In a recent AskReddit thread, internet users spilled the tea about the biggest celebrities they’ve ever met in person. We’ve collected some of their most wholesome and even slightly awkward stories to share with you. They might teach you what (not) to do the next time you meet a star. Scroll down to check out their stories.

At some point in your life, you might get lucky enough to accidentally meet someone who is extremely famous . And some stars and public figures are actually genuinely nice, kind, and caring people.

#1 As a plumber in Southern California, I’ve serviced quite a few celebrities, but the biggest, in my opinion, was Sam Elliott. One day I was waiting on a city inspection, and it ended up being just Sam and me hanging out. While we waited, I helped him pull weeds and listened to that iconic voice share stories about growing up. The inspector never showed, and it turned into the most unexpectedly therapeutic day I ever had in uniform.

#2 I shook John Williams’s hand after he conducted the Imperial March. Core memory.

#3 John Waters. I was obsessed with his movies as a kid, especially Cry Baby. I went to a book reading he had at a bookstore in brooklyn. After the reading there was a meet and greet but the line was insane. At least 200 people were waiting in line. I turned to my friend who was with me and I said “let’s go to the bar down the street for an hour and then come back when the line is shorter. So we went, we had our drinks (and I think even a snack) and when we got back there were only about 10 people ahead of us. When we got up to John Waters he said, “I just saw you walk in, but I also noticed you earlier, did you leave and come back?” I said, “well the line was really long and I hate waiting in line so we went to the bar down the street and had a couple drinks and came back”. He raised his eyebrows at me and started cracking up “you are a genius!! Why haven’t I ever thought of that! I need a photo with you!! Also I love your outfit! Come on come on, let’s take a photo” I told him I loved his shoes, they were from a famous designer I knew called Commes de Garçon, so he said “well I guess they need to be in the photo too” so he slams his feet up on the table tells me to sit next to him and we take the photo. Gave me a big hug afterward and said “I’m so glad we met”. I swooned. John Waters is the king.

Meeting someone who is influential, respected, wealthy, and powerful can be intimidating. However, it really helps to remember that they are still living, breathing human beings with hopes and dreams and fears and the like. In other words, you can relate to them quite a bit. And it’s quite difficult to make it big in the entertainment industry if you’re extremely unpleasant to work with, so it’s likely that the stars you meet will be empathetic people. Either that or they’ll have enough experience interacting with fans to put you at ease, too. Now, that’s not to say that every single famous person or public figure is going to be kind. Far from it. But at a certain point, talent alone isn’t enough to get you new projects to work on. In the long run, a career in the entertainment industry means that you’re more likely to be successful if you’re likable and authentic rather than mean-spirited and entitled.

#4 Not to brag but I met Santa while out shopping the other day.

#5 Bumped into Cillian Murphy at Dublin airport once. I asked him, "Do I know you?" And he answered with, "Only you know that"



Said my goodbyes and scarpered off pretty quickly after that.

#6 Shaquille O'Neal, my dad was painting his house and let me go to work with him to meet Shaq. I got to play basketball with him and lie in his giant bed. Shaq also showed me his Superman collection since I told him that was my favorite superhero, and I got to take pictures with him.

Knowing what (not) to say to someone famous can make or break your encounter. We personally believe that, as a rule of thumb, you should try to be friendly and authentic, just like interacting with anyone else. Try not to overthink things too much because you might end up with analysis paralysis, something you’ll regret later. ADVERTISEMENT However, ‘Paper’ magazine suggests that you should avoid telling famous people that you’re a fan, that you love their work, and that they inspire you. “They've heard it a million times. You're not telling them anything new. You're burdening your favorite star with unwanted clichés,” the magazine notes, adding that the stars will likely still be gracious about it all. Instead, you can try being specific about how they’ve made a difference in your life. Or, you could compliment them on something obscure they’ve done that you absolutely love. That way, you’re showing that you’re a real fan without having to say it.

#7 Stan Lee kissed my forehead when I was a baby.

#8 Lady gaga - She is the most sweetest, kindest, talented person ever. You know when you look at someone and they have aura and celebrity presence. her!

