Some stars are genuinely nice people. Honest! There’s no pretending for the sake of the cameras or reporters. There are no forced smiles. What you see is what you get: authenticity, pure kindness , and empathy for their beloved fans. Our team at Bored Panda has searched the internet and collected some of the most inspiring stories about wholesome celebrity encounters , and we just had to share these with you. Scroll down for their tales. From Dolly Parton to Robin Williams and Paul Rudd, Hollywood is full of stars that anyone would be happy to have a lighthearted chat with.

#1 Paul Rudd - ended being one of the last people in the line at C2E2. They were literally turning lights off in the convention center. He stood up and said not to worry that he was gonna meet all of us. When we got up to him he was great, shook both my wife’s hand and then mine, he got very excited that he was autographing a CrapBag friends mug and told me it was the best thing he signed all day. Wrote out a line from the episode and signed it. Then we asked if he would do us a favor, and he said anything. We asked him to do the air piano from the one of the episodes for our other family members who had been waiting on us in the half dark. He cracked a huge smile, stood up, rolled up his sleeves, and air piano-ed perfectly! We thanked him and he shook our hands again and thanked us for waiting. It was just awesome and he really was just amazingly nice.

#2 Dolly Parton has been the nicest celebrity that I ever met. She even aggressively pulls you in for a hug. Making sure you’re all tight with her in a picture. A lot of stars don’t want you to even look at them. She complemented me on my hair and make up. I told her that I do hair and she said that “I can tell you do a real good job.” ❤️❤️❤️ LOVE HER!

#3 Rachel McAdams is by far the nicest celebrity I’ve met.



We were sat next to each other in the audience at the taping of a reality competition show (she was a celebrity audience guest, I was just the next person over lol) and I was a MASSIVE fan at the time. This was 14 or so years ago but peak Notebook and Mean Girls fame. I told her what a fan I was and then as a 16 year old boy kind of blacked out lol.



Later as we were leaving the building she ran up to say hi and remembered my name and walked back to my family’s car with us, took a photo with me, and then hugged and said goodbye.



She was just SO genuinely nice.

To be fair, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be admired and respected by other people, so long as you retain a firm grip on your authentic self. Human beings are social animals, and we’re wired to be empathetic and to live in a social setting. Being famous these days is the equivalent of being well-regarded by your tribe in ancient times… except on a much more massive scale. Fame has its fair share of pros and cons, though. On the one hand, yes, you’re loved by (potentially) millions of people around the globe. This level of attention can open a lot of doors for you, whether by helping you promote your business ventures, shining the spotlight on the charities dear to your heart, or simply providing you with networking opportunities to work on awesome projects. But that’s just one side of the coin.

#4 Bryan Cranston. I was the last person in line at a meet and greet event. He engaged with everyone with a genuine smile. Took a moment to chat with everyone. I said, "It's great to meet you Dr. Watley." and he had a good chuckle. We took a photo together and he grabbed me firmly by the shoulder. Good dude.

#5 Christian Bale;



Dad’s mate was at a film premiere (wasn’t Bale’s film but he was there) and he was stood talking to a group of people. My Dad’s mate is from Newcastle so speaks in a Geordie accent. Suddenly hears (in a joking cockney voice) “Who the hell let a f*****g Geordie in here?”. Turns around and boom, Christian Bale. Apparently he stood and talked to the group for a good 20 minutes, showing a genuine interest in them all and what they did.

#6 I met Angelina Jolie through my aunt's work and she was the nicest, most kind person you could imagine. I was a dorky teen, admitting to her that I wanted to be an archeologist because of her part in Lara Croft and that I thought the movie was so cool, yada yada... She probably thought I'm a weirdo but she took so much time out of her day to have a conversation with a twelve year old girl and she was super kind about it.



She took a photo with me and told me to always be inspired by what I want to achieve. Such a cool moment, I'll always remember that.

The other side of the coin is that with enough attention, anyone is bound to get at least some hate alongside all the adulation. It’s completely unavoidable. There is nobody in the history of our world who was liked by everyone. It’s an impossibility. Anything and everything you do is going to make some people happy and push others away. It’s best to accept that instead of tripping over yourself to try and please everyone. Of course, it’s not a ton of fun when others criticize you. In fact, people are hard-wired for negativity. Our brains are wired in a way where the negative things that happen to us affect us more than positive or neutral experiences. That’s called negativity bias.

