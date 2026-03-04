So we asked our community r/BoredPandaHQ to list the celebrities whose reputations were unfairly ruined and never fully recovered. From wild rumors to one-time missteps, their answers show just how quickly public opinion can turn and how hard it is to win it back.

In the entertainment industry, your name is your brand, and that means whatever you do—on stage, on screen, or off the clock—can shape how the media portrays you for years to come. As the whole Jim Carrey replacement conspiracy theory proved, people love creating narratives, even when they’re completely baseless.

#1 Winona Ryder. I was a kid when she was being dragged by the paparazzi after the shop lifting incident. Even then I felt bad for her.





Sloth_grl:

It’s crazy that something so small destroyed her career





Necessary_Range_3261:

She did that to herself, though. The public shaming was just a consequence of her own actions.





sarcasticrone:

I used to wonder why a wealthy woman would steal like that. Many years later I read that she was using sleeping pills that prompted that behaviour. If I wasn’t very close to someone who also behaved very strangely while taking the same medication, I would have said that explanation was nonsense, but I am a witness to it.

#2 Sinead O’connor.



SpiceEarl:

She sang on Saturday Night Live and, at the end of her song, she tore up a picture of the pope. This was before the scandals of the Catholic Church became widely known, so a lot of viewers didn’t understand why she tore up the picture. Especially since the pope was popular and well liked.





cmere-2-me:

She was herself a victim of the church. She was put in a laundry when she was 16.





Stardusk_89:

This was an amazing moment in history. I got to see it on live tv. Amazing.

#3 Brendan Fraser.



mezz7778:

Well he did win an Oscar, New mummy movie in the works, among other projects.

So I'd say he recovered just a bit



Beautiful_Extent_384:

He was the first person I thought of, too. Although he has recovered recently, it's nothing compared to all the years of projects he and his fans missed out on. I've always loved everything he's done and it's heartbreaking that he was shunned after coming forward with the SA. He's an OG #I was and his story reinforces why #me too was such a long time in coming.



Interest-Small:

He won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2023 in the Whale.

He’s been involved in numerous tv and movies over the last 10 years and has 7 tv or movie projects currently in motion.

Everybody loves Brandon

#4 Sean Young. Stood up for herself, got hit with the dreaded “difficult to work with“ tag, and had her career shanked.

#5 George Micheal.



Ecstatic-Letter-5949:

1,000%. He was a wonderful person and the media treated him [very bad] over nothing. I hope those who ridiculed and slandered him are all ashamed of themselves, but I highly doubt it.





ZedisonSamz:

Can you explain what kind of stuff they said about him? I lowkey enjoy George Michael but that was before my time.





teddy_bear_territory:

“George Michael’s most prominent scandal occurred on April 7, 1998, when he was arrested for "lewd conduct" by an undercover officer in a Beverly Hills public restroom, which led him to publicly come out as gay. He famously turned this incident into a positive, using irony in his hit song "Outside". Other, less publicized incidents involved 2006 and 2008 [illegal substance]-related arrests, which he often apologized for to his fans.”

#6 Many actresses were called difficult to work with, but were labeled as such because either they wouldn't go for the casting couch or they spoke out against the harassment.



Heatherjjjjjjjj:

Mira Sorvino



beka_targaryen:

Ashley Judd



mden1974:

Mira Sorvino was attacked in a hotel by Harvey Weinstein and got away after being chased. He came at her twice more and she fought her way out. Then dated creeper Quentin for protection and he black listed her. She would have been Jennifer hudsen level

#7 Kathy Griffin.



RainbowRiki:

Yeah she got put on Interpol's Watchlist, meaning she would get stopped and interrogated anytime she used her passport. She lost her agent and several of her best friends (Anderson Cooper in particular). Over a Halloween mask with ketchup on it. Her lung cancer diagnosis was probably due to the stress from the whole ordeal.



Intrepid_Practice956:

I saw her interview the day before the last "No Kings" Rally. She joked about a sign that she wasn't going to carry but I think it would have been hilarious if she did. The sign in question was "Don't make me get out the head."

#8 During the whole me too thing Aziz Ansari got cancelled for what sounded like a bad date.



Haven't seen in him anything of note since. He wasn't even in the last season of Master of None which I thought was his show.



Glum-Age2807:

I recently watched movie he did with Seth Rogan and Keanu (Good Fortune) and it was really good.

Hope he’s making a comeback.

Master of None was fabulous. I didn’t even watch the last season because he wasn’t in it.

#9 Gonna say Ashlee Simpson. Was she talented? Not really. Was there a better way to handle what happened on live TV and could she have had better media training? Yes. But she got crucified for doing something almost every singer has done at some point, she was just the unfortunate soul who got caught. It almost immediately tanked her career.

#10 Not a huge celeb, but I felt sympathy for Hartley Sawyer who was fired from the Flash for years old problematic tweets he apologized for. Bigger celebrities have gotten away with so much worse.

#11 Yoko Ono.



You don’t have to like her art, but people still say she broke up the Beatles and treat her like trash over it, when the truth is that financial and creative differences, not to mention Brian Epstein’s passing, pushed them apart. They were leaning away from each other before John even met her. If Yoko hadn’t been there as a misogynistic and xenophobic scapegoat, people probably would’ve blamed Linda McCartney.

#12 Monica Lewinsky.

#13 Janet Jackson.