#9 Gandalf



Sorry, Ian Mckellen. He came to our school as part of an anti-homophobia campaign back in 2010. At the end of his presentation he asked when our exams were and preceded to tell us “You shall pass!”.

While you shouldn’t gush too much when interacting with a celebrity, you shouldn’t be too casual or irreverent either. Furthermore, don’t ask stars questions that are too personal, like how much money they earn or anything else that’s banal. Instead, you could show your curiosity about them by asking what they’re currently working on. Have you ever met anyone famous before? Who’s the biggest celebrity or well-known public figure that you’ve had the (dis)pleasure of talking with? How did that go? You can tell us all about it in the comments at the very bottom of this post.

#10 Dolly. My dad was her body guard. She is as nice in person as you would think she is. Probably nicer.

#11 I was in a scene with Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle. I was in the background, but got to meet Mr. Hanks before the scene.

#12 King Charles III (he was Prince Charles at the time).



He came to the small town I lived in. I was there with the Girl Guides. Another Guide before me had been selected to give him cookies. When he got to me, as he shook my hand, he sort of leaned in conspiratorially and asked me if the cookies were “any good”. Being 7 or 8, I answered candidly that “those ones [sandwich cookies] are but the mint ones aren’t.”.

#13 Jeff Goldblum was a gent. Genuinely nice fellow.

#14 Robin Williams filmed a movie in our neighborhood (upstate NY, 2005ish). He was so quiet and kind, apologized profusely for all the trouble.

#15 Hugh Jackman. My uncle and he went to school together as kids and have stayes in touch ever since. He comes over for family barbeques sometimes and he is 100 % just as nice and caring as the internet claims him to be. The best bloke around.

#16 Maya Angelou. I was working at a convention where she was the keynote speaker and ended up being assigned to her green room to get anything she needed or to problem solve. I have stories from that 30-40 minutes that deserve their own thread.



About two weeks later I received a thank you “note” in the mail from her, a personalized signed copy of I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. I treasure it.

#17 I feel like this isn’t the most famous person, but last month David Byrne of the Talking Heads sat at the bar I work at and I took care of him! He was playing a show the next night, and he drank our Malbec. I think he ordered our rabbit, lol, I don’t remember honestly. I was very excited to be taking care of him though. A neat experience.

#18 I've worked event security (NFL, NBA, MLB, concerts, comic-cons, etc) for 38 years, so the list is pretty long.

Most noteworthy one? Probably Johnny Depp around 20ish years ago. I got bumped to First Class on a flight from London to Mumbai, only a few people in there, and he was across the aisle. Gave him the head nod, and he reciprocated. Figured I'd just leave him be, but I noticed he kept looking over at me (I'm a big guy, 6'8" 285#). After the flight leveled off, he looked at me until I finally looked over and he goes, "Sooo, what's your story?." At first I tried to keep the story short, but he kept asking questions. Two hours go by and he collapses in his seat (he'd been real animated listening, like leaning across the aisle, gesturing with his hands, etc.) and he said something along the lines like, "Hell, that's an interesting life." So I said, "I'm sure the same can be said for you" and he just laughed until I thought he would choke. Then silence the rest of the way. We land, do the head nod thing again, and he said, "Thanks for being the most interesting stranger yet." It made me think maybe he did/does that all the time lol. BTW he was really interested in what it was like to work at a maximum security close custody death row prison, all about the Sumerian civilization, and paranormal stuff.



Side note: When I worked patrol, the most famous person I pulled over was Eddie Money. I also pulled over Jose Canseco and his then-wife Esther in the same shift like 2 hours and 5 miles apart.

#19 I was in one of Taylor Swift’s secret sessions for 1989. Got to hang in her NYC place, hold her cats and one of her Grammys, listen to the album early, the whole shebang.



People question if she’s nice or not but if it’s an act she didn’t let on not once even for a second. She was genuinely just a really nice person.