#7 Anne Hathaway. I was a cater waiter at a party hosted by Elton John once, so it was absolutely full of famous people. I was doing some restocking in the ladies toilets and a male counterpart (who didn't recognise her) asked her to grab me. She came in, introduced herself (as Annie), passed on the message, walked out with me, was just really sweet in a context where she absolutely didn't need to be. Like I wasn't a fan, I was just the staff, and she still was lovely and talked to me like an equal.

#8 I used to run into Robin Williams occasionally in San Francisco and he was always nice to people who went up to talk to him. Once I was at Tower Records and two women went up to him and told him they were fans. He thanked them. They said he "sounded different than in the movies" and he told them he had two sets of vocal cords, one for movies and one for real life and they seemed to believe it. It was pretty funny. He'd also show up sometimes at a comedy club in Cole Valley and do improv with a bunch of very intimidated and scared amateurs but he didn't try to overshadow them.

#9 Robert Downey Jr. I had the privilege of taking care of a family member of his at a hospital back when I was a nurse. He was so down to earth. Always joking. Hung out at the nurses station with us a few times and was always engaging. Ordered the entire floor In N Out for dinner one night. Never expected preferential treatment. And was there daily genuinely concerned for his family member, participating in his care dcisions , etc. just a cool dude.



No assistant or better than thou attitude.

So, hypothetically, even a star who is almost universally beloved by millions around the Earth might get fixated on a negative comment from a fan rather than the praise they got from dozens of others. We tend to remember insults better than praise. This is a relic from our past, where paying attention to negative events made us more attuned to environmental risks and made us more likely to survive. Another drawback of fame is that it can drastically affect your character, disposition, and goals. When there’s so much attention and money on the table, it feels like you have to fit a certain mold in order not to betray others’ expectations. Some celebs get addicted to fame and start acting out just to keep the spotlight on themselves. Others change their behavior so much that their closest family and friends might not even recognize them. No matter if you’re a world-famous star or just a ‘regular’ office worker, it’s absolutely vital to know who you are, and what you stand for, and embrace your character as it is—not what others demand of you. This authenticity and quiet confidence is magnetic.

#10 Olivia Newton John.



She was my wife's hero/icon and we happened to be near her when she was doing a photo shoot about 14 years ago.



I asked 'her people' about saying hello and they said to me 'unlikely... Olivia is working' and I accepted that and so we kind of hung around watching and trying to look cool.



15 minutes later when my wife was distracted Olivia walked over and introduced herself and we had a lovely chat.... well my wife couldn't speak so I did more of the talking. Olivia offered to pose for pictures and did not leave until she ensured we were happy with the pics.



My wife met her hero that day and came away more enamoured with her. Lovely lady, RIP.

#11 Post Malone. I met him the other day and he's so sweet, he introduced himself with his actual name, and he held the door open for me to go inside the restaurant we were at.

#12 Kevin Costner. Years ago in the mid 90's my uncle bumped into him on a run (Costner was also running) and they got to talking. Apparently super nice and down to earth however my uncle wanted to continue on, and Costner wouldn't stop chatting lol

Clinical psychologist and celebrity mental health specialist Donna Rockwell told ABC News that there are four phases of fame. The first is the love/hate relationship, where the person loves being acknowledged, but all of the extra attention creeps them out. The second phase is addiction, where the star enjoys all of the attention, even though they might not fully like it. The third phase is acceptance. ADVERTISEMENT The fourth and final phase is adaptation, including the realization that the person is part of something larger than themselves.

#13 Adam Savage!



My husband and I went to a cocktail party that he was hosting as part of the convention package that we bought and we went and chatted with him for about 10 or so minutes.



We ended up bonding over being makers -my husband and I both cosplay, but it's mostly me making stuff for him to wear, although he does happily help when he's able for other things like 3d printing and whatnot- and also hearing aids. I'm Deaf, and so we were discussing what we love about our hearing aids and how much the technology has improved over the years.



He's so passionate about creating and making and his joy is infectious and tangible. It's something we have in common; I love talking to people about the things they are passionate about, and so it was great having a conversation with someone who shares that trait.

#14 I can vouch for Ian McKellan - he was an absolute angel to a very excited stage teen at the stage door of a broadway play he did with Patrick Stewart some years back. The kid told asked him if he’d received the letter he’d sent Ian at the interval and the good man said “yes”, patiently listened to the kid and was generous with his time and kindness. Kid and stage mum (and all of us who witnessed this) were big fans.



Patrick Stewart and Billy Crudup were there too and they just did the blank faced signings and buggered off.

#15 I met Taylor Swift at a restaurant when she was still opening for George Strait. She still wasn’t very well known yet, but at the time she was SO NICE! She signed her first album for me and told me she thought I was adorable. I hope she’s still that nice.



Second would be Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They are genuinely the CUTEST couple both on AND off stage. You can feel the love they have for one another when you see them together. They both seem to genuinely care about their fans too (the respectful ones).

#16 Years ago I worked with Jamie Lee Curtis. She's super nice and kind to everyone on set. I remember talking to her about Lindsay Lohan, back then she was still getting in trouble. They had done a movie together and she seemed genuinely worried about her. I am glad they have stayed in touch and they are apparently working together again.

#17 Don Ameche.



Admittedly I did meet him near the end of his life, but he was incredibly gracious. I was visiting my husband who was catering the movie "Things Change." Woke up at a guest cabin with no food or coffee and set out on foot in the rain to the nearest convenience store (which was quite a ways) and to my surprise a stretch limo pulled up next to me and in the back was Don Ameche! He was all decked out in fancy clothes for the shoot that day and looked marvelous. He not only gave me a ride to the store but waited until I was finished and gave me a ride back to the cabin. I've met a lot of stars in my day but he was the only one who actually made me swoon. Such a gentleman, everyone on the crew loved working with him.

#18 A friend went to a charity thing and the name card beside her said "Jack Black" and she said "how cool would it be if it was the real Jack Black"(we are in a different country to him)



Then she hears someone behind her say "cool indeed"



.... it was Jack Black

#19 I am a massive fan of “Weird Al” Yankovic. I even have his signature tattooed on my leg, and a big reason for that is how nice he is. And not only that, everyone he surrounds himself with is nice.



I've met him over 30 times, but one of my favorite ones was in 2019. A little backstory: in 2018 my family and I went to LA and got to see him receive his star on the Walk of Fame. We also did all the touristy things like Disneyland and studio tours. A few weeks later my 13 year old daughter was heading into class and her teacher, who was known to ask random questions at the start of class, pointed at her and said, "Best vacation you ever took?" She said we had just gone to LA and the teacher asked what she had done. She then told him that we got to see Al get his star and then go to a private party thrown by him for donors. No mention of Disney or anything else. I told Al this story and he actually got a little misty eyed and said, "You don't know how much that means to me."

#20 Gordon Ramsay. I have worked on many seasons of his US shows, and I can confirm that he is one of the friendliest, sweetest, most down to earth celebrities I’ve met. Treats the entire crew with respect, and is happy to have a conversation with anyone. His turns on the temper for the cameras, but grins mischievously about it on the other side. I think that one reason he’s outlasted many other celebrity chefs is that he’s relatively easy to work with.

#21 Ran into Magic Johnson at the airport, everyone he interacted with he treated extremely politely and took a picture with everyone whom wanted to take one.

#22 I met Olivia Colman very very briefly the year she won her Oscar. She was so nice! The whole interaction must have lasted 5 minutes if that. But she was really lovely! She seemed really shocked almost that we recognised her. I was also star struck, and I never thought I would be that type of person. But I was!

#23 Kevin Smith!



I used to work security at music venue and he came to do his podcast live. He ended up coming in a little later after the crowd got into the venue and I was the guy who had to put an artist wristband on him. He walks up saying hi to everyone around as he's walking up. He extends his hand out to get a wristband but I go to shake his hand instead. He says " nice to meet you too bud but am I getting one of those as well". After his show ended he was taking pictures with my coworkers and I wasn't able to at the time with them because I was still on the clock and in uniform. And right before he was about to leave he asked if anybody else wanted a picture. My coworkers pointed at me and I said I couldn't do it yet because I was on the clock but my manager had told me to go clock out and Kevin said " go clock out get out of uniform and I'll take a picture with you. I'm not leaving just yet so don't worry." I'll never forget that day and how genuinely nice he was to not just me but his fans clamoring around him.

