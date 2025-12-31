ADVERTISEMENT

When Stranger Things premiered in 2016, none of us knew we’d be waiting almost ten years for the finale.

While the show took its sweet time between all the five seasons, fans found their own ways to prepare for the last season before the first volume dropped this November.

Some people did full rewatches, others watched quick recaps online, while some of us just trusted our memory and hoped everything would come back once the theme song played.

Most of our parents chose the third option, but with a new approach — asking their children who’s who like it’s their first time in the Upside Down, while giving a running commentary at the same time.

From forgetting who is related, to mixing up names, inventing new ones, and not knowing who is dating whom, the parents are still stuck somewhere between season one and season five. Luckily for us, it has left us with endless meme gold.

#1

"So he's not a wizard or a sorcerer, he's a fairy" -my dad after Will's coming out speech

alexander

7points
POST
    #2

    my mom said that jonathan is in love with will because he smiled while will was coming out

    .

    5points
    POST
    #3

    "Someone needs to stop these tulips" my mom talking abt demogorgans

    Sahara

    5points
    POST
    Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things arrived at a time when Netflix was still finding its footing — and it quickly became a defining moment for the platform.

    “People always talk about Netflix and [say] our big moment was when we’d put on ‘House of Cards,’ and that was a big deal. But our real moment was when we put on Stranger Things,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles recently.
    #4

    my mom cannot stop calling vecna "vespa"

    alex

    5points
    POST
    #5

    my dad said "so how was the new season of Dangerous Things?"

    swiss

    5points
    POST
    The first four episodes of the new season, released as Volume 1 over Thanksgiving, pulled in 59.6 million views in their first five days — the biggest launch for any English-language series on Netflix.

    And the hype hasn’t died down since Volume 2 was released with three more episodes this Christmas. According to FlixPatrol, Stranger Things is currently the number one show on Netflix both in the US and around the world, proving that fans everywhere are still completely hooked on the Upside Down.
    #6

    my grandpa asked if lucas was the demon

    alima

    4points
    POST
    #7

    I asked my mom who her favorite was and she said mr whatsit

    ghostface

    4points
    POST
    #8

    My dad is trying to convince me vecna is wills dad

    User5352673373837

    4points
    POST
    It’s not just the new season keeping fans glued to their screens. Many went back to catch up, and season 4, which dropped in 2022, still holds strong — sitting at number two on Netflix’s list of the most popular English-language TV shows of all time.

    Maybe that’s part of the Duffer Brothers’ strategy to get more viewers revisiting earlier seasons — by spacing out releases over long periods.

    "If TV shows come out every year, it’s diminishing return," Matt Duffer said at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit. "I like the build-up."

    Netflix says each of the previous four Stranger Things seasons saw viewership jump week by week, as fans went back to rewatch older episodes before the new season dropped.
    #9

    My mum thought vecna became cancer to k**l hoppers daughter

    Darcey

    4points
    POST
    #10

    "did they ever find will?" dad will is RIGHT THERE

    savannahphernelia

    4points
    POST
    #11

    "He's new right?" And it's Mike

    spilledteaonmycoaster

    4points
    POST
    #12

    when Jonathan got up to hug will after he came out my dad said "kiss him" bby that's his BROTHER

    elle

    4points
    POST

    But it’s not just parents asking the questions — many people online admit they are having trouble keeping up, especially if you have not revisited the earlier seasons.

    There were also complaints that Volume 2’s episodes felt rushed, and relied more on explanation rather than moving the narrative forward.

    But not everyone felt that way. Some fans defended the new season, saying its focus on character development and emotional moments is part of what makes it special. And that the explanations helped them fill in gaps from previous episodes
    #13

    My mom keeps calling vecna vector

    Kenadie

    4points
    POST
    #14

    after literally watching Mr whatsit turn into vecna to attack max, my dad kept saying his theory is Mr whatsit is evil

    cherry

    4points
    POST
    #15

    my dad asked why is mike hugging hollys mom

    charley

    4points
    POST
    #16

    My dad stopped caring after they ended Matthew Modine

    juliancoms

    4points
    POST

    Whether you are a parent catching up or a longtime superfan, part of the fun this season has been piecing together the story and the characters.

