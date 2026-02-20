ADVERTISEMENT

Fans tend to associate actors with the specific characters they play in well-known franchises. Their roles can be so legendary that they practically become those characters. And yet, some stars think that they have outgrown their roles and set out to look for greener pastures.

In a discussion sparked by the ‘Random Question Time’ account, internet users revealed the actors and actresses whose careers didn’t survive this shift. These stars left their franchises looking for something better, and they never recovered.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Actor in military uniform speaking on the phone, representing actors who left franchises and harmed their careers. Are you kidding me?? Terrence Howard in the Marvel series. Dude fumbled the bag in the most egregious way.

itscrawdaddy11:
Terrence Howard was in the MCU lol wanted more money, got replaced by Don Cheadle.

notmrhines Report

10points
POST
nichomach_1 avatar
nichomach
nichomach
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The way I heard it, Downey wanted a raise, got told there wasn't the budget for it and basically told them to take it out of Howard's pay. They tried it and Howard quit.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Actress standing near wooden door looking serious, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. Nina Dobrev when she left Vampire Diaries.

    lauraaa:

    The reason she didnt renew was because her male costars were making more money than her when she was doing double the work. She played 2 different characters consistently and I think the network “forgot” to mention it before she signed.

    destinyleeg Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Katie Holmes in a black dress, portraying an actor who left a franchise and impacted her career negatively. Katie Holmes. Dark Knight.

    4headWrinkles:
    Marrying a cult member didn't help much either.

    tvor003 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Box Office Mojo, the biggest movie franchise in the United States and Canada is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, worth a whopping $13.1 billion dollars. The MCU has 44 releases, and the top one is Avengers: Endgame, with a lifetime gross of over $858 million.

    Other massively popular franchises include Star Wars (worth $5.1 billion), Disney Live Action Reimaginings (nearly $3.5 billion), Spider-Man ($3.3 billion), and the DC Extended Universe ($3.1 billion).

    #4

    Actress in blue scrubs portraying a serious character, representing actors who left franchises and damaged their careers. Katherine Heigl was never as popular after she left Grey’s Anatomy.

    sandyy151515 Report

    8points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The poster child for "What Not To Do."

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of a man with light stubble standing under a metal roof near a punching bag, related to actors who left franchises. Stuart Townsend was originally cast as Aragorn in LOTR. He didn't want to play nice with the cast and refused to learn how to ride horses and train with sword, etc. They fired him and replaced him with Viggo Mortensen, and the rest is history.

    valerioshi , stuarttownsend Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Actress looking concerned and contemplative in a casual setting, illustrating actors who left franchises and damaged careers. Emmy Rossum from Shameless.

    doug_da_slug:
    I’m on s11 and still wondering why she left because I haven’t seen her in anything.

    saulgooode Report

    7points
    POST

    No matter the profession, many people naturally want change at some point in their lives. Sure, stability is great, but it’s difficult to play the same role your entire life. You want something new. Something fresh. Something challenging. Something potentially better. This can be both exciting and utterly frightening. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find something better… and yet, you might.

    And some actors believe that they’ve either outgrown some projects and need to move on to something different, or they think that they’ve become so talented that the franchises are beneath them.

    As fans, the healthy thing to do would be to support the stars we claim to love while they start these new adventures. Well, so long as the celebrity is kind, wholesome, grounded, and humble. If they’re suddenly overly arrogant and unpleasant, they might lose a few fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Actor looking thoughtful in a dark blazer, representing actors who thought they were too good for their franchises. David Caruso. Thread closed.

    DADDY_AL:
    He left NYPD BLue because he won a Golden Globe his first season and thought he was a hot commodity, and deserved a raise because of it. He was wrong.

    charliedoodle309 Report

    7points
    POST
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You must admit, he did remove his glasses for effect very well. The dramatic eye reveal. chilling.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Close-up of an actor wearing a decorated hat, representing actors who left franchises and risked their careers. McLean Stevenson from M*A*S*H. He left to pursue other opportunities and to avoid being typecast. He did work after leaving, but nothing as notable as Col. Henry Blake. *He did have a doozy of a send off though.

    not-THAT-karen Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Actor in costume on a grassy set, representing actors who left their franchises and impacted their careers. Zoe Wanamaker criticised the pay for the first Harry potter film and refused to sign a contract for sequels unless Warner Bros increased their rates. They didn't. she was written out of subsequent story lines.

    yeah_actual_christ Report

    6points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was,and is a stage performing actor. And very good aswell

    0
    0points
    reply

    What are your favorite franchises, and who are your most beloved actors and actresses, dear Pandas? Why do you love them so much?