#24 Tom Cruise. My dad and I changed the tires on his motorcycle, we didn't even know who we were meeting. He drove up in a golf cart, introduced us to his family and talked to us for awhile and every 5 minutes would come up and ask us if we needed anything. We didn't have a cellphone then so he gave my dad his email address and sent me an autographed picture. One of the coolest experiences ever.

#25 Aaron Neville. We used to play "Words With Friends" against each other. Met him after a couple of concerts, and he knew who I was! Even told me I was "cool"...



Got to visit his farm during his wife's plant sale. Talked to him for 90 minutes about "stuff". He even started to sing!



I also worked for an executive planner company. One of my customers was Deborah Shelton. (She was on the original "Dallas" for three seasons.) She was surprised that I knew her work, and she was one of my favorite customers. A real sweetheart.

#26 I met Matthew Lillard once when he and his then fiancé saw Being John Malcovich at the theater I worked at. My coworker only knew him from Scream (which was partially filmed in our town), and asked “aren’t you the dude from Scream?” Matthew was nice and just said yeah. I kinda gave him a little grin cause I knew more of his work. He gave me the same kinda grin like “what are you gonna do?” After the movie let out I asked him how he liked it. He said it was worth a watch. I told him SLC punk was amazing. He seemed glad to get recognized for a smaller role. I didn’t ask for an autograph or anything, cause he was just there to see a movie, but he seemed like if I had asked he’d have been cool with it. Just a down to earth chill dude.

#27 The late John Candy.



Sat with my father-in-law and had lunch on the set of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Father-in-law was a mechanic for the actors' motor homes on set.



Father-in-law was a PITA yet Candy treated him like a nice new acquaintance.

#28 I met Henry at a con. Instead of standing behind a table and singing without talking, he walked up and down the line talking to you before you even got to the table. At the table he gives you a minute to pick which of the hundred or so pictures you want him to sign, which is when he works the line. He pretty much ignored me and talked to my daughter the whole time. In line he got down and did a magic trick for her. When we took the picture he was hugging her. Then he turned her around and said, "every once in a while you meet someone special and I am so glad I met you." Scripted line, but damn if it didn't make me tear up. Then he asked if he could have a hug and she practically leapt into his arms. It will always be one of my favorite celebrity moments

#29 I was having breakfast with family at a restaurant. My mom said “hey that’s Steve Guttenberg” and wanted to say hi. I didn’t know who that was but she and my dad were excited. He looks over and says hi, how’s it going, we talk during breakfast for about 20 minutes. Again I don’t know anything about the dude or his work, but my parents did, and he was super friendly. Joking around, being very gracious and kind.m



Edited to add Josh Brolin. Was at the gym and normally I don’t approach celebrities but I said hey man just wanted to say I’m a big fan of your work, don’t want to bother you though, have a great workout. And he said hey thanks man. Then proceeded to say “you look great dude I need to get back to looking like that” and that is the greatest compliment I’ve ever had. He did not need to say that. He was working out with his trainer and wife. Really nice dude.

#30 Conan O’Brien. He was filming a remote for Late Night a long time ago at the casino I was working at. Super nice guy. No entourage. Drank Woodford Reserve, and after he was done filming bought all the bartenders and waitresses a round. I’m a Conan guy for life after that interaction.

#31 I met Steven Tyler in Italy once. He had obviously had a few drinks and was half walking half dancing out of a store while cracking jokes with the people working there when my friends and I turned the corner and saw him. We made eye contact and all I could say was “oh my god, you’re Steven Tyler!” He replied with “f**k yeah I am!” We asked for a picture and he was very enthusiastic and pulled us close as if we’d known him for years. He totally could have ignored us and I would t have blamed him but instead took the time to give us a really great memory

#32 Chris Paul. Met him about 5 years ago. Parents were members at a country club in Nc, he was visiting his sister. Walked passed me and my friend (we were 12 annd eating lunch) and went to sit at a table with some friends. He stopped a call with his agent to for me and my friend asked him for autographs and pictures, told us to sit down, and ordered us each fries. Really chill guy and made me a big fan for life.

#33 Larry David was so nice to us when we asked to take pictures with him. Some set crew person angrily yelled at us to "get away from Larry David!!!" and Larry just smiled at us and said: "Oh, it's fine! Come on up here 😊!" and proceeded to greet and small talk with us for a bit before we took pictures. He seemed like a genuinely friendly guy.

