two-hour-long epic finale of Stranger Things. After a decade and five whole seasons spent in Hawkins, the audience finally saw the end of the story and what happened to their beloved characters in the aftermath.

Many people loved the finale, others were on the fence, and some didn’t quite get what they wanted, but it was still a TV phenomenon worth experiencing alongside the rest of the world. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most spot-on fan reactions to the finale, both positive and negative, and we’re sharing them with you below.

Warning: you will encounter some massive spoilers about the finale here. If you somehow still haven’t seen it yet, go watch it, and then come back here!

#1

Four Stranger Things characters clinking beer bottles during sunset in a nostalgic final scene with emotional fan reactions.

SThingsMeme Report

They'll become a WhatsApp group.

    #2

    Fan tweet showing a person facing the giant Mind Flayer creature from Stranger Things in a foggy, eerie landscape.

    neel_sal_ Report

    #3

    Scene from Stranger Things showing Hopper looking annoyed, reflecting fans’ strong reactions to the show's ending.

    opiniongurlll123 Report

    You saw that spoiler warning up above, right? Good. Let’s get into it.

    Full disclosure, Pandas, (and you’re free to disagree), yours truly is a big fan of Stranger Things, but I still think the very first season is the best of what the Duffer Brothers—showmakers Matt and Ross—had to offer when it comes to Hawkins.

    Season 5 was, from my personal perspective, a mess. But! The finale managed to redeem not only the last season, but it also (sort of) neatly wrapped up the entire saga.

    #4

    Stranger Things fan meme questions Max’s graduation after being in a coma, reflecting on the show's controversial ending.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #5

    Collage of Stranger Things characters in intense scenes reflecting on the show's controversial ending and fan reactions.

    thisisjin0604 Report

    #6

    Cast of Stranger Things 5 sitting in theater seats watching the series finale, reacting to the show's ending.

    SThingsSpoilers Report

    To be clear, the Stranger Things finale didn’t really do anything wildly unexpected or overly original. It really felt like the creators of the show were playing things safe. And that makes sense. After a decade of building the characters in Hawkins and diving into the Upside Down (and beyond), it’s hard to conclude the story in a way that will satisfy everyone. (I keep remembering Lost and Game of Thrones here.)

    Could the finale have been more powerful? Of course. Does it disappoint? No, not really. It’s solid for what it is. And I’d argue that the second half of the finale, where you see the aftermath of the showdown with the Big Bad Evil Guy, is better done than the first.
    #7

    A man standing in a barren, surreal landscape with twisted branches, referencing Stranger Things stupidest ending fans discuss.

    kennixonette Report

    #8

    Young woman in blue jacket sitting alone by a tombstone symbolizing the end of Stranger Things after 10 years.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #9

    Four Stranger Things characters showing emotional reactions during the series ending after 10 years in various settings.

    Look at the proud moms

    gopu-adks Report

    The finale wrap-up, where you get to see what paths all of the courageous characters living in Hawkins are taking after finally taking down Vecna for good, felt the most satisfying.

    Yours truly thinks that where Stranger Things truly shines is in seeing the contrast between our protagonists’ daily lives and the cosmic horrors they have to deal with.

    When it’s all non-stop action in Hawkins, ironically, things are pretty darn bland. And I have issues with the quality of the CGI, too.

    So, after an entire fifth season of poorly written dialogue, frantic running around without doing much of anything, and characters not quite behaving like themselves, it was nice seeing them go back to their roots. And you realize how much they’ve changed and grown up.
    #10

    Social media post discussing Stranger Things ending and fan reactions to the show's portrayal of choices and accountability.

    thefaizfazel Report

    I was so so so so happy writers made him choose evil. I am so tired of villains redeem.

    #11

    Stranger Things graduation scene showing Dustin in a cap and gown speaking into a microphone with a man at a podium behind him.

    strangerthingsmeems Report

    #12

    Stranger Things meme showing Vecna fighting alone while Demogorgons take selfies in Paris, highlighting fan reactions to the ending.