    Have any stars quit their franchises in a way that completely devastated you? What is your dream franchise-actor pairing that you’d be happy to make if you didn’t have to worry about the budget? Let us know!
    #10

    Actor in period costume seated at a table in a historic setting, relating to actors leaving franchises and career impact. Rege Jean Page from Bridgerton. He should’ve followed Jonathan Bailey’s lead and stayed on the show to help his star rise.

    hansdown14:

    I feel like everyone forgets that Shonda Rhimes herself said that the original plan was always for Regé to be on bridgerton for ONE season. She said it twice. They asked if he would come back and he declined. It’s semantics but technically he didn’t leave ,he just didn’t come back. He was never supposed to.

    tijotoo913 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Actress working on a car in a desert setting, symbolizing actors who left franchises and harmed their careers. Megan Fox with the Transformer franchise. She says she left, Bay said Spielberg said to fire her, but whatever it was, her career fizzled afterward.

    kj779131 Report

    6points
    POST
    claudiacielensky avatar
    Claudia Cielensky
    Claudia Cielensky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is my understanding that she was somewhat blacklisted after calling Bay out for being a s****l predator.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Actress in a Starfleet uniform from a sci-fi franchise, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. Denise Crosby - Star Trek TNG.

    quietthunderstorm Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Actor with shaved head and goatee wearing a dark shirt, representing actors who left franchises and ruined their careers. Shemar Moore. I don't think he thinks he was too big for Criminal Minds but he wanted to expand his portfolio and do something different and has literally done nothing other than voice work and another cop show.

    lassofthewilds Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Actress in courtroom scene, portraying a confident character in a drama about actors who left franchises and harmed careers. Julianna Margulies, she admitted this.

    ca420111:
    She left cause she thought she was going to be a movie star. And if you think The Good Wife was as big as ER, you're dreaming.

    Malgosia Garnys:

    She definitely left! Producers begged her to stay with a $27M offer and she still said no. She’s the rare actor who actually valued the ending of the character more than the money. It's all in her book Sunshine Girl if you want the real tea.

    ca420111 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Actress in a purple blazer and pink blouse, representing actors who left franchises and impacted their careers negatively. Shelley Long from Cheers. She thought she would become a movie star.

    Krissy4128 Report

    5points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did a few movies but nothing to write home about.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Actor dressed as a doctor holding a clipboard, representing actors who left franchises and risked their careers. Joey Tribbiani - Days of Our Lives.

    cpez38 Report

    4points
    POST
    williamkeaton avatar
    Miracle Max
    Miracle Max
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He didn't "leave the show" he annoyed the writers and got dropped down an elevator shaft! Still made a nice comeback later on!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Young actress smiling with long hair in a scene, representing actors who left franchises and harmed their careers. Misha Barton left the OC and did maybe 2 low budget films and basically disappeared.

    chuckfacekilla Report

    4points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I remember, she had personal issues.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Actor with bald head and beard, wearing a jacket indoors, representing actors who left franchises and hurt careers. Honestly… Chris Meloni 😬 when he left SVU. I don’t think he anticipated for it go on another 14 seasons without him.

    pessimissy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Actress in period nurse uniform looking concerned, related to actors who left franchises and hurt careers. Jessica Raine from “Call the Midwife”. She dropped the ball leaving as Jenny too soon.

    rebeccafraysier Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Actress with curly hair wearing a headband and floral shirt, symbolizing actors who left franchises and ruined careers. Lisa Bonet... After she left The Cosby show and Different world she was never quite as popular as she was back then! Now you hardly ever hear of her...

    suave_sir571 Report

    4points
    POST
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the contrast of "Angel Heart" kil­led her vibe. Denise Huxtable to Epiphany Proudfoot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Actor with bloodied face and curly hair, portraying intensity and conflict, reflecting actors leaving franchises career impact. Andrew Lincoln, Walking Dead.

    Gambit:
    His character was played out, I agree with him leaving. He came back to the spin off "The walking dead: The ones who live" and actually became relevant again.

    buda0424 Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Actors performing intense medical scene in a hospital setting, illustrating careers affected by leaving major franchises. Eriq La Salle thought he was too good for ER and left to be a movie star…there were no movies.

    tangboy5000 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Young male actor in plaid shirt sitting and talking on a landline phone, illustrating actors leaving franchises and career impact. Topher Grace. He had a cameo and briefly another sitcom but never the same success as on That '70s Show.

    tcbonly1 Report

    4points
    POST
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Danny fuc­ked it up for everyone.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Actress tenderly touching man's face in a dramatic scene, highlighting actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. Jessica Brown Findlay - Dowton Abbey. I feel like if she had stayed longer while doing other projects she could have been the next huge British actress that’s known for decades - ie the next Maggie Smith & instead she’s only had a few moderate successes after.

