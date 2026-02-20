In a discussion sparked by the ‘Random Question Time’ account, internet users revealed the actors and actresses whose careers didn’t survive this shift. These stars left their franchises looking for something better, and they never recovered.

Fans tend to associate actors with the specific characters they play in well-known franchises. Their roles can be so legendary that they practically become those characters. And yet, some stars think that they have outgrown their roles and set out to look for greener pastures.

#1 Are you kidding me?? Terrence Howard in the Marvel series. Dude fumbled the bag in the most egregious way.



itscrawdaddy11:

Terrence Howard was in the MCU lol wanted more money, got replaced by Don Cheadle.

#2 Nina Dobrev when she left Vampire Diaries.



lauraaa:



The reason she didnt renew was because her male costars were making more money than her when she was doing double the work. She played 2 different characters consistently and I think the network “forgot” to mention it before she signed.

#3 Katie Holmes. Dark Knight.



4headWrinkles:

Marrying a cult member didn't help much either.

According to Box Office Mojo, the biggest movie franchise in the United States and Canada is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, worth a whopping $13.1 billion dollars. The MCU has 44 releases, and the top one is Avengers: Endgame, with a lifetime gross of over $858 million. Other massively popular franchises include Star Wars (worth $5.1 billion), Disney Live Action Reimaginings (nearly $3.5 billion), Spider-Man ($3.3 billion), and the DC Extended Universe ($3.1 billion).

#4 Katherine Heigl was never as popular after she left Grey’s Anatomy.

#5 Stuart Townsend was originally cast as Aragorn in LOTR. He didn't want to play nice with the cast and refused to learn how to ride horses and train with sword, etc. They fired him and replaced him with Viggo Mortensen, and the rest is history.

#6 Emmy Rossum from Shameless.



doug_da_slug:

I’m on s11 and still wondering why she left because I haven’t seen her in anything.

No matter the profession, many people naturally want change at some point in their lives. Sure, stability is great, but it’s difficult to play the same role your entire life. You want something new. Something fresh. Something challenging. Something potentially better. This can be both exciting and utterly frightening. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find something better… and yet, you might. And some actors believe that they’ve either outgrown some projects and need to move on to something different, or they think that they’ve become so talented that the franchises are beneath them. As fans, the healthy thing to do would be to support the stars we claim to love while they start these new adventures. Well, so long as the celebrity is kind, wholesome, grounded, and humble. If they’re suddenly overly arrogant and unpleasant, they might lose a few fans. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 David Caruso. Thread closed.



DADDY_AL:

He left NYPD BLue because he won a Golden Globe his first season and thought he was a hot commodity, and deserved a raise because of it. He was wrong.

#8 McLean Stevenson from M*A*S*H. He left to pursue other opportunities and to avoid being typecast. He did work after leaving, but nothing as notable as Col. Henry Blake. *He did have a doozy of a send off though.

#9 Zoe Wanamaker criticised the pay for the first Harry potter film and refused to sign a contract for sequels unless Warner Bros increased their rates. They didn't. she was written out of subsequent story lines.

What are your favorite franchises, and who are your most beloved actors and actresses, dear Pandas? Why do you love them so much? Have any stars quit their franchises in a way that completely devastated you? What is your dream franchise-actor pairing that you’d be happy to make if you didn’t have to worry about the budget? Let us know!

#10 Rege Jean Page from Bridgerton. He should’ve followed Jonathan Bailey’s lead and stayed on the show to help his star rise.



hansdown14:



I feel like everyone forgets that Shonda Rhimes herself said that the original plan was always for Regé to be on bridgerton for ONE season. She said it twice. They asked if he would come back and he declined. It’s semantics but technically he didn’t leave ,he just didn’t come back. He was never supposed to.

#11 Megan Fox with the Transformer franchise. She says she left, Bay said Spielberg said to fire her, but whatever it was, her career fizzled afterward.

#12 Denise Crosby - Star Trek TNG.