#20 James Gandolfini, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Grant, Christina Ricci, Natasha Bedingfield, Sia. For context I live in nyc and worked in fashion. Also had friends who were in showbiz as a kid. NYC public school is like that sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#21 Stephen Colbert. The daughter of close friend is on staff at The Late Show and got us tickets for a taping. After the show we stuck around on stage, and took pictures sitting behind the desk. Stephen finally came back out and the daughter introduced us. Stephen took a selfie with me and my friends (he held the phone). Lovely guy. Not what you’d expect from a star. My friend tells me he treats his entire staff like family.

#22 Jake Gyllenhaal—didn’t quite meet him but was walking down the street in London and he was coming from the other direction. I whispered to my friend “I think that’s Jake Gyllenhaal” and my friend—who was riled up about something totally unrelated and in the middle of a story shouts “I don’t give a frick about Jake Gyllenhaal!” He looked very startled as he passed us. Needless to say, I did not ask for a picture.

#23 When I was young, I was walking around Soho in London when my Dad says “that’s Liam Gallagher”.



I respond with “who’s that?”



Liam turns, waves and says “it’s me!”.

#24 Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Peter Jennings ... Lots of famous authors. My mom used to work at the main Barnes and Noble at our city. When the authors would come for book signings I would get to meet them before the store opened.

#25 I met Paul Giamatti on a bullet train in Japan, sitting in the row ahead. I hadn't seen many of his movies at the time and asked "if he was in some form of mass media?" lol ironically he mentioned he likes travelling to Japan as he is less recognisable.



Nice and genuine bloke 👍.

#26 Micky Dolenz of the Monkees. I spent about 30 minutes talking with him. Turned out he’s very interested in learning about particle physics. I made a point of asking him no questions about music. I asked what were his interests outside of music.

#27 Huey Lewis. Chatted with him for two minutes in front of a restaurant. He came out to get some air and I was out there on a smoke break. Just told him I was a fan and thanked him for his music. He was super nice.

#28 I met Ozzy Osbourne at a meet and greet. That was pretty cool.

#29 Barack Obama



During his ‘08 campaign, he was giving a speech about a mile from my high school. We were allowed to have our parents sign permission slips for us to leave campus to attend.



My friends and I were able to get to the very front of the field, and after the speech he talked to us and signed our paper from the school that said we were allowed to leave 😂.

#30 It's hard to parse. Steve McQueen, Leonard Nimoy, Stan Laurel, and Victor Mature all come to mind, but they were all variously famous at different times and places for different things. I mean, I met Count Basie once too, and Milt Jackson used to be almost a local in Hermosa Beach when I was getting into jazz. But these were all people I only met momentarily, or in a context that makes the relationship meaningless (like Leonard Nimoy, who happened to chant at the same Nichiren Shoshu temples as I did -- one in Hermosa beach, and one in Santa Monica.)



But the one I had the most interaction with was Pharaoh Sanders. He was an awesome man, with a lovely soul.

#31 Joan Jett, after a concert. She told me she liked my t-shirt, and I told her I made it. Then she signed it. I was 16 and so stoked.

#32 Probably Will Smith, and he was actually really nice. He was on my college campus and I told him Pursuit of Happyness and Seven Pounds were two of my favorite movies and you could tell he was kinda surprised a college kid wasn’t saying something about Fresh Prince to him lol.

#33 Jensen Ackles. Worked as a bar back and I was taking the trash out and some dudes were in the way and he told them to move for me. Class act.

#34 Michelle Pfeiffer. My spouse used to work for her when she lived in Northern California with her equally famous husband, David E. Kelly. We’d attend their Christmas parties. She was amazing! So giving and lovely to be around. She was so easy to talk to. A true gem of a person. We’re both Tauruses and got along so well. She even attended our wedding with her kids.

#35 Linda Ronstadt sang at my uncle's wedding.

#36 The Dalai Lama visited our school in the 90s.

#37 I met Liam Gallagher in my local pub. He was really nice.

#38 Woody Harrelson, Charlie Day. Met Ron Perlman, Charlie Hunnam and Theo Rossi also. The restaurant I work at has celebrity visitors pretty frequently.

