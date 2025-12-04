ADVERTISEMENT

What was meant to be a heartfelt birthday message for her father, Ozzy Osbourne, quickly turned into a full-blown discussion about Kelly Osbourne’s appearance, overshadowing the celebratory moment.

On Wednesday, December 3, the 41-year-old reality TV personality faced a wave of criticism over her noticeably hollow cheekbones, a sharply sculpted jawline, and plumper lips, a stark contrast to her older self.

“It’s actually so interesting to watch her transformation given that her whole schtick was ‘women who care deeply about their appearance are superficial,’” one user reacted.

RELATED:

The clip ended up overshadowing the 77th birthday of Kelly Osbourne’s recently deceased father and legendary rockstar, Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne with long blonde hair and black top, appearing in a close-up shot discussing transformation and Ozzy.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July this year, was an iconic TV personality, English singer-songwriter, and the co-founder and lead singer of the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, formed in 1968.

On the occasion of his 77th birthday yesterday, his birth city, Birmingham in the United Kingdom, honored him with its highest civic recognition, the Lord Mayor’s Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne accepted the award on his behalf during a private ceremony, where Deputy Lord Mayor Ken Wood also presented her with the city’s books of condolence.

Kelly Osbourne wearing purple sunglasses and a black suit, speaking about her dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday indoors.

Image credits: BhamCityCouncil

The collection holds thousands of heartfelt messages written in the days following Ozzy’s demise, making it an emotional keepsake for the family.

In a now-viral clip shared on X, Kelly is seen speaking with the Birmingham City Council at the event and recording a heartfelt message thanking the people for showing “so much love” to her father and the entire Osbourne family.

The Osbournes star sparked fresh concerns about her health, with many calling her a “hypocrite” as they speculated about her latest physical transformation

Kelly Osbourne shown before and after her transformation as she speaks about dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images / BhamCityCouncil

The socialite, dressed in an all-black formal outfit paired with gold jewelry, purple-tinted shades, and a full face of glam, began her address by expressing gratitude.

Speaking in her thick British accent, she said, “Hello, I am Kelly Osbourne, and I just want to take a second to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man in the planet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Akosua discussing fans' reactions to Kelly Osbourne's transformation and her comments about appearance.

Image credits: RuthAkosua_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing surprise about Kelly Osbourne's transformation while mentioning dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday.

Image credits: 046Odi

“We are here today receiving the Lord Mayor’s Award, we got to see the book of condolences… It’s beyond our wildest dream. We can’t thank you enough.”

Kelly concluded in a somber tone, “And the one thing that my father was most proud of is that he is a Brummie and Birmingham has done him proud.”

For those unfamiliar, ‘Brummie’ is a term used to refer to people or things from the city of Birmingham.

“What Happened To Her???? Is this really the same person, I keep looking at but can’t accept that it is……” wrote one user on X

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne pose together at an event, highlighting fans' attention on Kelly's transformation.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kelly’s emotional words failed to resonate with many online. An X user with the handle @theashrb reposted the 48-second clip with the blunt caption, “Excuse me?? Who is this?????”

That remark opened the floodgates for a wave of similar conversations surrounding Kelly’s dramatically slimmer frame, with many accusing her of relying on weight-loss medications.

Ozzy Osbourne with a young fan in a cozy setting, highlighting fans' reactions to Kelly Osbourne's transformation.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

One user claimed, “Oz**pic should pay her not to appear publicly… now it’s almost a new illness.”

Another commented, “Yikes. Something went haywire or they were all replaced with clones.”

A third quipped, “That’s not Kelly Osbourne… It’s Kelly Oz**pic.”

Meanwhile, one sympathetic netizen reflected on the pressure women face in the spotlight, writing, “I could never be a woman in the spotlight, the amount of body shaming she’s received over the past decades… she doesn’t even look like herself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old reality TV star has faced criticism about her physical appearance countless times in the past

Vintage photo of Ozzy Osbourne holding a baby with fans commenting on Kelly Osbourne transformation and family talk.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

“She had a gastric sleeve and went on oz**pic after people used to call her fat and now they’re calling her the opposite.”

