We’re featuring some of the biggest infidelity scandals sparked by celebrities, as shared by members of the ‘Fauxmoi’ online community in two viral threads . These stories might make you view your favorite celebs in a different light.

It can be a huge shock for fans when they realize that the stars they’ve looked up to all their lives turn out to be very flawed, sometimes even mean-spirited, human beings. Despite being in the spotlight nearly at all times, some celebrities think that they can still have secret affairs . And when they get caught, it causes major drama worldwide.

#1 Adam Levine - he cheated on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo and wanted to name the unborn child after his 23-year-old mistress.

RELATED:

#2 Ethan Hawke cheating on Uma Thurman with the nanny.

#3 Prince Charles cheating on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker-Bowles, surely?

There are numerous reasons why people—from regular individuals to world-renowned celebrities—cheat on their significant others. Some might be dissatisfied with the physical and emotional aspects of their current relationships, or they feel underappreciated at home. Others might want to get revenge on their partners. Still others might be dealing with massive self-esteem issues and have affairs to feel desired. ADVERTISEMENT And in some cases, simply having the opportunity to cheat is enough. It probably doesn’t help when you’re powerful, influential, rich, and talented, and people are throwing themselves at you all the time. There are lots of temptations. And some stars give in. Meanwhile, in many cases, people cheat on their partners with their colleagues, as they spend a large amount of time around them. As reported in a recent Forbes survey, more than 60% of adults have had workplace romances. And 40% of those romances involved cheating on existing partners.

#4 Notable (ex) Wife Guy™️ Ned Fulmer cheating on said wife with one of his producers like… I’m still very obsessed with that whole saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Jude Law cheating on Sienna Miller with the nanny and Balthazar Getty cheating on his wife with Sienna Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead cheating on and then leaving their spouses for each other.

As per Forbes, 65% of people who had workplace romances said that the reason behind them was feeling comfortable with their colleagues. Another major factor (61%) was the lack of time outside of work to meet other people to date. Though 43% of those who had started dating their colleagues ended up marrying them, 57% of people noted that their workplace romances had impacted their performance at work. Meanwhile, around half of the respondents said that workplace relationships promote favoritism.

#7 Chad Michael Murray cheating on Sophia Bush with Paris Hilton when they filmed House of Wax together.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Jason Aldean getting caught with his mistress at a bar in 2012, apologizing to the world and his then-wife and promising to go to couple’s therapy, only to file for divorce a year later and marry the woman he was cheating with 🤡 Two kids and ten years later, they’re still together.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I am going to go old school and mention Ted Danson's affair with Whoopie Goldberg while Danson was still married to his first wife of 16 years, who was paralyzed by a stroke giving birth to their first child. Danson's wife filed for divorce and Danson and Whoopie dated for a over a year before they broke up, allegedly because his parents disapproved.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d like to hear your thoughts and insights in the comments at the very bottom of this post, Pandas. Who are your favorite celebrities and why? Have you ever changed your opinion about stars after something they did? What are some celeb scandals that you still follow to this day? Let us know!

#10 Olivia Wilde cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles during the filming for Dont Worry Darling. The best part of that movie was the messy behind the scenes.

#11 Gotta throw out Kelsey and Camille Grammer



Kelsey suggested Camille go on the show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to preoccupy her while he was cheating during his time on broadway



You watch the entire thing play out on the first season of RHOBH, it was really sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Just remembered another one.



Shania Twain’s husband cheating on her with her best friend (who was also her assistant) Marie-Anne.



The biggest horrendous part about it is Shania confided to her best friend about her suspicious that her husband was having an affair. Only for her best friend to gaslight her to believing he wasn’t. Her “bestie” the whole time was *the other woman* he was sheet riding with.



Shania has a cursed life. Seriously.



The woman is also an absolute stunner, especially in her young years (and when the affair happened) like I don’t understand how you cheat on Shania Twain, especially when you look like a a head of cauliflower. He was punching with Shania.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I will always remember magazines running the photos of Kristen Stewart cheating on Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders and then her releasing a statement to the press apologizing to Rpattz and saying she loves him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Zayn Malik with numerous women while dating/engaged to Perrie Edwards.

#15 The governator Arnold Schwartzenegger cheating on Maria Shriver with the nanny/housekeeper, who he got pregnant. The kid looks just like a young Arnold too.

#16 I know infidelity in the sporting world comes as no surprise but I felt her pain on hearing Gabrielle union story of how Dwayne Wade cheated and got his side girlfriend pregnant when Union had been years by his side helping him raise his other kids and they’d actively been trying to conceive through tribulations of fertility issues. Brutal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Off the top of my head the more well-known folks I can think of would be Michelle Williams & Amanda Seyfried. Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin was living with his long-term girlfriend when they got together. Natalie got pregnant & married Benjamin not very long after meeting on the set of Black Swan. And he reportedly cheated on Natalie recently.