    Ash N’Ella Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Actor in a suit looking up thoughtfully, representing actors who left franchises and impacted their careers. Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey.

    ohnothankyou863:
    The one guy from Downton Abbey....Cousin Matthew. I was so in love w him.... ugh. He left and never really materialized into a big name.

    suziyq2023 Report

    3points
    POST
    amy_28 avatar
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dan Stevens is in everything, more than you think. Personally I loved Legion, but I can imagine it’s not everyone’s kind of TV!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Actor looking surprised in an office setting, representing actors who left franchises and impacted their careers. That Mark guy from the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation. They brought in Rob Lowe and Adam Scott and the show got sooooo much better.

    listerineteaming Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Actress in vintage outfit talking on a landline phone, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. Delta Burke on Designing Women.

    dyo1v7ark9gu:
    Every episode had a dig about her weight and was a main feature in many episodes. It was destroying her mentally.

    joehorton953 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Actress in elegant black dress with curly hair, representing actors who left franchises and impacted their careers. Jill Marie Jones from Girlfriends. She gave up her role as Toni Childs when the ratings were at an all time high because she thought she could move on to a bigger role. She never got anything bigger than that role.

    Shantel Speed Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Actress holding a knife during a tense scene, representing actors who left franchises and harmed their careers. girl who played Maggie in The Walking Dead, her show flopped then she came crawling back

    lizardking3598 Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Actor in a bandana sitting in a racing seat, representing actors who left franchises and ruined their careers. Ja Rule was supposed to be in more Fast and the Furious movies, but he wanted more money and Ludacris got the role.

    lynpat28 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Actress in a white tank top with dark hair, captured in a dimly lit room related to actors leaving franchises and career impact. Shannen Doherty and everything she was in... Always thought she was irreplaceable and yet was always proven wrong.

    honoredace Report

    2points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, Aaron Spelling got tired of her BS with her costars.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Young male actor in a retro cafe scene, representing actors who left franchises and harmed their careers. Crispin Glover that is why they used a look a like in part 2 of bttf.

    tjdoubleyew Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Young female actor wearing a black dress and hoop earrings at an event discussing actors who left franchises and ruined careers Lacey Chabert left Family Guy as the voice of Meg because she didn’t think that show would go anywhere… 😳 I had to look up her name cause I never remember it.

    dakoda.kay Report

    2points
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She may not be a huge movie star but she has worked consistently in TV, film and video games through her whole career.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Actress with big blonde hair in a gold outfit, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. SEVERAL have left SNL prematurely. Some do great like Jimmy Fallon - and some are never heard from again: Ellen Cleghorne, Victoria Jackson, Cheri Oteri ...

    kattcrane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Actor standing with arms crossed in front of a blue police telephone box, symbolizing actors leaving franchises and career impact. Christopher Eccleston, left Doctor Who after one season because he didn't be live in the success of the series.

    lilith_v27 Report

    2points
    POST
    leslievictor avatar
    Leslie Victor
    Leslie Victor
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christopher Eccleston has done just fine without dr.who

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Actor in a medical drama wearing a white coat, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers. I’m gonna get hate, but literally anyone who ever left Grey’s Anatomy - especially Patrick Dempsey & Katherine Heigl.

    sadgorlsyd Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Young woman smiling and holding a phone showing an actor who left a franchise and ruined their career. Crystal Reed aka Allison from Teen Wolf.

    davian5858 Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Young actress with long brown hair smiling subtly in a casual setting, representing actors who left franchises and impacted careers. Jessica Biel left 7th Heaven.

    thattwinmomkim Report

    1point
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a PDF playing the dad, I don't blame her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Young actor with long hair and denim jacket looking pensively outdoors, representing actors who left franchises and hurt their careers Lowkey Dacre Montgomery? I mean he’s not doing that bad but recently I heard that it was his choice to leave Stranger Things, the directors had other plans with him. But looking now at season 5 seems like a good choice tho.

    saaelza Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Victoria Justice, Victorious. Ariana Grande tweeted something about it.

    ka.rina376 Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    I'll never forgive Cara Deliza for leaving So Weird back in the day.

    jurassicanamal Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Actor in a grey shirt and black tie with mustache acting aggressively in a restroom, illustrating actors too good for franchises. I don't care what anyone says, Henry Cavill has had 2 (and mission impossible, though that was a 1 off) and nothing has come of them. It's not just the studios at this point!!

    cpt_letdown00 Report

    1point
    POST
    williamkeaton avatar
    Miracle Max
    Miracle Max
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure Henry is doing just fine!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Actress reclining with elaborate makeup, representing actors who left franchises and impacted their careers negatively. Terry Ferrel, though it's disputed what really happened to cause her to leave DS9.

    andya4750 Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!