Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Boys Season 5 Release Schedule & Where To Watch
Three characters from The Boys in superhero costumes standing side by side in a dimly lit room for season 5 release.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Boys Season 5 Release Schedule & Where To Watch

Add us on Google
pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
Add us on Google
0

19

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes are about to explode as one of TV’s most chaotic superhero shows gears up for its biggest chapter yet. 

With the premiere just days away, the stage is set for an all-out clash between the titular vigilante team and The Seven, led by Homelander. Butcher and his crew are expected to risk everything as tensions finally boil over, promising explosive action from the very first episode.

Highlights
  • The Boys season 5 premieres this month, with two episodes dropping together.
  • The fifth season will follow a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
  • Season 5 will conclude the main series, but multiple spin-offs are in development.

For viewers planning to keep up with every twist, here’s a complete guide to The Boys season 5, including the full episode schedule, release date, time, and streaming details.

RELATED:

    When will The Boys season 5 release?

    Two main characters from The Boys wearing superhero suits, representing the series' season 5 release schedule and viewing options.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The Boys season 5 is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Like previous seasons, the fifth installment consists of eight episodes. The first two episodes will drop on the same day, while the remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday.

    Here is the complete release schedule for all the episodes:

    • Episode 1: April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. 
    • Episode 2: April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. 
    • Episode 3: April 15, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.
    • Episode 4: April 22, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. 
    • Episode 5: April 29, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.
    • Episode 6: May 6, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.
    • Episode 7: May 13, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.
    • Episode 8: May 20, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

    Will there be The Boys season 6?

    Two characters from The Boys Season 5 looking alert near a truck with Vought Studios logo in the background.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    No, The Boys will not return for a sixth season. 

    Ahead of season 4’s release, Amazon announced on May 14, 2024, that the series was renewed for a fifth season. A month later, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed on X that the upcoming season would be the show’s final one.

    Character from The Boys standing in a dark room with a blue light, highlighting the show’s season 5 release schedule.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the franchise will continue with the prequel spin-off Vought Rising, which follows Soldier Boy’s early exploits in the 1950s. The first season concluded filming on March 11, but it currently doesn’t have a release date. 

    Another spin-off, The Boys: Mexico, was announced in 2023 but has yet to begin production. Meanwhile, a third season of Gen V has not been confirmed.

    Where to stream The Boys and its spin-offs?

    Three characters from The Boys in superhero costumes standing together indoors, related to season 5 release schedule.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The final season of The Boys will stream on Prime Video, where all previous episodes are available.

    Additionally, the spin-offs Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical are streaming on the platform. A basic subscription to the service costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

    What to expect from The Boys season 5?

    The Boys Season 5 cast standing in an industrial setting, preparing for a tense scene in the superhero series.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fifth season will pick up some time after the season 4 finale, where Homelander gained absolute power over the U.S. government. 

    Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned while Kimiko is missing. As a result, Annie January, also known as Starlight, forms a new team to fight Homelander’s regime. However, things take a drastic turn when Butcher returns with a method to eradicate Supes from the world. 

    In an interview with Deadline, Kripke teased that no characters are safe in the final installment, stating that “there will probably be lots of de*ths.”

    “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card,” he added. 

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    19

    0

    19

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT