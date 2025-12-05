“Watching Her Try To Be Classy”: Justin Trudeau Takes Katy Perry On Meeting With Japan’s Ex-PM

ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be a diplomatic moment quickly turned into a meme fest after Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau for their first political appearance together.

On Wednesday, December 3, the 41-year-old pop star and the former Canadian prime minister met with ex-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, in Japan.

But netizens were far more focused on the “unexpected crossover” of politics and the pop world, with many calling out Perry for “trying too hard to be classy.”

“‘Celebrated Astronaut brings former Canadian PM to meet Japan’s former PM.’ There I fixed it for everyone,” joked one user.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared the moment on his official X account, referring to Katy Perry as Justin Trudeau’s “partner”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pictured together during a meeting with Japan's ex-Prime Minister.

Image credits: katyperry / justinpjtrudeau

Katy Perry, who is currently on her The Lifetimes world tour, took a break from her demanding schedule to have lunch with her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko.

Coincidentally, on Wednesday night, Perry also performed at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, as part of her ongoing tour.

Kishida, who served as Japan’s prime minister from 2021 to 2024, posted an image of the lunch date on his social media the following day.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry with Japan's ex-PM posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree during a formal meeting.

Image credits: fumio_kishida

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan’s ex-PM, showcasing a classy diplomatic moment.

Image credits: debayo_xx

The post, which has garnered nearly 25 million views on X, featured the newly minted lovebirds posing with the Japanese political couple in front of a tall, decorated Christmas tree.

Both men wore formal suits, while Yuko opted for a multicolored ankle-length dress layered under a navy blazer.

Meanwhile, the Dark Horse singer sported an olive two-piece set featuring a jacket paired with a miniskirt, sheer tights, and leather boots.

Despite both Justin and Fumio having stepped away from politics, the duo still “continue to maintain [their] friendship”

Tweet from Japan's Ex-PM about Justin Trudeau visiting Japan and strengthening bilateral relations with Katy Perry.

Image credits: kishida230

In a lengthy caption accompanying the post, the former Japanese prime minister reminisced about his past encounters with Trudeau while they were both in office.

He wrote, “Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch.”

Justin Trudeau and Japan's ex-PM shaking hands in front of a decorated Christmas tree during a formal meeting.

Image credits: fumio_kishida

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister, showcasing diplomacy.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

Kishida concluded by expressing his gratitude for how the two have continued to maintain their relationship.

Woman posing with a large pink and white plush character, unrelated to Justin Trudeau and Japan's Ex-PM meeting.

Image credits: katyperry

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

The sentiments were echoed by Justin, who reposted the original message on his X account, mentioning not only his delight but his girlfriend’s as well.

Perry, who was touring in Japan at the time, stepped away from her busy schedule to join her politician boyfriend on the lunch date

Katy Perry posing in a silky dress, embodying elegance while attending a meeting with Justin Trudeau and Japan's ex-PM.

Image credits: katyperry

The 53-year-old Canadian politician wrote, “Great to see you @kishida230 Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment…”

This outing marked the first official debut of the lovebirds, who had previously been spotted on secret dates but had never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

While the moment was notable for Justin and Katy, the internet was far from impressed and quickly shared its hilarious reactions online.

Justin Trudeau sitting casually in an office with Canadian flag, representing a meeting with Japan's Ex-PM and Katy Perry.

Image credits: justinpjtrudeau

One user wrote, “Ew. Katy Perry must be really desperate… This is all sorts of messed up.”

Another said, “I don’t get it. Is she having an early midlife crisis or something?”

A third quipped, “Did the former Japan PM get an autograph from the world famous astronaut?”

The lovebirds have an age gap of over 12 years and first made their public appearance in October this year during a Parisian date night

Katy Perry posing in a sparkling silver dress, capturing attention while watching her try to be classy.

Image credits: katyperry

“Kate Perry really needs a wardrobe consultant. Or maybe she needs a history lesson. Justin is a former Prime Minister of Canada, whose father was a legend in global circles. That little ‘Shein’ outfit is not becoming. At all.”

The Last Friday Night singer was first spotted with Trudeau in July this year, enjoying a private dinner in Montreal.

However, the nature of their relationship was only confirmed months later, on October 11, when the pair was spotted by paparazzi engaging in PDA while on a yacht near the coast of Santa Barbara.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dressed elegantly during a meeting with Japan's ex-prime minister in a formal setting.

Image credits: Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage

Just two weeks later, on October 25, Katy’s 41st birthday, the couple was seen enjoying a dinner date in Paris, France.

They attended a show at the world-renowned Crazy Horse cabaret and left the venue hand-in-hand, despite avoiding any comments about their relationship at the time.

This outing made headlines, with many speculating it was a “calculated PR move” given the timing.

Katy was previously engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, while Justin was married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for 18 years before their divorce

Justin Trudeau shopping in a store aisle, casually dressed with a cap, holding a cart with kitchen appliances.

Image credits: justinpjtrudeau

Perry went public with her relationship with Trudeau just months after breaking up with her longtime partner and fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Justin had parted ways with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Popular body language expert Judi James described Katy and Justin’s Parisian outing as “pitch-perfect choreography.”

She told Daily Mail, “Katy and Justin’s non-verbal displays [during the dinner date] seem to define them as a high-status power couple wanting to look classy and rather demure. Both walked slowly and elegantly with a matching air of graciousness.”

While their recent political appearance did hint at the seriousness of their relationship, neither Katy nor Justin has directly addressed their relationship status yet.

“Watching her try to be classy, this is going to be entertaining,” reacted one social media user

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry at a formal meeting with Japan's ex-PM, capturing a classy diplomatic moment.

Image credits: pop_diamonds

Tweet on polite crossover episode, referencing Justin Trudeau taking Katy Perry to meet Japan’s ex-PM in a formal setting.

Image credits: jupturkey

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry meeting Japan's Ex-PM, blending pop culture with diplomatic elegance.

Image credits: Nxtlvl

Image credits: SputniksWorld

Image credits: C_S_DOG

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan's ex-PM, watching her try to be classy.

Image credits: GooseVader

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a meeting with Japan's ex-PM, showcasing a classy diplomatic moment.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan’s ex-prime minister, capturing classy interaction.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry meeting Japan's former Prime Minister, capturing a diplomatic and classy moment together.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister discussing Canada-Japan relations.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister, capturing a classy diplomatic moment.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry meeting with Japan's ex-Prime Minister in a formal setting, watching her try to be classy

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attending a formal meeting with Japan's Ex-PM, showcasing a classy diplomatic encounter.

