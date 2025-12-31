People Share 57 Of The Funniest Things Their Parents Said While Watching Stranger Things Season 5
When Stranger Things premiered in 2016, none of us knew we’d be waiting almost ten years for the finale.
While the show took its sweet time between all the five seasons, fans found their own ways to prepare for the last season before the first volume dropped this November.
Some people did full rewatches, others watched quick recaps online, while some of us just trusted our memory and hoped everything would come back once the theme song played.
Most of our parents chose the third option, but with a new approach — asking their children who’s who like it’s their first time in the Upside Down, while giving a running commentary at the same time.
From forgetting who is related, to mixing up names, inventing new ones, and not knowing who is dating whom, the parents are still stuck somewhere between season one and season five. Luckily for us, it has left us with endless meme gold.
“So he’s not a wizard or a sorcerer, he’s a fairy” -my dad after Will’s coming out speech
my mom said that jonathan is in love with will because he smiled while will was coming out
“Someone needs to stop these tulips” my mom talking abt demogorgans
Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things arrived at a time when Netflix was still finding its footing — and it quickly became a defining moment for the platform.
“People always talk about Netflix and [say] our big moment was when we’d put on ‘House of Cards,’ and that was a big deal. But our real moment was when we put on Stranger Things,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles recently.
my mom cannot stop calling vecna “vespa”
my dad said “so how was the new season of Dangerous Things?”
The first four episodes of the new season, released as Volume 1 over Thanksgiving, pulled in 59.6 million views in their first five days — the biggest launch for any English-language series on Netflix.
And the hype hasn’t died down since Volume 2 was released with three more episodes this Christmas. According to FlixPatrol, Stranger Things is currently the number one show on Netflix both in the US and around the world, proving that fans everywhere are still completely hooked on the Upside Down.
my grandpa asked if lucas was the demon
I asked my mom who her favorite was and she said mr whatsit
My dad is trying to convince me vecna is wills dad
It’s not just the new season keeping fans glued to their screens. Many went back to catch up, and season 4, which dropped in 2022, still holds strong — sitting at number two on Netflix’s list of the most popular English-language TV shows of all time.
Maybe that’s part of the Duffer Brothers’ strategy to get more viewers revisiting earlier seasons — by spacing out releases over long periods.
"If TV shows come out every year, it’s diminishing return," Matt Duffer said at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit. "I like the build-up."
Netflix says each of the previous four Stranger Things seasons saw viewership jump week by week, as fans went back to rewatch older episodes before the new season dropped.
My mum thought vecna became cancer to k**l hoppers daughter
“did they ever find will?” dad will is RIGHT THERE
"He’s new right?" And it’s Mike
when Jonathan got up to hug will after he came out my dad said “kiss him” bby that’s his BROTHER
But it’s not just parents asking the questions — many people online admit they are having trouble keeping up, especially if you have not revisited the earlier seasons.
There were also complaints that Volume 2’s episodes felt rushed, and relied more on explanation rather than moving the narrative forward.
But not everyone felt that way. Some fans defended the new season, saying its focus on character development and emotional moments is part of what makes it special. And that the explanations helped them fill in gaps from previous episodes
My mom keeps calling vecna vector
after literally watching Mr whatsit turn into vecna to attack max, my dad kept saying his theory is Mr whatsit is evil
my dad asked why is mike hugging hollys mom
My dad stopped caring after they ended Matthew Modine
Whether you are a parent catching up or a longtime superfan, part of the fun this season has been piecing together the story and the characters.
Stranger Things is definitely a show that keeps on giving, with plenty of surprises and meme-worthy moments that make each episode just as enjoyable as the first.
My mom thought will had a crush on robin
they forget major character names but my mom is still asking where’s barb
“ok wrap it up” - my father as Will’s coming out
my mom thought he was confessing that he had anger issues
My dad asked me if Steve and Dustin were dating
my dad said that johnathan looked like a cpr doll
“what’s the upside down” We’ve been watching the show since 2016
My mom keeps thinking that them playing dnd is what’s making the monster come alive
my dad said his fav character is matthew
“Who’s that little boy” it was kali
My parents were convinced that Karen became Vecna in the hospital
My dad literally asked “now who is hawkins” 5 mins into vol 2
When holly went into the woods and they revealed max my dad gasped and said “BARB”
My dad keeps calling Steve “Chicago”
my mom calls the demogorgons “demi lovatos”
My grandma calls vecna , Velcro
My mom asked if the demogorgons were vecnas children
“he’s such a good dad” -my dad talking about ted wheeler
my mom called el and kali 7/11
My mom bought a stranger things calendar from Amazon and for some reason all of the pictures in it were of cosplayers (she didn’t know) and she asked me if this was barb…
my dad was too focused on how much Max looks like Jesse from Toy Story
when will came out my dad said "we've known since the first season little boy"
my mum keeps calling dustin toothless
My husband some how combined IT and Stranger Things in his mind, and I didn’t realize until we watched Welcome to Derry and he asked me why Vecna was Henry for some kids and Pennywise for others.
My mother won’t stop calling the upside down the nether
My dad keeps tryna convince everyone will is secretly vecna
“why doesnt barb have any scenes anymore” dude WHAT
My dad thinks that papa is the mind flayer
My dad still calls it strange kids
My dear mother asking, “Aww, he liked her? 🥺” after Will saw Robin kissing Vicky and ran away
my mom asked if vickie was barb
my dad goes “are they sisters?” as vickie and robin huddle together
My dad asked “who’s will” 10 minutes into episode 7 of season 5 like gang WHAT do you mean
My dad said “i think it’s over for the strawberry shortcakes” (Robin and vickie)
parents will miss entire plot points but they'll never forget Barb
my dad keeps fatshaming derek 😭 he calls him tubby and when i asked why he wasn't running to the caves he said "because he's fat"
Dad asked if the creatures were “Gargamels”
my dad said he thought henry was working with vecna
“wait there’s holly right there!” so that’s actually nancy
My mom asked if the lab in the upside down was Steve’s house