#39 Diana Ross, Sophia Loren, Paul Newman, Andy Warhol, Lena Horne, Meryl Streep, Whitney Houston, Berry Gordy, Liza Minnelli. (After party nyc, book signing, political event, hotel lobby,mall, stage door NYC).

#40 Met Penn and Teller. I was an extra in one of their video specials about 20 years ago. Went scuba diving with Teller as a part of that.



Met the author Douglas Adam's at a book signing.



Don't know his name but met some English footballer. My British coworkers were going absolutely mental just seeing him. I had (and still have) no clue who he was.



Iggy Pop lived down the road from me. Occasionally ran into him l.

#41 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

#42 Walter Mathau, Jody Foster, Henry Winkler, Kris Kristofferson, Jack, Klugman, Rob, Reiner, Penny, Marshall, and many many more… My godfather was a big wig at Paramont pictures back in the day.

#43 Magic Johnson. He high fived me in an Ihop while passing by our table. I was 7 years old, and his thumb was bigger than my entire hand.

#44 I used to be a big raver in the late ‘90’s/00’s, and got the chance to meet some awesome EDM artists. I met Darude a few times (such a sweetheart), Tiesto (ugh), ATB, Deadmau5, and Above & Beyond. I also missed out on the chance to meet Daft Punk at an after party because I was too tired after the show (one of my biggest regrets to date).



I also met Muse (very very sweet guys), Jared Leto with 30 Seconds to Mars (such a jerk), and Blue October.

#45 I was in front of Travis Kelce in the grocery store 5 years ago.



If you watched Game of Thrones...the Kelce is the human equivalent of The Wall.



He is massive...smells amazing...and because i was in a late night tampon emergency run...our conversation was pleasant...yet brief because tampons and a bottle of wine aren't conversation starters you wanna work with.



Before Taylor...he lived in the neighborhood so you would see him in restaurants or the store, etc - ALWAYS made time to sign stuff or pose for a pic.



(Rumor has it he paid everyone's HOA membership for a year after he moved out because of how disrupting the traffic through the neighborhood became after Taylor. My cousins, who were his next door neighbors, said they could not confirm or deny...then winked.).

#46 Steve Carell. I decided to visit his store he has in Marshfield and he just so happens to be there that day. Took pictures with everyone, extremely personable. He ended up signing plastic Dunder Mifflin coffee cups for everyone to have. I’ll forever cherish that lol.

#47 BB King.



Met him after a concert, he was thanking every one on the stage after the show. As I went to get a look at Lucille, I ended right in front of him.



I told him that I enjoyed the show and he responded "Thanks son, I'm glad you liked it" as he shook my hand. He gave me some solid grandpa vibe at the moment.

#48 Cary Elwes. They filmed Sugar Mountain in my town. Great guy.

#49 My mom was a songwriter and manager for a musician. Through her I met nearly every Latin music star from the 80s and 90s.



One of my cousins was in the Buena Vista Social Club.

#50 There’s a lovely story about Bono. He was in a bar in Dublin with his friend and went to the bathroom. A U2 fan was also in the bar and really wanted to meet him, so went up the friend while Bono was in the toilet and asked if Bono would be cool with a photo etc. The friend said he’d ask him. When Bono came back his friend spoke with him and indicated that the fan should come over. Bono did the photo thing etc and introduced his friend to the fan. Bono’s friend was Bruce Springsteen!!

#51 Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, when I was 16. They stopped by my parents’ shop, bought some stuff, let me take pictures, and gave the whole family 6th row tix and backstage passes to their show that weekend.

#52 My mom’s cousin is married to J.T. Snow, who played professional baseball. I’ve met him at big family events.

#53 Around the year 2000 I was at a festival in Ireland. I always like to stand in from of the sound rig so I can see the whole stage. During Becks set I noticed that people kept turning around and smiling at me. This happened more and more until I was incredibly confused. I looked behind me in case I was missing something but nothing was going on. I did a full 360 on the spot but couldn't see anything out of the ordinary. Then the lady on my left nudged me and said "I think they're looking at me." I asked her why she thought that and she said that she was here with Beck but wanted to see the show from the crowd. We chatted for a bit between songs and after a while she said her goodbyes, shook my hand and headed off to go backstage again with this big tall fella.

I was telling some friends about it later on that day and they said "you know that was Winona Ryder, right!?"

Well, I do now.

#54 I’ve met several celebrities throughout my life but one of the most memorable was almost two weeks ago when one of my besties and I met Matthew McConaughey at a Barnes & Noble photo op for his new book.



He shook our hands and I said after the picture, “You did such a phenomenal job narrating Greenlights. It really felt like we were just kicking back with a beer and you were telling me your life story.” he looked directly at me as I spoke. When I finished speaking he pointed at me and said “That’s what I was trying to do.” before walking off to the next person.



I think he was tired because he filmed Jimmy Kimmel right before getting there and it was really fast (I think there were almost 800 people). I kind of held up the line to tell him but… I HAD TO TELL HIM.



After Matthew I would say The Daniels and Alison Janney.

#55 Paul McCartney. Bumped into him outside an art gallery in London. Had a nice chat and gave me an autograph. Really nice, friendly, down to earth bloke. He was on his own and happy to talk to me for a bit.

#56 Met Taylor Swift after one of her earliest concerts where she stayed after the show to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures. She played at a local college and I believe tickets were really cheap I think between $10-$20. This was in 2007. Still have the picture, can’t find the autograph but i remember meeting and talking with her she was super sweet.

#57 Taylor Swift. When she was just starting out only had one single on the radio. She was opening for George Strait and after her small rset was apparently signing autographs outside of my section.



I went to pee, saw her sitting there dejected alone with one bodyguard/manager person behind her, nobody wanted her auto poster or cd, so I came back around and hung out for awhile and chatted..probably like 20mins before George came on.



I like to think I made her evening a little better. Maybe she’ll remember me when I take my young daughters to see her one day.

#58 I taught John Legend’s mother without even knowing it. She took voice lessons with me for a month before I figured it out. And then she invited me to a private concert where the legend himself gave me a hug and told me that he’s heard all about me. 🤩.

#59 I was with my family in the Florida Keys in the late 1990s and my stepmom ran into an acquaintance at a bar we were eating lunch at. Turns out those acquaintances were also with OJ Simpson. I think this is when he was looking for houses in Florida.



We end up at a table together for lunch and talked. He was introduced by the acquaintance as "...and this is The Juice.". OJ was a nice guy. Cordial. My Dad whispered to "hide the knives" while we were eating. Other than that, the lunch ended normally.

#60 Captain Lou Albano



He was a wrestling manager for WWF/WWE back in the 70’s and 80’s



Total sweetheart





And yes he really did wear all those rubberbands!

#61 Keanu Reeves twice, I went to see his band play and got meet & greet both times. He’s so genuinely nice!!

#62 I met and spoke to Rob Reiner in an airport one time around 2007? We were on the same flight to cali, and it was delayed. there were about 10 of us sitting in a group at the gate just speaking with him. he was the nicest, most down to earth person you could ever meet. the princess bride has always been one of my faves. i was really sad when i learned of his death. i usually don’t follow celebrity news, but that hit me.

#63 Barack Obama, on his '04 IL Senate campaign.

#64 I once met Manny Pacquaio and shaked his hands.

#65 Sandra Bullock, went to college with her.

#66 Lars from Metallica! He was doing a meet and greet and my family stopped in and got photos and some thing signed pretty cool guy to hang around with too.

#67 John McCain and I bought him a drink.



While not exactly a fan of his politics, I respected the guy. My flight was delayed and this was back in the day when I flew a lot for work, so I had the highest status from a certain airline. So I had access to the "exclusive" lounge. I was having a drink at the lounge bar when an elderly gentleman came up next to me and said (while pointing at my drink) "Say, that looks good..."



It was John McCain. This was a few years after he lost the Presidency to Obama. We started chatting about our respective delayed flights after I bought him the same drink I was having (Bulleit bourbon, splash of soda, on the rocks). He takes a sip, compliments me again on my choice of drinks. We shake hands and he walks off to his group.

