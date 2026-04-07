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The Boys Season 5: Everything You Need To Remember Before Watching
Main cast of The Boys standing in a post-apocalyptic urban setting, promoting The Boys Season 5.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Boys Season 5: Everything You Need To Remember Before Watching

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Boys season 5 arrives on Prime Video this week on April 8

With Homelander tightening his grip on the government and military, the stakes have never been higher. Butcher, now more volatile than ever and armed with a dangerous weapon, is racing toward a showdown with his archnemesis.

Brutal twists, shocking deaths, and chaotic alliances are around the corner, and fans may need a quick refresher before the explosive final season begins. 

Highlights
  • Most of the Boys are captured, leaving Annie to lead a new resistance against Homelander.
  • Butcher is running out of time, but holds a dangerous virus that could finally take down all Supes.
  • Homelander controls the government, while Soldier Boy’s return adds chaos to season 5.

Here’s where things stand heading into The Boys season 5.

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    Most of the Boys have been captured 

    Five characters from The Boys standing in a dimly lit industrial area, preparing for a tense moment in season 5.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Season 4 ended on a massive cliffhanger with the titular team defeated and captured. The finale introduced a new Supe task force that tracked down the group, leading to the arrests of Hughie (Jack Quaid), M.M. (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

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    Promotional material for season 5 has confirmed that most of the group is imprisoned at Freedom Camp, while Kimiko’s whereabouts remain unclear. As a result, the Boys must escape the camp before joining the resistance. 

    Annie is the resistance’s only hope

    Two tense characters from The Boys Season 5 standing near a truck with a Vought Studios logo in the background.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Speaking of the resistance, Annie January (Erin Moriarty) was the only member of the group to escape the Supe task force. In the finale, she unlocked her ability to fly and managed to get away, leaving her among the few Supes willing to oppose The Seven. 

    Her relationship with Hughie wasn’t on the best of terms last season, especially after a shapeshifter impersonated Annie. The fallout from that ordeal will likely spill over into the final season as Annie leads an underground resistance against a new regime. 

    Soldier Boy returns but remains a wildcard

    Character from The Boys Season 5 holding a damaged shield in a high-tech room with a world map background.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Last time fans saw Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), he was taken into government custody and cryogenically frozen. Season 4 saw Homelander search for Soldier Boy and discover his whereabouts thanks to President Calhoun. 

    Despite working with the Boys for most of season 3, Soldier Boy, who is Homelander’s biological father, turned heel at the last moment. While he appears to be teaming up with Homelander in season 5, Soldier Boy’s dislike for modern Supes makes him highly unpredictable.  

    Butcher is running out of time

    The Boys Season 5 cast standing in a post-apocalyptic urban setting wearing dark and casual outfits.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Through his continued overuse of V24, Butcher (Karl Urban) became terminally ill at the end of season 3. He was practically living on borrowed time in season 4 and kept hallucinating about his past, pushing himself to exterminate all Supes. 

    In the finale, Butcher finally got his hands on a dangerous virus that can defeat Homelander once and for all. With one foot already in the grave, Butcher will be at his diabolical best, preparing for one final confrontation with Homelander before he runs out of time. 

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    Homelander and The Seven are unstoppable

    Character Homelander in a blue suit with red cape stands on stage facing an audience in a dark setting for The Boys Season 5.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Season 4 saw Homelander (Antony Starr) finally achieve true power by framing Singer for Neuman’s demise and installing Calhoun as a puppet president. With only a small resistance challenging his authority, Homelander is now essentially a god. 

    In his quest to earn Homelander’s approval, The Deep (Chace Crawford) became even more aggressive and violent. Alongside Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), The Deep continues to serve as Homelander’s enforcer.

    Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who devised the master plan to pave the way for Homelander’s regime, acts as The Seven’s brain.

    Three main characters from The Boys series wearing distinctive superhero costumes, key visuals for The Boys Season 5.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Meanwhile, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) has the media narrative firmly in the group’s favor. 

    However, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has deserted the group after passing on crucial information to the Boys. A new Supe, Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), will likely replace him, adding more power to the already unstoppable group. 

    The season 4 finale also saw Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) mutate into a strange Supe, whose motives and alliances could be as volatile as her newfound powers. 

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    The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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