#34 The late Debbie Reynolds was one fabulous babe with a wicked sense of humour, who at 80 years old and just recovering from a broken leg, still had the energy of someone half her age.



Her daughter, the late Carrie Fisher, was rather standoffish with most of the crew - until she learned I had worked with her mom for six weeks and adored her. After that, it was like we had been friends for years.

#35 Simu Liu, Mississauga homegrown. Years ago he co-hosted a community mental health workshop that our siblings met him there and he's so cool and kind.

#36 I bummed a cigarette off Jeremy Allen White (Lip from Shameless) on Sunday. He was at the hotel bar my girlfriend works at, on the phone most of the time. Seemed sort of introverted but polite. Gave me a dart and a friendly nod, also probably appreciate not having his fame acknowledged.

#37 Laura Dern in an elevator at the Fairmont. She had sunglasses on, but she spoke to my kids who were arguing over who would press the button. If she hadn’t spoken I wouldn’t have recognised her…

#38 I worked/met a few musicians and celebrities through my work. Without a doubt, Henry Winkler stands out as not only the most friendly celebrity I've crossed paths with but also the kindest individual overall.



Don't get me wrong, there were other celebs who were nice as well, but Henry Winkler surpasses them all on a whole different level.

#39 I had the pleasure to meet Jeff Goldblum 3 times in my life. Sweet and fun dude.

#40 I got to meet Lucy Liu once and she was really sweet and kind.

#41 DMX was my neighbor when he lived in Phoenix, and he was actually extremely polite. Every time we'd go to the bar he'd take pictures with anyone who asked, play pool with anyone who asked.



Buuuuuut, while generally a nice person, he did do some s****y things like dog fighting, and the d**g use that lead to his death.

#42 Julie Andrews. I spent an hour with her. She IS practically perfect in every freaking way.

#43 Asked an acquaintance this who has worked in stunts for years.



His immediate answer was Martin Sheen, said he spent so much down time chatting and getting to know the crew.



Also said Clooney is very nice and packs a flask (should say that was some fifteen years back or so).

#44 Michael Rooker. He was at Steel City Con a few years ago and was walking around the floor well after he was done with autographs, just talking to people and complimenting people on their cosplays. A really laid back dude.

#45 I love Charles Barkley. He is so genuine and also knows that he is rich and famous bc of the fans. Ran into him more than once..he frequents a local bar and remembers everyone's name..never says no to photos. You think he'd have enough at some point and he just keeps going.. actually pretty amazing.

#46 Bruce Campbell. Met him at a film premiere and despite my fan-voting all over the guy, he took time to talk for a while. Made me feel like his best friend.

#47 Pharrell. I lived in the same building as him for a few years and ran into him often. He's a super nice guy.

#48 Michael Cain - Contrary to what someone wrote in the 'who isn't nice' post, I worked with him on a film about 14 years ago. He was one of the voices in an animated film and when he was in town, we needed him to come in and do some pickup lines.



He arrived at the studio, introduced himself to EVERYONE involved in the session "Hello, I'm Michael Cain" and chatted to us all for a few minutes. Because of his status, we had someone on stand by to get him lunch from anywhere he might like. When asked he said "I'd love a turkey sandwich and a bottle of water if it's not too much trouble." We did the recording session and when he left, he again made sure to come in and thank everyone. He couldn't have been a nicer and down to earth.

#49 I served Aretha Franklin when I worked in retail. Very sweet woman. She bought her staff leather jackets.

#50 I was a cashier helping Gordon Lightfoot years ago. Tbh, I didn’t know who he was until someone ran up to me afterwards to tell me. He was very kind and down-to-earth. We had a pleasant conversation and he wished me well.

#51 Ran into Anthony and Chad in Yorkville the night before the Red Hot Chilli Peppers show this august. He was super cool and talked to us even tho we accosted them on the street

#52 Elizabeth Moss. She lives in Toronto when filming Handmaids Tale. I was supposed to just be dropping something off for her (camera equipment) and when I arrived she was busy and asked if I could come later. She gave me her personal phone number to arrange a better drop off time. I still have it. When I came back the next day she invited me inside to help her set the equipment up. I was trying to not fangirl out too much and play it cool. She was super friendly but also very professional and down to earth. And she came to the door in her pyjamas!