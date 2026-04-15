Fans Call For Boycott After The Boys Star’s Controversial Army History Resurfaces

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The Boys recently returned for its fifth and final season, but star Tomer Capone has come under fire online for reasons unrelated to the hit Prime Video series.

Capone first gained recognition for his role in the Israeli series Hostages. However, before his rise to fame, he served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In a 2016 interview, Capone discussed his time with the IDF, and his remarks drew backlash on social media. Fans are now calling for a boycott of the actor and the series after his controversial statements and military past resurfaced.

Highlights The Boys star Tomer Capone faces criticism over a resurfaced interview.

Social media users debated the actor’s past service, calling for a boycott of The Boys.

Capone seemingly reacted to the controversy with a cryptic post.

“The show about the rise of modern fasc*sm hired an ex IDF soldier as one of its main cast members,” one person said on X.

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The Boys star Tomer Capone comments on being a former IDF member

Image credits: Amazon Prime

Tomer Capone, who plays Serge / Frenchie in The Boys, was conscripted into the IDF in 2004. He served as a soldier and later as a squad leader during the 2006 Lebanon War.

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In an interview with Israeli publication Ynet in 2016, Capone opened up about his time with the IDF and spoke candidly about his experiences dealing with Palestinians.

The actor recounted an operation in which his team entered a family’s home in the middle of the night and arrested an 18-year-old girl.

Image credits: Amazon Prime

“We arrive, we take her out of the car, she’s handcuffed…Her eyes are, of course, covered with flannel… I see eight other girls inside who look more or less the same,” he said.

Capone also discussed other operations, including detentions and checkpoint duties, which involved arresting and denying passage to ill civilians. In one instance, the actor admitted to beating an arrested civilian alongside fellow soldiers.

Fans call for a boycott after Tomer Capone’s army history resurfaces

Image credits: Amazon Prime

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Given the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict and The Boys’ sharp political commentary, several viewers criticized the show for casting Capone. His military past sparked backlash online, with some vowing to boycott both the actor and the series.

“Boycott? This dude should be on trial for war crimes,” one user said on X.

Another commented, “Haven’t had any desire to watch The Boys since this news resurfaced.”

“Could have hired anyone but a m*rderous IDF soldier,” a third added.

Image credits: Amazon Prime

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Some fans defended Capone, arguing that service in the IDF is mandatory by law in Israel.

One viewer said, “So now I can’t watch The Boys? For sh*t he did in 2004 when he followed orders for his mandatory service?”

Others had a more neutral stance, noting that The Boys had already filmed its final season, making it impossible to remove Capone.

“The series is over, but at least the actor should be canceled,” one fan wrote.

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Tomer Capone seemingly responds to online outrage over past comments

Image credits: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

While backlash against him intensified online, Capone has not issued an official statement. However, the actor seemingly broke his silence by reportedly posting a cryptic quote on social media.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Capone appeared to defend himself, urging fans not to believe everything they saw or read online. He shared the following quote alongside a picture of Albert Einstein.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet just because there’s a picture with a quote next to it.”

In a 2024 interview with Variety, Capone discussed the Israeli–Palestinian conflict but refused to pick a side.

“Free Palestine from terror, free Palestine from Hamas – yes. But the same goes for Israel. Free Israel from all of the extremists,” he said.

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The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.