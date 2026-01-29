ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard enough to come to terms with your own mortality. But there are some iconic stars and public figures who are so bright that you might assume they will be around forever. And yet, just like you and me, they are only on this Earth temporarily.

2025 was a shocking year during which many notable people passed away, leaving behind grieving fans and supporters. Read on for Bored Panda’s feature about the most famous individuals who died last year.