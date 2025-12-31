ADVERTISEMENT

When Stranger Things premiered in 2016, none of us knew we’d be waiting almost ten years for the finale.

While the show took its sweet time between all the five seasons, fans found their own ways to prepare for the last season before the first volume dropped this November.

Some people did full rewatches, others watched quick recaps online, while some of us just trusted our memory and hoped everything would come back once the theme song played.

Most of our parents chose the third option, but with a new approach — asking their children who’s who like it’s their first time in the Upside Down, while giving a running commentary at the same time.

From forgetting who is related, to mixing up names, inventing new ones, and not knowing who is dating whom, the parents are still stuck somewhere between season one and season five. Luckily for us, it has left us with endless meme gold.