Slight_Succotash9495:

That superbowl thing was supposed to happen. Id bet my career on it no matter what anyone says. As a prof dancer I dont wear pasties unless im covering a nip! Ive watched that part 100000x & it was choreographed that way!



She got so much backlash of course they said it was an accident. JT left her hanging. No pun intended.



I was so excited when it happened I jumped up & knocked my friends coffee table over! SORRY AIMEE! My dance teacher mom knew I was obsessed & watching! She called screaming DID YOU SEE THAT!? I almost had a heart attack! Janet is the entire reason im a dancer!





TrippleDubbs:

Same!!!! I will never understand how a single human soul thinks that wasn't completely on purpose.

#14 Dixie Chicks.



Careflwhatyouwish4:

I tend to agree, but they did kind of cut their own career throats. It's not like their main audience wasn't obviously politically right.



OvoidPovoid:

It was kind of a turning point in country music though, give or take a few years. As soon as 9/11 happened and Toby Keith started vomiting red white and blue, that whole genre changed and they were on the wrong side of it for their fans. People were itching for revenge and war and didn't want to hear [nonsense] from women telling it how it was.





Careflwhatyouwish4:

Orrr, how those women thought it was...which apparently wasn't how it was, in that music genre at least. It did have a great upside though. They were in France and said they were ashamed the president was from Texas, to which one response was a crop of bumper stickers pointing out Texas is bigger than France.

#15 Al Franken.

#16 Rose McGowan.



She was blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the 90s. From what I have read she did some B movies, after he was in the series, "charmed", but she eventually stopped acting altogether, I believe.





mountainelven:

She actually took a check from Harvey Weinstein to keep her mouth shut and she took the money and kept her mouth shut. She's not blacklisted, she's shunned for keeping her mouth shut when she could have spoken out and saved many more women from him but she chose money. That's what happened.

#17 Colin Kaepernick.



rampzn:

True, a real patriot fighting for what's right and warning against the coming dictatorship.

#18 Jane Fonda.

#19 Meg Ryan.





moreton989:

She cheated on her husband. They were like the “perfect couple” with fans so it caused some big blows to her career.

#20 Not a movie celebrity, but Jenna Marbles. People tried to cancel her for basically no reason, and it caused her so much stress she just walked away and never came back.

#21 Gretchen Moll was supposed to be the next it girl. She turned down Harvey Weinstein and got blacklisted.

#22 Pee Wee Herman.



axkidd82:

I wouldn't say that. After the scandal he did some acting in roles that wasn't Pee Wee. He toured as Pee Wee and they even made a Netflix movie. If anything, I think the kids that watched his show growing up don't care about what he did and probably though he got treated unfairly.



Archival_Squirrel:

Watch his doc, it happened AGAIN when he was unfairly targeted by an overzealous DA who had Paul's home raided. No matter how people actually saw him, he sacrificed a lot to be PeeWee and never felt like he truly got out from under being seen as a freak.



LuckyBunnyonpcp:

I watched the doc and became anti pee wee. When Jeffrey jones brought over the underage boy and it never occurred to pee wee the kid was underage. Pee wee claims he never saw anything bad; but I think pee wee should have known better. Made me sad.

#23 Richard Gere and the gerbil story.

#24 I’ve been feeling sorry for Tonya Harding lately….

#25 Roscoe Arbuckle.





ComfortableStretch63:

The first two trials resulted in hung juries, but the third trial acquitted Arbuckle. The third jury took the unusual step of giving Arbuckle a written statement of apology for his treatment by the justice system.



StrangerKatchoo:

And then he passed. Dude was railroaded and never really got a chance at a comeback.

#26 Dr. Mudd.

#27 Amanda Bynes.

#28 Billy Squire 💃🏻😢.





Successful_Invite486:

Danced effeminately (and poorly)in a music video a few years before rockstars started wearing more makeup than their girlfriends.

#29 Jackson Browne took a hit and her claims were then blamed shifter on her neurodivergence so that community took a hit. Look who she ended up with.

#30 Mini Vanili.

#31 Kesha.

#32 It's looking like Michael Jackson... what a wild story.



InterestingFeed7931:

He was mentioned in the Epstein files. I didn’t read those specific ones so I don’t have exact details, but the reporting I heard about it basically said he was shocked and disgusted by what was happening on the island and tried to help the children there. I feel like he was dragged through a bunch of mud and wasn’t guilty of what he was accused. I get the impression that he genuinely liked being around children and people twisted his actions because he was a man.





sorrythatyourewrong:

On the last bit- it tracks being mistreated as a child and never having a childhood of your own to go on to want to indulge in that and provide it to other children

#33 I'm not saying Amber Heard is a Saint. But she fled to Spain and lives a quiet life with her kids now. Regardless of the outcomes of those two court cases, cameras and the press should not have been allowed in the courtroom. It made things that were none of our business public knowledge.



And Johnny Depp hasn't been getting much work, neither. Also because of things that never should have been public knowledge and possibly (allegedly) lack of sobriety.

#34 Andy Milonakis.

#35 Henry Kelly.

#36 William E’Squire.

#37 Nate Parker.

#38 Gina Carano. What she said is historically accurate.

#39 Andy Gibb.

#40 Trevor Bauer.

#41 Dane Cook. Louis eventually said the joke thing was probably not malicious or even intentional. I think something similar went down with Rogan. His comedy was never my taste, but I think hate piled on him even before the stand-up stuff.