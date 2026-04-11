Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Not A Presidential Skill”: Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas
President holding a black umbrella outdoors near a government building, illustrating issues with closing umbrellas.
Other

“Not A Presidential Skill”: Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Clips of U.S. presidents struggling with umbrellas have started making the rounds online again, with a compilation video drawing attention across social media platforms.

The resurfaced footage shows multiple leaders in similar situations, turning what seems like a small moment into a wider conversation.

As the clips circulated, viewers began pointing out a pattern, questioning why something so simple keeps recurring as an issue for some of the world’s most powerful figures.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Resurfaced footage of various U.S. Presidents, including Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama, fumbling with or abandoning umbrellas has sparked a new wave of social media debate.
    • Online observers suggested the "struggle" is often a result of strict security protocols.
    • The clips also brought back memories of past controversies, such as when Barack Obama requested Marines to hold umbrella.

    Viral clips showed multiple presidents struggling with umbrellas in similar situations

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    The video, shared widely on X, features moments involving Donald Trump and Joe Biden, each dealing with umbrellas during public appearances.

    One of the most talked-about clips showed Trump walking toward Air Force One in heavy rain, appearing to struggle with closing his umbrella before handing it off to an aide. Similar moments from 2018 and 2025 also resurfaced, where he either fumbled with it or left it behind.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

    Biden was also seen in a 2023 clip during his visit to Japan, where he briefly struggled to handle his umbrella before others stepped in to assist him.

    Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s moment came from a 2013 press conference, where he asked Marines to hold umbrellas over him and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it began to rain.

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: replyguy02

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: SYNTHAXXX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While each incident happened at different times, the compilation brought them together, making the pattern more noticeable to viewers.

    As the clips went viral, some users shared a simple explanation suggesting it’s more about logistics than inability

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

    Some users pointed out that these moments may not be as unusual as they seem.

    According to explanations shared online, presidents are almost always surrounded by aides and security personnel, meaning they are rarely expected to handle small logistical tasks themselves.

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: TheCoinspiracy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When boarding aircraft like Air Force One, passengers often move quickly, and stopping to close a wet umbrella can be inconvenient, especially when staff is right behind them to take over.

    There are also security considerations. The top of aircraft stairs is seen as a vulnerable position, and pausing there for too long could increase risk.

    In other cases, it comes down to practicality. Large umbrellas can be awkward to fold quickly, particularly in strong wind or rain, making it easier to pass them off.

    The resurfaced moments of presidents sparked online reactions ranging from jokes to criticism

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: SkyNews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As expected, the resurfaced clips quickly sparked reactions across social media.

    “Why is closing umbrellas not a presidential skill?” one user wrote.

    Others turned the moment into humor. “They can’t even close an umbrella, how can they close wars?” one comment read, while another added, “Both are too old to know how to operate an umbrella.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: SkyNews

    Some questioned the optics more seriously. “Why can’t the president do what an ordinary person does on a regular basis?” one user asked.

    At the same time, others offered more practical explanations.

    “Usually someone is there to grab it,” one person wrote.

    “Probably protocol. The top of the stairs is a vulnerable spot,” another added.

    “Closing it would splash water on their suits and might leave marks,” one user pointed out, while another said, “Just guessing here, but standing to close an umbrella leaves them exposed.”

    Similar moments have been discussed before, including Obama’s Marine incident

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the clips, Obama’s 2013 moment stood out for a different reason. During a Rose Garden press conference, he asked Marines to hold umbrellas as rain began to fall.

    “I’ve got a change of suits, but I don’t know about our prime minister,” Obama said at the time.

    The move drew criticism, as Marines are generally not permitted to hold umbrellas while in uniform unless directed. A Marine spokesperson later described such situations as “extremely rare” to CNN.

    “They can’t even close the umbrellas,” wrote one user

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: MlogicGr8Again

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: jyahagi140273

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: LizZilaesa

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: brkohn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: XhrisXopheX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: u_s_first

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: amirdarya_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: EnmiloX

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: Pontifkoops

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: GenVagula

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: LesVegetables00

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: ElderHetrick

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: Kherzadakhushal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: AndrewL44108947

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: soo3512

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: 81Capital

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: JonasFick2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Not A Presidential Skill": Why Presidents Struggle With Closing Umbrellas

    Image credits: Retire_5_2030

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT