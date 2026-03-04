ADVERTISEMENT

In the entertainment industry, your name is your brand, and that means whatever you do—on stage, on screen, or off the clock—can shape how the media portrays you for years to come. As the whole Jim Carrey replacement conspiracy theory proved, people love creating narratives, even when they’re completely baseless.

So we asked our community r/BoredPandaHQ to list the celebrities whose reputations were unfairly ruined and never fully recovered. From wild rumors to one-time missteps, their answers show just how quickly public opinion can turn and how hard it is to win it back.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Winona Ryder. I was a kid when she was being dragged by the paparazzi after the shop lifting incident. Even then I felt bad for her.


Sloth_grl:
It’s crazy that something so small destroyed her career


Necessary_Range_3261:
She did that to herself, though. The public shaming was just a consequence of her own actions.


sarcasticrone:
I used to wonder why a wealthy woman would steal like that. Many years later I read that she was using sleeping pills that prompted that behaviour. If I wasn’t very close to someone who also behaved very strangely while taking the same medication, I would have said that explanation was nonsense, but I am a witness to it.

CheesePleasesGoldie , Conan O'Brien Report

6points
POST
tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes people do things that are obviously a little mad. If she'd walked through the store naked everone would have felt bad for her because she was obviouosly going through something. Steal something she doesn't need: entitled rich b*tch thinks she can just take things.

3
3points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Sinead O’connor.

    SpiceEarl:
    She sang on Saturday Night Live and, at the end of her song, she tore up a picture of the pope. This was before the scandals of the Catholic Church became widely known, so a lot of viewers didn’t understand why she tore up the picture. Especially since the pope was popular and well liked.


    cmere-2-me:
    She was herself a victim of the church. She was put in a laundry when she was 16.


    Stardusk_89:
    This was an amazing moment in history. I got to see it on live tv. Amazing.

    New_Relation7877 , Sinéad O'Connor Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Brendan Fraser.

    mezz7778:
    Well he did win an Oscar, New mummy movie in the works, among other projects.
    So I'd say he recovered just a bit

    Beautiful_Extent_384:
    He was the first person I thought of, too. Although he has recovered recently, it's nothing compared to all the years of projects he and his fans missed out on. I've always loved everything he's done and it's heartbreaking that he was shunned after coming forward with the SA. He's an OG #I was and his story reinforces why #me too was such a long time in coming.

    Interest-Small:
    He won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2023 in the Whale.
    He’s been involved in numerous tv and movies over the last 10 years and has 7 tv or movie projects currently in motion.
    Everybody loves Brandon

    Anxious_Use6364 , Oscars Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Sean Young. Stood up for herself, got hit with the dreaded “difficult to work with“ tag, and had her career shanked.

    MisterNighttime , Letterman Report

    5points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Einhorne is Finkle, Finkle is Einhorne... Einhorne is a MAN!! iykyk

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason George Micheal.

    Ecstatic-Letter-5949:
    1,000%. He was a wonderful person and the media treated him [very bad] over nothing. I hope those who ridiculed and slandered him are all ashamed of themselves, but I highly doubt it.


    ZedisonSamz:
    Can you explain what kind of stuff they said about him? I lowkey enjoy George Michael but that was before my time.


    teddy_bear_territory:
    “George Michael’s most prominent scandal occurred on April 7, 1998, when he was arrested for "lewd conduct" by an undercover officer in a Beverly Hills public restroom, which led him to publicly come out as gay. He famously turned this incident into a positive, using irony in his hit song "Outside". Other, less publicized incidents involved 2006 and 2008 [illegal substance]-related arrests, which he often apologized for to his fans.”

    Aquamtn , georgemichael Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Many actresses were called difficult to work with, but were labeled as such because either they wouldn't go for the casting couch or they spoke out against the harassment.

    Heatherjjjjjjjj:
    Mira Sorvino

    beka_targaryen:
    Ashley Judd

    mden1974:
    Mira Sorvino was attacked in a hotel by Harvey Weinstein and got away after being chased. He came at her twice more and she fought her way out. Then dated creeper Quentin for protection and he black listed her. She would have been Jennifer hudsen level

    waterwateryall , Oscars Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Kathy Griffin.

    RainbowRiki:
    Yeah she got put on Interpol's Watchlist, meaning she would get stopped and interrogated anytime she used her passport. She lost her agent and several of her best friends (Anderson Cooper in particular). Over a Halloween mask with ketchup on it. Her lung cancer diagnosis was probably due to the stress from the whole ordeal.

    Intrepid_Practice956:
    I saw her interview the day before the last "No Kings" Rally. She joked about a sign that she wasn't going to carry but I think it would have been hilarious if she did. The sign in question was "Don't make me get out the head."

    Sea-Science1507 , Kathy Griffin Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason During the whole me too thing Aziz Ansari got cancelled for what sounded like a bad date.

    Haven't seen in him anything of note since. He wasn't even in the last season of Master of None which I thought was his show.

