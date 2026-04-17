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Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig
Character from The Boys saluting alongside Donald Trump giving thumbs up in a split image referencing subtle Trump dig.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Boys never shies away from real-world political references delivered with a satirical twist.

As the fifth and final season focuses on Homelander’s control over the U.S. government, the political parallels have only intensified. One scene from the latest episode went viral for its resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media activity.

Highlights
  • The Boys fans spot striking similarities between Homelander’s vision and a viral Trump post.
  • The scene sparks debate online, with viewers questioning whether it is intentional political satire.
  • Creator Eric Kripke addresses the timing and explains the scene’s original intent.

In the episode, Homelander experiences an angelic vision that many compared to a controversial image Trump recently posted online.

“Genuinely insane show,” one fan said on X. 

The scene sparked an online firestorm, with viewers speculating whether the show was taking a direct dig at the president. Showrunner Eric Kripke later stepped in to set the record straight.

RELATED:

    The Boys seemingly took a dig at Donald Trump’s viral social media post

    Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    From Starlighters being branded as terrorists to Homelander’s crackdown on online trolls, The Boys season 5 has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump’s policies. However, one striking scene in episode three made the similarities even more direct.

    In the episode, Homelander suffers a nervous breakdown that leads to a vision. He hallucinates his former mentor, Madelyn Stillwell, appearing as an angelic figure. She declares him the one true god and urges him to baptize those unfaithful to him and his delusional mission.

    Stillwell’s appearance—particularly her white robe, the biblical references, and the U.S. flag—made the scene eerily reminiscent of Trump’s recent post. On April 15, the president shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

    Fans react to the Donald Trump parallel in the latest episode of The Boys

    Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Trump’s post drew widespread criticism, with some Christians calling the image blasphemous. Following the backlash, he deleted the post and downplayed its religious angle, arguing it was meant to portray him as a medical healer.

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    Just days later, the image reentered the cultural zeitgeist thanks to The Boys season 5, episode three.

    Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

    Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    Several viewers pointed out the resemblance between Homelander’s vision and Trump’s post on X.

    “Looks a bit like what Trump posted recently,” one person wrote. 

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    A second commented, “It’s actually insane how perfectly they timed this with Trump also losing his mind thinking he’s Jesus rn.”

    “I don’t think this show has been a good satire since the first season, but it keeps pulling off scary coincidences,” a third added.

    The Boys creator sets the record straight on the Donald Trump comparison

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    Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

    Image credits: Massimo Insabato/Getty Images

    The scene led fans to debate whether the parallel with Trump’s post was intentional. Some also questioned if the series was taking a direct jab at the president.

    In response to the comparison going viral, creator Eric Kripke addressed the situation and gave a definitive answer in an interview with TV Line.

    “We wrote this episode two years ago, even before the election,” Kripke said. 

    While denying that the scene was a dig at Trump, the showrunner explained it reflected Homelander’s slow descent into madness. 

    When it was first pitched, the creative team felt it was a bit too extreme. However, Kripke admitted that the concern faded because “the world keeps out-crazying” the writers. 

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    Fans Call The Boys “Genuinely Insane” After Spotting Subtle Donald Trump Dig

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    “I just wish the Trump administration would quit marketing the show for us,” he said.

    This week, the show’s fifth season drew backlash because of actor Tomer Capone’s past. The actor, who served in the IDF before his rise to fame, made some controversial statements about his time in the Israeli army, leading to fans calling for a boycott of the show.

    The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please. No-one with a brain in their head thinks this is an intentional reference. Scripted shows are filmed months in advance, this isn't Saturday Night Live.

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    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please. No-one with a brain in their head thinks this is an intentional reference. Scripted shows are filmed months in advance, this isn't Saturday Night Live.

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