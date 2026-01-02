"Stupidest Ending I've Seen": Stranger Things Ends After 10 Years And Fans Have A Lot To Say (Spoilers Ahead)

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like us, you spent the very first day of 2026 festively enjoying the two-hour-long epic finale of Stranger Things. After a decade and five whole seasons spent in Hawkins, the audience finally saw the end of the story and what happened to their beloved characters in the aftermath.

Many people loved the finale, others were on the fence, and some didn’t quite get what they wanted, but it was still a TV phenomenon worth experiencing alongside the rest of the world. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most spot-on fan reactions to the finale, both positive and negative, and we’re sharing them with you below.

Warning: you will encounter some massive spoilers about the finale here. If you somehow still haven’t seen it yet, go watch it, and then come back here!