    Glum-Age2807:
    I recently watched movie he did with Seth Rogan and Keanu (Good Fortune) and it was really good.
    Hope he’s making a comeback.
    Master of None was fabulous. I didn’t even watch the last season because he wasn’t in it.

    Mountain_Print_2760 , Comedy Central Stand-Up Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Gonna say Ashlee Simpson. Was she talented? Not really. Was there a better way to handle what happened on live TV and could she have had better media training? Yes. But she got crucified for doing something almost every singer has done at some point, she was just the unfortunate soul who got caught. It almost immediately tanked her career.

    bundle_of_nervus2 , Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Report

    3points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's too bad that not everybody mentions what the celebrity did/said, because I don't know all celebrity "scandals".

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Not a huge celeb, but I felt sympathy for Hartley Sawyer who was fired from the Flash for years old problematic tweets he apologized for. Bigger celebrities have gotten away with so much worse.

    GoFlyersWoo , Wilson Cleveland Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Yoko Ono.

    You don’t have to like her art, but people still say she broke up the Beatles and treat her like trash over it, when the truth is that financial and creative differences, not to mention Brian Epstein’s passing, pushed them apart. They were leaning away from each other before John even met her. If Yoko hadn’t been there as a misogynistic and xenophobic scapegoat, people probably would’ve blamed Linda McCartney.

    JessicaGriffin , cavettbiter Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Monica Lewinsky.

    bloodybutunbowed Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Janet Jackson.

    Slight_Succotash9495:
    That superbowl thing was supposed to happen. Id bet my career on it no matter what anyone says. As a prof dancer I dont wear pasties unless im covering a nip! Ive watched that part 100000x & it was choreographed that way!

    She got so much backlash of course they said it was an accident. JT left her hanging. No pun intended.

    I was so excited when it happened I jumped up & knocked my friends coffee table over! SORRY AIMEE! My dance teacher mom knew I was obsessed & watching! She called screaming DID YOU SEE THAT!? I almost had a heart attack! Janet is the entire reason im a dancer!


    TrippleDubbs:
    Same!!!! I will never understand how a single human soul thinks that wasn't completely on purpose.

    Sp4c3N00dL3 , Janet Jackson Report

    2points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember watching it, all i could think well that was 100% supposed to happen but why?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Dixie Chicks.

    Careflwhatyouwish4:
    I tend to agree, but they did kind of cut their own career throats. It's not like their main audience wasn't obviously politically right.

    OvoidPovoid:
    It was kind of a turning point in country music though, give or take a few years. As soon as 9/11 happened and Toby Keith started vomiting red white and blue, that whole genre changed and they were on the wrong side of it for their fans. People were itching for revenge and war and didn't want to hear [nonsense] from women telling it how it was.


    Careflwhatyouwish4:
    Orrr, how those women thought it was...which apparently wasn't how it was, in that music genre at least. It did have a great upside though. They were in France and said they were ashamed the president was from Texas, to which one response was a crop of bumper stickers pointing out Texas is bigger than France. 

    beachpies , The Chicks Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Al Franken.

    thewNYC , Team Coco Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Rose McGowan.

    She was blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the 90s. From what I have read she did some B movies, after he was in the series, "charmed", but she eventually stopped acting altogether, I believe.


    mountainelven:
    She actually took a check from Harvey Weinstein to keep her mouth shut and she took the money and kept her mouth shut. She's not blacklisted, she's shunned for keeping her mouth shut when she could have spoken out and saved many more women from him but she chose money. That's what happened.

    Jsmith2127 , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Report

    2points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saying that a victim is the bad guy because she "chose money over protecting people", is seriously misguided. Yes, everyone who speaks up is a hero for protecting all the potential new victims! But speaking up is SUPER hard. And lots of people feel so intimidated, feel like nobody's ever gonna believe or care (which is not an unrealistic thought unfortunately), and lots of victims are dealing with trauma which they need help with. So it's not at all selfish for a victim to think "I'm never gonna win this David against Goliath fight anyway, I might as well take the money so that I can afford all the therapy I need to heal from the trauma, or use the money to take time off work because I really need that after this trauma". That is not a money hungry choice, it's a choice to choose your own happiness and protect yourself. And remember, it wouldn't have mattered if she spoke up, it was a "public secret", lots of people in the acting business knew what he did. The world just didn't care.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Colin Kaepernick.

    rampzn:
    True, a real patriot fighting for what's right and warning against the coming dictatorship.

    Left_Shopping_77 , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    2points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I sit for the flag now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Jane Fonda.

    kruselm1 , Tonic Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Meg Ryan.


    moreton989:
    She cheated on her husband. They were like the “perfect couple” with fans so it caused some big blows to her career.

    Good_Tune_7873 , Conan O'Brien Report

    2points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved her so much, all these wonderful romantic comedies back then, she was so lovely in them. I don't really care whether she cheated, an actor's séx life is none of my business.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Not a movie celebrity, but Jenna Marbles. People tried to cancel her for basically no reason, and it caused her so much stress she just walked away and never came back.