    Not the Demogorgons abandoning Vecna mid–fight

    SThingsMeme/ Report

    Stranger Things is at its best when it takes the time to humanize its characters, reminding you that, hey, they’re actually likeable (if flawed) people who are worth rooting for.

    This is something the showrunners might have partially forgotten throughout season 5, in which we mostly got unnecessary bickering between friends, boring exposition, and villains whose evil power levels seem to change as much as the plot demands.
    #13

    Two characters stand at a rocky cave entrance with a map of Latvia below, referencing the Stranger Things ending.

    r_ihard_s Report

    #14

    Karen Wheeler with visible scars from battle, wearing a floral dress, in a Stranger Things final season scene.

    bscadhd Report

    #15

    Meme showing a Stranger Things character with a scarred face above a group of excited men reacting to a scene.

    stories.cp Report

    It’s been said that Netflix shows are now written in a way that the audience can still follow along even while they’re scrolling something on a second screen. And, barring the solid finale, season 5 felt exactly like that. It felt like the magic and mystery were long gone, and the showrunners had to stagger their way through a bunch of filler, with barely anything left in the tank, to wrap the story up.

    I’d gladly rewatch the finale, just as I’d love to return to season 1 of Stranger Things. But I’d be lying if I said I have any desire to watch any of the other seasons. Aesthetics aside, they’re far blander than a tale about cosmic horror has any right to be.

    #16

    User tweet criticizing the Stranger Things finale as one of the most anticlimactic and unsatisfying endings.

    DanteOnDeck Report

    Agree, but for me, Dustin speach and the d&d part was a proper closing.

    #17

    Fan reaction to Stranger Things ending after 10 years showing upset woman expressing strong emotions in crowd.

    dr.clark Report

    #18

    Bookshelf with Stranger Things D&D binders labeled with character names and a book referencing a key plot detail from the ending.

    erica.m.dodd Report

    According to showrunner Ross Duffer, the idea that Stranger Things begins and ends with a Dungeons & Dragons game had been planned for a very long time.

    “It felt right to go full circle. This is about this group of characters saying goodbye to their childhood. That basement, specifically the Dungeons & Dragons game, represents their childhoods [and it’s] how we first met them as an audience. To say goodbye to it, you have to play one last time,” he told Netflix.

    #19

    Stranger Things scenes showing the beginning and ending moments with characters and iconic house setting.

    ashotmagazine Report

    #20

    Mike typing on a typewriter at his desk with Eleven's photo beside him, capturing a Stranger Things ending moment.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #21

    Four Stranger Things characters showing emotional expressions in a sunset scene, reflecting on the series ending.

    TheCineprism Report

    “It was such a blast shooting, and it really reminded us of the first day on set when we filmed the kids playing D&D [in Season 1]. That was the first thing we ever shot, and it felt appropriate that this would be the last thing we ever shot. We even tried to mimic with the camera what we had done back in Season 1 all those years ago,” he added.

    Meanwhile, his brother, Matt, notes that it was very emotional and nostalgic to shoot that scene. “What was happening on the day [of filming] and what the actors were feeling and what we were feeling very much mirrored the scene. We’re really happy with how it turned out.”
    #22

    Two Stranger Things characters sitting at a dimly lit bar, reflecting on the show's controversial ending.

    Survived all that to be in wrong place at the wrong time…

    IndigoManchild Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a Threads post discussing the experience of watching Stranger Things in real time versus bingeing it later.