Matthew Macfadyen (from Succession & Pride and Prejudice) asked out his now-wife when she’d been married for 8 weeks to someone whom she had a toddler with. She immediately left her then-husband, and her & MM were married with a baby together not even two years later.

#18 Jay-Z cheating on Beyoncé. He wasn’t caught but instead outed by his own wife. Between the event that was/is Lemonade, the elevator incident coming full circle, and poor Rachel Ray being mistaken for Becky with the good hair, his infidelity led to some great pop culture moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Robin Thicke getting caught cheating on his wife because he took a picture in a club but didn’t realize there was a mirror behind him so the pic shows him grabbing the woman’s behind will never be not funny to me

#20 Justin Timberlake cheated on jessica beil w his co star from a movie they were filming. He publicly apologized and they remained together.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Jerry Seinfeld cheated on his *high school gf* with his now wife, but at the time was someone else's wife, Jessica. I think they met at a gym during her honeymoon.

#22 Billy Crudup leaving a heavily pregnant Mary Louise Parker for Claire Danes was quite the Scandal and ruined his career.

#23 Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Slklar met at the gym on Christmas Day, three weeks after she married Eric Niederlander. She left Niederlander immediately and married Seinfeld as soon as the divorce was final.



At the time of their meeting Seinfeld, 39, was also in a relationship - with a 17 year old girl named Shoshana Lonstein. He gave multiple interviews defending the age difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 No one mentioned Gerard Piqué cheating on Shakira with his assistant? And she trashing him and his new partner in a song?

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds tangle is obviously a classic (is that the right word?)



Peter Bogndonavich leaving Polly Platt for Cybil Shepherd during the filming of The Last Picture Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Stanley Tucci left his wife for Edie Falco. Then when back to his wife when she got cancer.

#27 Didn't David Letterman admit to having an affair with an intern? Someone was going to blackmail him, so I think he did a whole admitting to it thing right on his show, like instead of a monologue.

#28 Idunno if I could go so far as calling him a celebrity but gossip sites had a field day when David Boreanaz got caught cheating on his wife a decade or so ago. It was like they had a whole archive of pics with him smarmily looking at the camera like he just did something bad waiting for that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Billy Crudup leaving very pregnant Mary-Louis Parker for his younger costar at the time Claire Danes.

#30 Sandra Bullock's husband at the time Jesse James cheating on her throughout the marriage with like 20 women. It was so gross.

#31 David Beckham cheating with his assistant in Madrid was huge at the time. The woman was absolutely everywhere!

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I was young but I remember when Meg Ryan had an affair with Russell Crowe, it was a huge deal. The media ripped her to shreds and honestly I feel like it effectively ended her career.



I say it’s a bunch of BS considering how Dennis Quaid was regularly cheating on her for years. I don’t condone cheating, but that marriage could not have been easy for Meg.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Jack Nicholson got another woman pregnant while he was with Anjelica Huston and she beat him up (he always cheated on her but the baby stuff + seeing an article on a magazine of a woman who slept with him was her breaking point).

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Soo many of my faves are cheaters lol



Julia roberts



○ had an affair with Daniel Moder and did the whole "a low vera" shirt against his ex wife

○broke up her engagement with Dylan McDermott for Kiefer Sutherland.

○ broke up with Kiefer right before their wedding and ran away with his best friend Jason Patric.



Laura Dern



○ Billy Bob Thornton was married to a playboy model named Pietra Dawn Cherniak. He told Pietra he was doing interviews after his Oscar win but was partying and sleeping with Laura.

○Ben Harper left his pregnant wife and got Laura soon after. Their kids are very close in age iirc



Angelina Jolie, super well known so I won't go into it too much



○ Jonny Lee Miller was dating someone else before they hooked up but I could never really get a confirmation. I think that era was bad for them both.

○ BBTwhen he was Laura. Laura and BBT had a fight and didn't talk while she was away fliming, but they never officially broke up. Pietra became buddies with Angelina of this lol.

○Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston



Jennifer Aniston



○There was some overlap with her and justin theroux. He was with heidi bivens on and off for like 12 years and I don't think he was truthful with his relationship with Jennifer. Heidi's mom did an interview with some tabloid and said Heidi had a bad feeling about Justin and J when they were fliming. She's kind of petty like Pietra in the sense she likes a lot Angelina's posts and follows her new fashion studio lol



oh and Elizabeth Taylor of course! I like to think everyone I've mentioned has grown up. I know Julia said she didn't regret the a low vera stunt but I wonder what her take would be on it now.