    CulturalDefinition27 , JennaMarbles Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Gretchen Moll was supposed to be the next it girl. She turned down Harvey Weinstein and got blacklisted.

    suzyclues , The Bobbie Wygant Archive Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Pee Wee Herman.

    axkidd82:
    I wouldn't say that. After the scandal he did some acting in roles that wasn't Pee Wee. He toured as Pee Wee and they even made a Netflix movie. If anything, I think the kids that watched his show growing up don't care about what he did and probably though he got treated unfairly.

    Archival_Squirrel:
    Watch his doc, it happened AGAIN when he was unfairly targeted by an overzealous DA who had Paul's home raided. No matter how people actually saw him, he sacrificed a lot to be PeeWee and never felt like he truly got out from under being seen as a freak. 

    LuckyBunnyonpcp:
    I watched the doc and became anti pee wee. When Jeffrey jones brought over the underage boy and it never occurred to pee wee the kid was underage. Pee wee claims he never saw anything bad; but I think pee wee should have known better. Made me sad.

    brn1001 , Shout! Studios Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Richard Gere and the gerbil story.

    LovingNaples , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    1point
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently it's a complete nonsense story, which makes sense, because it was so dámn weird.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason I’ve been feeling sorry for Tonya Harding lately….

    AssociationVast7616 , Mintaka Alnilam Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Roscoe Arbuckle.


    ComfortableStretch63:
    The first two trials resulted in hung juries, but the third trial acquitted Arbuckle. The third jury took the unusual step of giving Arbuckle a written statement of apology for his treatment by the justice system.

    StrangerKatchoo:
    And then he passed. Dude was railroaded and never really got a chance at a comeback.

    ComfortableStretch63 , Silver Screen Filmothèque Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Dr. Mudd.

    MikeWANN , Majestic Pictures Television Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Amanda Bynes.

    betrthanbarbie , TheEllenShow Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Billy Squire 💃🏻😢.


    Successful_Invite486:
    Danced effeminately (and poorly)in a music video a few years before rockstars started wearing more makeup than their girlfriends.

    MacabreAngel , The Original MTV Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Jackson Browne took a hit and her claims were then blamed shifter on her neurodivergence so that community took a hit. Look who she ended up with.

    Appreciate1A , Mick Dee Wisconsin Report

    1point
    POST
    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok. I'm going to need this translated AND explained. Couldn't find what it's on about...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Mini Vanili.

    Eye_kurrumba5897 Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason Kesha.

    bkc83 , The Drew Barrymore Show Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Bored Panda Community List 41 Celebrities Who Got Their Reputation Ruined For No Good Reason It's looking like Michael Jackson... what a wild story.

    InterestingFeed7931:
    He was mentioned in the Epstein files. I didn’t read those specific ones so I don’t have exact details, but the reporting I heard about it basically said he was shocked and disgusted by what was happening on the island and tried to help the children there. I feel like he was dragged through a bunch of mud and wasn’t guilty of what he was accused. I get the impression that he genuinely liked being around children and people twisted his actions because he was a man.


    sorrythatyourewrong:
    On the last bit- it tracks being mistreated as a child and never having a childhood of your own to go on to want to indulge in that and provide it to other children

    ponchojukebox , Michael Jackson Report

    0points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many people have come forward. The probability seems high he is guilty. The probability he had a mental illness is high as well. A person wanting to protect you from others doesn't mean that they don't want to hurt you themselves. It seemed like a lot of people were enabling Michael because of money.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    I'm not saying Amber Heard is a Saint. But she fled to Spain and lives a quiet life with her kids now. Regardless of the outcomes of those two court cases, cameras and the press should not have been allowed in the courtroom. It made things that were none of our business public knowledge.

    And Johnny Depp hasn't been getting much work, neither. Also because of things that never should have been public knowledge and possibly (allegedly) lack of sobriety.

    RainbowRiki Report

    0points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She got exactly what she wanted (15 minutes of fame) with the cameras, she lost because of the weight of evidence against her (and there was a s.h.i.t load) proved she is an a.b.u.s.e.r and a liar, nothing to do with the cameras being allowed in.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Andy Milonakis.

    itsokayitsokayitisok Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Henry Kelly.

    jtladyx Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    William E’Squire.

    Hell_I_Dont_Know_ Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    Nate Parker.

    f**thisplace321 Report

    0points
    POST
    #38

    Gina Carano. What she said is historically accurate.

    Nastypav12 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Andy Gibb.

    Luxemode Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    Trevor Bauer.

    Wendel7171 Report

    -1point
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No! Edit: Double checked, still no.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #41

    Dane Cook. Louis eventually said the joke thing was probably not malicious or even intentional. I think something similar went down with Rogan. His comedy was never my taste, but I think hate piled on him even before the stand-up stuff.

    specificanonymous Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!