#13 Shemar Moore. I don't think he thinks he was too big for Criminal Minds but he wanted to expand his portfolio and do something different and has literally done nothing other than voice work and another cop show.

#14 Julianna Margulies, she admitted this.



ca420111:

She left cause she thought she was going to be a movie star. And if you think The Good Wife was as big as ER, you're dreaming.



Malgosia Garnys:



She definitely left! Producers begged her to stay with a $27M offer and she still said no. She’s the rare actor who actually valued the ending of the character more than the money. It's all in her book Sunshine Girl if you want the real tea.

#15 Shelley Long from Cheers. She thought she would become a movie star.

#16 Joey Tribbiani - Days of Our Lives.

#17 Misha Barton left the OC and did maybe 2 low budget films and basically disappeared.

#18 Honestly… Chris Meloni 😬 when he left SVU. I don’t think he anticipated for it go on another 14 seasons without him.

#19 Jessica Raine from “Call the Midwife”. She dropped the ball leaving as Jenny too soon.

#20 Lisa Bonet... After she left The Cosby show and Different world she was never quite as popular as she was back then! Now you hardly ever hear of her...

#21 Andrew Lincoln, Walking Dead.



Gambit:

His character was played out, I agree with him leaving. He came back to the spin off "The walking dead: The ones who live" and actually became relevant again.

#22 Eriq La Salle thought he was too good for ER and left to be a movie star…there were no movies.

#23 Topher Grace. He had a cameo and briefly another sitcom but never the same success as on That '70s Show.

#24 Jessica Brown Findlay - Dowton Abbey. I feel like if she had stayed longer while doing other projects she could have been the next huge British actress that’s known for decades - ie the next Maggie Smith & instead she’s only had a few moderate successes after.

#25 Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey.



ohnothankyou863:

The one guy from Downton Abbey....Cousin Matthew. I was so in love w him.... ugh. He left and never really materialized into a big name.

#26 That Mark guy from the first two seasons of Parks and Recreation. They brought in Rob Lowe and Adam Scott and the show got sooooo much better.

#27 Delta Burke on Designing Women.



dyo1v7ark9gu:

Every episode had a dig about her weight and was a main feature in many episodes. It was destroying her mentally.

#28 Jill Marie Jones from Girlfriends. She gave up her role as Toni Childs when the ratings were at an all time high because she thought she could move on to a bigger role. She never got anything bigger than that role.

#29 girl who played Maggie in The Walking Dead, her show flopped then she came crawling back

#30 Ja Rule was supposed to be in more Fast and the Furious movies, but he wanted more money and Ludacris got the role.

#31 Shannen Doherty and everything she was in... Always thought she was irreplaceable and yet was always proven wrong.

#32 Crispin Glover that is why they used a look a like in part 2 of bttf.

#33 Lacey Chabert left Family Guy as the voice of Meg because she didn’t think that show would go anywhere… 😳 I had to look up her name cause I never remember it.

#34 SEVERAL have left SNL prematurely. Some do great like Jimmy Fallon - and some are never heard from again: Ellen Cleghorne, Victoria Jackson, Cheri Oteri ...

#35 Christopher Eccleston, left Doctor Who after one season because he didn't be live in the success of the series.

#36 I’m gonna get hate, but literally anyone who ever left Grey’s Anatomy - especially Patrick Dempsey & Katherine Heigl.

#37 Crystal Reed aka Allison from Teen Wolf.

#38 Jessica Biel left 7th Heaven.

#39 Lowkey Dacre Montgomery? I mean he’s not doing that bad but recently I heard that it was his choice to leave Stranger Things, the directors had other plans with him. But looking now at season 5 seems like a good choice tho.

#40 Victoria Justice, Victorious. Ariana Grande tweeted something about it.

#41 I'll never forgive Cara Deliza for leaving So Weird back in the day.

#42 I don't care what anyone says, Henry Cavill has had 2 (and mission impossible, though that was a 1 off) and nothing has come of them. It's not just the studios at this point!!