    _dlemrae Report

    #24

    Side-by-side images comparing Stranger Things character Nancy Wheeler from season 1 and season 5, highlighting fan reactions.

    inna_nykytiuk Report

    Meanwhile, also speaking about the final Dungeons & Dragons scene, Ross told The Hollywood Reporter that “it’s kind of their last moment of childhood, reliving their childhood one more time. And then one by one, having them leave the basement and Mike shutting the door on it and saying goodbye to childhood and moving on. That was the idea.”
    #25

    Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry/Vecna in Stranger Things, praised for exceptional facial acting and emotional expression.

    jbivvart Report

    #26

    A distressed woman with wet hair holding a bottle aggressively in a dimly lit room from Stranger Things finale scene.

    nailonwire Report

    #27

    Man with blood on face in dark setting from Stranger Things finale, highlighting fans' reactions to the show's ending.

    shabby.505 Report

    However, Mike’s sister Holly and her friends weren’t originally meant to be a part of the scene. “That was something we discovered as we were working and we really fell in love with this passing of the torch, and the idea of Mike looking down and realizing his sister and her friends are going to be able to experience the magic of childhood as he was. Hopefully just not as traumatically — although Holly’s already had a slightly traumatic childhood. But it’s why you see Mike smile at the end; is it’s him remembering back to them as kids and knowing that those memories are going to be with him forever. So while he is shutting the door on that phase of his life, it’s always going to be a part of him.”

    #28

    Tweet criticizing the Stranger Things finale for its long character send-offs, reflecting fan reactions to the show's ending.

    neontaster Report

    #29

    Teens in baseball uniforms inside a dugout, reacting in a scene from Stranger Things with fans discussing the ending.

    shabby.505 Report

    #30

    Comparison of 1980s family photo and actress Nancy Wheeler from Stranger Things in a pink sweater in a kitchen setting.

    haleylllow Report

    Once you’re done looking through all the fan reactions and upvoting your favorite ones, we’d like to hear from you in the comments at the very bottom of this list.

    What did you think of the Stranger Things finale, and what are your favorite scenes and actors? What are your thoughts on season 5 and how it compares to the previous ones? Are you planning on running Dungeons & Dragons for your friends for the first time, or are you a veteran Dungeon Master already?

    What shows are you binging now that you’re all done with ST, or you picking things up again from the very first episode?

    Personally, I’m finding my way back into Twin Peaks, Wayward Pines, The X-Files, and Riverdale. Got any recommendations of your own? Let us know! We can’t wait to hear your perspectives.
    #31

    Three scenes showing a man looking contemplative and lonely, representing fan reactions to the Stranger Things ending.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #32

    Stranger Things character aims flare gun at Mind Flayer during intense battle in series finale after 10 years.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #33

    Road sign reading Leaving Hawkins with "Come Again Soon" crossed out, reflecting Stranger Things ending after 10 years.

    SThingsMeme Report

    #34

    Social media posts discussing fans' reactions to the stupidest ending of Stranger Things after 10 years.

    brandontour Report

    #35

    Person lying on the floor with drawn tears, laptop showing Stranger Things, representing fans' reaction to the series ending.

    rissxz Report

    #36

    Child with glasses hugging an adult, highlighting emotional Stranger Things ending fans are reacting to after 10 years.

    strangerthingsmeems Report

    #37

    Two cascading waterfalls in a rugged landscape representing the stranger things ending after 10 years discussed by fans.

    another_adventure_gram Report

    #38

    Twitter post criticizing Stranger Things finale as the stupidest ending, paired with a tired SpongeBob meme.

    crescentseren Report

    #39

    Scene from Stranger Things finale showing two characters talking about crying, highlighting emotional ending reactions.

    netflix Report

    #40

    Stranger Things finale scene showing a monstrous creature in a dark, fiery, and ominous setting with flying figures nearby.

    BeyondReporter Report

    #41

    Fans react to the Stranger Things season 5 ending with a smiling couple hugging near a waterfall and cabin.

    bang_bang_a.k_ Report

    #42

    Fans reacting emotionally to the controversial Stranger Things ending after 10 years with heartbreak and disappointment.

    darrlynplease Report

    #43

    Two young characters from Stranger Things standing in a room with a Dark Crystal poster highlighted on the wall behind them.

    shelbykeah Report

    #44

    "Stupidest Ending I've Seen": Stranger Things Ends After 10 Years And Fans Have A Lot To Say (Spoilers Ahead)

    williamharrison0707 Report