Kelly has dealt with intense scrutiny over her looks since she was a teenager.

Thrust into the public eye at just 17 when The Osbournes premiered in 2002, she became a frequent target of harsh commentary.

Despite not being clinically obese, she once recalled being told by a talent agency executive that she was “too fat for TV” and needed to lose weight to succeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans’ reaction to Kelly Osbourne’s transformation and her comments about dad Ozzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheSCRamblings

Kelly Osbourne shares heartfelt words about dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday amid fans commenting on her transformation.

Image credits: douglasallers

In 2018, Kelly underwent gastric sleeve surgery, which removed a portion of her stomach and helped her lose a total of 85 pounds (nearly 38 kg).

Then, during a February 2024 interview with E! News, she openly admitted for the first time that she had also used Oz**mpic for weight loss, even describing the medication as “amazing.”

Kelly has openly admitted to using weight-loss medication to help reduce her waist and has even called it “amazing”

Kelly Osbourne smiling in a pink embellished dress, showcasing her transformation while attending an event indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kellyosbourne

“There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out? People hate on it because they want to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or are pi**ed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Beyond her weight, online users have also speculated about cosmetic procedures Kelly may have undergone.

Today on Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday, the Osbourne family returned to Birmingham to receive Ozzy’s Lord Mayor’s Award and the Book of Condolences following his sad passing. 🖤

Kelly Osbourne spoke with us about Ozzy’s Brummie pride and the family’s love for the city.

Ozzy… pic.twitter.com/ZFYMrH7VvO — Birmingham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 3, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

One person speculated, “I’ve always liked Kelly, but d**n, she must be getting the clone edition from Sharon’s surgeon because she’s looking exactly like her mom.”

While Kelly has admitted to having a corrective procedure to reduce overdeveloped jaw muscles caused by TMJ disorders, she has denied getting any other cosmetic work done.

TMJ, the temporomandibular joint, can cause severe discomfort, and many patients undergo treatment to relieve chronic pain and muscle tension.

“Genuinely had the post not mentioned her name, I would not have known or recognized who this was. That’s frightening,” a concerned user reacted

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Kelly Osbourne’s transformation and her connection to dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday.

Image credits: MarkDottCom

Kelly Osbourne speaking about dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday while fans react to her transformation.

Image credits: Kello_Lello

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Julianne reacting to Kelly Osbourne's transformation with purple hair, expressing surprise at her changed appearance.

Image credits: IrisJulianne

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans’ reactions to Kelly Osbourne’s transformation and mentioning her dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday.

Image credits: BarbaraGCTN

Tweet from a user commenting on Kelly Osbourne’s appearance in Wicked amid discussions of her transformation.

Image credits: slowboattohades

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Kelly Osbourne’s transformation as fans respond on Ozzy’s 77th birthday.

Image credits: YMBIBI

Kelly Osbourne discussing her transformation and speaking about dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday in a social media post.

Image credits: PatriotSteve91

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing Kelly Osbourne's transformation mentioning buccal fat removal and its effects on facial volume.

Image credits: lionborned

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reacting to Kelly Osbourne's transformation while she speaks about dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday in a social media comment.

Image credits: amodernquixote

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans' reactions to Kelly Osbourne's transformation and her tribute to dad Ozzy.

Image credits: TripodTyler

User comment on social media expressing sadness over Kelly Osbourne’s transformation discussed on Ozzy’s 77th birthday.

Image credits: rudebwoyben1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kelly Osbourne’s transformation and mentioning her resemblance to dad Ozzy on his 77th birthday.

Image credits: DeadpanJazman

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans' reactions to Kelly Osbourne’s transformation as she talks about dad Ozzy on his birthday.

Image credits: BeLikeAudrey

Tweet comment about resemblance to Ozzy Osbourne, reflecting fans' views on Kelly Osbourne's transformation and her dad Ozzy.

Image credits: ShitcoinJ

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet expressing surprise about Kelly Osbourne's transformation in response to comments about her dad Ozzy on his birthday.

Image credits: kuuroishi

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot discussing fans' reaction to Kelly Osbourne's transformation and body shaming in the public spotlight.

Image credits: killerCamii