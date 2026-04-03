The Boys Season 5 Release Schedule & Where To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes are about to explode as one of TV’s most chaotic superhero shows gears up for its biggest chapter yet.

With the premiere just days away, the stage is set for an all-out clash between the titular vigilante team and The Seven, led by Homelander. Butcher and his crew are expected to risk everything as tensions finally boil over, promising explosive action from the very first episode.

Highlights The Boys season 5 premieres this month, with two episodes dropping together.

The fifth season will follow a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Season 5 will conclude the main series, but multiple spin-offs are in development.

For viewers planning to keep up with every twist, here’s a complete guide to The Boys season 5, including the full episode schedule, release date, time, and streaming details.

RELATED:

When will The Boys season 5 release?

Image credits: Prime Video

The Boys season 5 is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like previous seasons, the fifth installment consists of eight episodes. The first two episodes will drop on the same day, while the remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday.

Here is the complete release schedule for all the episodes:

Episode 1: April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 2: April 8, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 3: April 15, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 4: April 22, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 5: April 29, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 6: May 6, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 7: May 13, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Episode 8: May 20, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Will there be The Boys season 6?

Image credits: Prime Video

No, The Boys will not return for a sixth season.

Ahead of season 4’s release, Amazon announced on May 14, 2024, that the series was renewed for a fifth season. A month later, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed on X that the upcoming season would be the show’s final one.

Image credits: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the franchise will continue with the prequel spin-off Vought Rising, which follows Soldier Boy’s early exploits in the 1950s. The first season concluded filming on March 11, but it currently doesn’t have a release date.

Another spin-off, The Boys: Mexico, was announced in 2023 but has yet to begin production. Meanwhile, a third season of Gen V has not been confirmed.

Where to stream The Boys and its spin-offs?

Image credits: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The final season of The Boys will stream on Prime Video, where all previous episodes are available.

Additionally, the spin-offs Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical are streaming on the platform. A basic subscription to the service costs $14.99/month or $139/year.

What to expect from The Boys season 5?

Image credits: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth season will pick up some time after the season 4 finale, where Homelander gained absolute power over the U.S. government.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned while Kimiko is missing. As a result, Annie January, also known as Starlight, forms a new team to fight Homelander’s regime. However, things take a drastic turn when Butcher returns with a method to eradicate Supes from the world.

In an interview with Deadline, Kripke teased that no characters are safe in the final installment, stating that “there will probably be lots of de*ths.”

“There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card,” he added.