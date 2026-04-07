The Boys Season 5 Cast: Every New And Returning Actor Confirmed So Far

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The Boys kicks off its endgame with a two-part Season 5 premiere on April 8.

In the final season, Homelander is at the peak of his powers after gaining control of the U.S. government. Meanwhile, Butcher returns more vengeful and unhinged than ever.

However, they are far from the only players who will determine the outcome of the final battle. From Vought employees to newcomers, anyone could change the game.

Highlights The Boys Season 5 sets up the climactic showdown between Homelander and Butcher.

New arrivals and returning faces expand the stakes ahead of the series’ endgame.

Characters from Gen V cross over, while a Supernatural reunion is also on the cards.

Here are all the key cast members confirmed for Season 5.

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The Main Cast

Antony Starr as Homelander

Image credits: Prime Video

The maniacal leader of The Seven now controls the U.S. government. With no one left to keep him in check, Homelander is more dangerous than ever and poses a threat to not only the Boys but the entire world.

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Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

The de facto leader of the Boys returns despite losing his team’s trust. The last time fans saw Butcher, he had gained new powers but was slowly d*ing from them. With a dangerous virus at his disposal, he will try to eradicate Supes before his time runs out.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Image credits: Prime Video

Following his introduction in season 3, Ackles returns as a series regular in the final season. As the original leader of The Seven and Homelander’s biological father, he becomes the ultimate wildcard in the final battle.

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

The group’s moral and emotional compass, Hughie, will undoubtedly play a major role in the final battle. Given his newfound confidence, he may be the only person capable of bringing Butcher back from the dark side.

Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight

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With most of the Boys captured and Butcher missing, Annie steps up to lead a resistance against Homelander’s Supe army. As a symbol of the rebellion, she must shed her self-doubt and emerge as a capable leader.

The rest of the main cast:

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Laz Alonso as Marvin T. “Mother’s Milk” / M.M.

Chace Crawford as Kevin Kohler / The Deep

Tomer Capone as Serge / Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher

Susan Heyward as Jessica “Sage” Bradley / Sister Sage

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler

The Newcomers

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For Season 5, Daveed Diggs has been added to the main cast. He plays Oh Father, an African American superhero and preacher. Diggs is best known as Andre Layton from the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer.

Mason Dye appears as Bombsight, a post-World War II Supe first mentioned in Season 4. Dye previously played Jason Carver in Stranger Things.

Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will guest star in the final season, but their exact roles remain under wraps. The duo will reunite with Ackles, Morgan, and showrunner Eric Kripke after previously working together on Supernatural.

The Gen V crew

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Several characters from the spin-off Gen V will cross over into the parent show’s final installment.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan will return after briefly appearing in season 4. This time, they are joined by more of their Godolkin University classmates, including:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

London Thor as Jordan Li

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket

Other cast members

Image credits: Prime Video

Paul Reiser reprises his role as The Legend, the former president of Hero Management at Vought, who later became an informant for the Boys.

Olivia Morandin appears as Zoe Neuman, the daughter of the deceased vice president Victoria Neuman. Omid Abtahi plays Zoe’s father, Dr. Sameer Shah. Giancarlo Esposito also returns as Stan Edgar, the former CEO of Vought International.

David Andrews as President Calhoun and Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s mother, Daphne Campbell, are expected to make recurring appearances.

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The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.