    Stranger Things is definitely a show that keeps on giving, with plenty of surprises and meme-worthy moments that make each episode just as enjoyable as the first.
    #17

    My mom thought will had a crush on robin

    𝙹𝚘𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊

    4points
    POST
    #18

    they forget major character names but my mom is still asking where's barb

    Jenna

    4points
    POST
    #19

    "ok wrap it up" - my father as Will's coming out

    kat

    4points
    POST
    #20

    my mom thought he was confessing that he had anger issues

    tomie

    4points
    POST
    #21

    My dad asked me if Steve and Dustin were dating

    іsᥣᥲ 𝖿ᥲᥣᥣ᥆ᥒ

    4points
    POST
    #22

    my dad said that johnathan looked like a cpr doll

    lauren

    4points
    POST
    #23

    "what's the upside down" We've been watching the show since 2016

    Chloe<3

    4points
    POST
    #24

    My mom keeps thinking that them playing dnd is what's making the monster come alive

    The_weasel

    4points
    POST
    #25

    my dad said his fav character is matthew

    nikwithdrawals

    3points
    POST
    #26

    "Who's that little boy" it was kali

    Jojo

    3points
    POST
    #27

    My parents were convinced that Karen became Vecna in the hospital

    sliceofkaye

    3points
    POST
    #28

    My dad literally asked "now who is hawkins" 5 mins into vol 2

    Bk

    3points
    POST
    #29

    When holly went into the woods and they revealed max my dad gasped and said "BARB"

    Maddie Peters

    3points
    POST
    #30

    My dad keeps calling Steve "Chicago"

    Dani

    3points
    POST
    #31

    my mom calls the demogorgons “demi lovatos”

    rat.poison.eater_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    My grandma calls vecna , Velcro

    Abby Cooper Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    My mom asked if the demogorgons were vecnas children

    ashhcorbett Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    “he’s such a good dad” -my dad talking about ted wheeler

    avamarie Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    my mom called el and kali 7/11

    lɑυ𝗋ɑ★ Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    My mom bought a stranger things calendar from Amazon and for some reason all of the pictures in it were of cosplayers (she didn’t know) and she asked me if this was barb…

    Carly ⸆ Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    my dad was too focused on how much Max looks like Jesse from Toy Story

    Brittany Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    when will came out my dad said "we've known since the first season little boy"

    ♡Grace⚞ Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    my mum keeps calling dustin toothless

    Daria Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    My husband some how combined IT and Stranger Things in his mind, and I didn’t realize until we watched Welcome to Derry and he asked me why Vecna was Henry for some kids and Pennywise for others.

    amandapanda3185 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    My mother won’t stop calling the upside down the nether

    Hallecake Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    My dad keeps tryna convince everyone will is secretly vecna

    Batman Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    “why doesnt barb have any scenes anymore” dude WHAT

    chloe Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    My dad thinks that papa is the mind flayer

    Megan Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    My dad still calls it strange kids

    Simone Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    My dear mother asking, “Aww, he liked her? 🥺” after Will saw Robin kissing Vicky and ran away

    Makenna Rae Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    my mom asked if vickie was barb

    Kenzie Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    my dad goes “are they sisters?” as vickie and robin huddle together

    . Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    My dad asked “who’s will” 10 minutes into episode 7 of season 5 like gang WHAT do you mean

    junigurr Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    My dad said “i think it’s over for the strawberry shortcakes” (Robin and vickie)

    S H A N N O N Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    parents will miss entire plot points but they'll never forget Barb

    Michael Kovach enthusiast Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    my dad keeps fatshaming derek 😭 he calls him tubby and when i asked why he wasn't running to the caves he said "because he's fat"

    elise Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Dad asked if the creatures were “Gargamels”

    Natalie Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    my dad said he thought henry was working with vecna

    Halle Jayda Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    “wait there’s holly right there!” so that’s actually nancy

    maddy Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    My mom asked if the lab in the upside down was Steve’s house

    Molly Rose Report

    2points
    POST

