Who Dies In ‘The Boys’ Finale? Every Main Character’s Fate And Comic Changes, Explained

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The explosive finale of The Boys has finally arrived, and it’s leaving fans with one burning question: who survives and who doesn’t?

As Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, Homelander, and the rest of the chaotic ensemble head into their final showdown, the series delivers a brutal finale packed with shocking twists that diverge from the original comics.

Highlights The Boys finale delivers shocking twists that completely rewrite several comic storylines.

Major characters face brutal endgames as alliances shift in the final battle.

Butcher and Homelander’s explosive final clash ends in a devastating fashion.

While some character arcs end as expected, others completely rewrite their fates.

Here’s how every major character’s story ends in The Boys season 5 finale.

Spoilers ahead!

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Does The Deep die in The Boys season 5 finale?

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The Deep meets an ironic end in the finale. During their battle, Annie throws Deep into the ocean using her powers. There, a giant octopus impales him in apparent revenge for the oil spill earlier in season 5.

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His fate differs drastically from the comics, where he survives and never takes part in the final battle against Butcher’s team.

How does Homelander lose his powers?

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During the final battle, Butcher and Ryan restrain Homelander while Kimiko unleashes her newfound powers against him.

Kimiko’s nuclear abilities eradicate the V1 compound from Homelander’s blood, stripping him of his powers. Butcher delivers the killing blow with a crowbar, finally avenging his wife Becca’s death.

In the comics, Homelander is killed by Black Noir, who is revealed to be a clone of Vought’s premier superhero. Butcher later kills Noir with a crowbar in revenge for his crimes against Becca.

Does Ryan die in The Boys?

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Despite Homelander’s attempts to sway him, Ryan refuses to fight alongside his biological father.

Instead, he joins Butcher in defeating Homelander, though he loses his powers in the process. In the aftermath, Ryan is taken in by M.M. and is implied to live a normal life like Becca always wanted for him.

What happens to Soldier Boy in The Boys?

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Soldier Boy does not appear in the final episode. In the penultimate episode, Homelander chokes him unconscious and sends him back into cryogenic storage. As a result, Soldier Boy survives, though his ultimate fate remains unclear.

How does Terror die?

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Butcher’s dog, Terror, represents his last remaining connection to humanity. However, Terror passes away from old age, leaving Butcher devastated.

In the comics, Terror dies much earlier after Butcher clashes with Noir over a compromising video.

Does Butcher die in the finale?

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An emotionally distraught Butcher, having lost his powers, tries to unleash the fatal virus to eradicate all Supes. Hughie ultimately stops him and shoots Butcher after an emotional confrontation. Despite this, Hughie and Butcher reconcile as Butcher draws his final breath.

In the comics, Butcher similarly manipulates Hughie into killing him after taking revenge on Vought. However, Hughie fatally stabs him in the original version of the events.

What happens to The Boys and Vought?

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After the final battle, M.M. reunites with his wife, and they renew their vows. Kimiko fulfills Frenchie’s final wish by traveling to France, as they had always planned.

Both characters receive a happy ending, unlike their comic book counterparts, who were brutally killed by Butcher.

After Homelander’s crimes are exposed, Ashley is removed from office, and Vought suffers a massive public downfall. However, Stan Edgar returns as the company’s CEO, intending to rebuild it from the ground up.

Do Hughie and Annie end up together?

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Like their comic counterparts, Hughie and Annie ultimately stay together.

The finale also reveals that the couple is expecting a baby, whom they plan to name after Hughie’s late ex-girlfriend, Robin.

Hughie rejects Bobby Singer’s offer to head the Bureau of Supe Affairs and chooses to live a normal life with Annie.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.