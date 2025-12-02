Hugh Jackman Infuriates Fans After Red Carpet Appearance With New Girlfriend Sutton Foster Amid Divorce Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster kicked off awards season side by side with a rare red carpet appearance, and it’s already causing a stir.

On Monday, December 1, the couple, who have been publicly dating for nearly a year, attended the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City, where the 57-year-old actor was honored with the Gotham Musical Tribute.

Highlights Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their second red-carpet appearance as a couple at the 2025 Gotham Awards, sparking mixed reactions online.

Fans criticized the pair for moving on “too quickly,” with some even suggesting that their alleged “homewrecker” behavior could happen again.

Despite the backlash, many defended the lovebirds, noting that both are divorced and appear to be moving forward happily.

Their joint appearance failed to impress many viewers, sparking backlash online, with many calling the moment “cringe” and resurfacing allegations about their alleged cheating past.

“Such a plain Jane! The woman who has cheated on every partner she has had! Karma is coming Hugh!!” one furious user wrote online.

RELATED:

Sutton Foster attended the event as Hugh Jackman’s plus one, with the actor being honored for his acclaimed performance in the upcoming musical drama, Song Sung Blue

Hugh Jackman smiling in a cream long sleeve shirt during an indoor event amid divorce controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Instagram/thehughjackman

The Greatest Showman star shares the screen in the film with Kate Hudson, with the duo portraying real-life Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who rose to local fame in the 1980s through their Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder.

The film, inspired by Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name, is set for a global release on Christmas 2025.

Celebrating his big night and cheering him on throughout the ceremony, the actor’s 50-year-old girlfriend Sutton joined him on the red carpet at the 35th annual awards.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing on the red carpet amid divorce controversy and fan reactions.

Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

The couple opted for a twinning moment, with Hugh wearing a black suit paired with a white dress shirt, black tie, and polished black leather shoes.

Meanwhile, Sutton wore a sequined, glittery black dress featuring a deep V-neckline, spaghetti straps, and a midi-length skirt, paired with matching heels.

ADVERTISEMENT

While posing for the paparazzi, Foster and Jackman angles their bodies towards each other, sharing a side hug, and looking cheerfully directly into the cameras.

According to multiple reports and insiders, the couple allegedly had an affair while both were still married to their now-ex partners

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster arrive together to the #GothamAwards in NYC pic.twitter.com/t4c0vFS2SC — Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2025

According to bystanders at the event, the two looked “so incredibly in love.”

One source told the Daily Mail, “Sutton waited inside with a female friend for about 30 minutes while Hugh was outside posing for photos with Kate Hudson on the red carpet. When he came in the two of them lit up like a Christmas tree.”

However, their joint appearance still wasn’t enough to convince netizens to embrace the relationship.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together on red carpet amid divorce controversy and new girlfriend rumors.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, “I know they are a couple but I think out of respect for his wife of decades they don’t need to be posing for pictures together at these events.”

Another commented, “Makes me cringe….wonder how Deborah feels after thirty years of supporting him???”

“Seems these days marriage is so disposable, seems not willing to fight and stay together to fix it these days… Seeing it so much more lately, sad really.”

“Feel bad his family has to see this,” wrote one disappointed social media user, expressing sympathy for Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster chat inside at the Gotham Awards. pic.twitter.com/XwhqnyHLmQ — E! News (@enews) December 2, 2025

Many noted how quickly the two had moved on, with much of the backlash directed at the X-Men alum, who finalized his divorce from Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness in June of this year.

Prior to dating Sutton, Hugh and Deborra were married for 27 years and share two children together, Oscar and Ava Jackman.

Foster, meanwhile, had been married to her second husband, Ted Griffin, before finalizing their own divorce earlier this year.

Hugh Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster attending a red carpet event amid divorce controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing lost respect, related to Hugh Jackman infuriating fans after red carpet appearance.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attending a red carpet event amid divorce controversy, sparking fan reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman on the red carpet with a woman amid divorce controversy, sparking reactions from fans and media attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Mike Coppola

While none of the four parties have directly addressed the cheating allegations, Hugh’s ex appeared to hint at them in a statement to the Daily Mail in late May 2025.

She shared with the outlet, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. [It] was a profound wound that cuts deep… The breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage… It can hurt…”

“If he’d do it for you, he’ll do it to you,” one person remarked in response to Jackman and Foster’s Gotham Awards date night, a sentiment many echoed, with another adding, “Very true. Let’s just say worldwide statistics are against them.”

Jackman and Foster made their relationship public in January 2025, after first developing a close friendship while co-starring in The Music Man from 2021 to 2023

Only 16 performances left to see Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway! pic.twitter.com/k2Fs7ezwT2 — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) January 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the wave of negativity, some fans of the lovebirds defended their relationship, reasoning that there might have been something “wrong” in their previous marriages “behind closed doors.”

One supporter said, “Why the judgement? They are both divorced… Hugh looks so much happier and younger.”

Another one chimed in, “So happy for them both great to see them so happy and so well suited to each other.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing together on red carpet amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: Getty/Bruce Glikas

Inother clips from the award ceremony, Hugh and Sutton were seen animatedly chatting inside the venue.

The Logan actor was spotted holding one of his partner’s hands, while she appeared visibly grinning and in a cheerful mood as she looked at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the moment was quickly dissected by eagle-eyed fans, who noted that although Hugh repeatedly initiated physical contact with the Tony Award–winning actress, “she’s avoiding holding his hand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gotham Awards red carpet marked the Younger star and Hugh’s second red carpet appearance together as a couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Their latest outing comes just days after Jackman went Instagram official with his lady love following a year of dating.

On November 26, the actor shared a photo of Foster during an intimate performance at the Cafe Carlyle in New York City, literally gushing over her.

The post featured a smiling photo of Sutton along with a short clip of her waving at her man, who was capturing the moment.

In the caption, Hugh wrote, “@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle … now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical.”

Just a month earlier, on October 26, the duo had also made their relationship red-carpet official while attending the AFI Fest premiere of Song Sung Blue at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

“I don’t care about their past; they look in love and i think that is great for them,” expressed one fan of the lovebirds

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading How are neither of you embarrassed from social media post about Hugh Jackman infuriating fans with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Fan's negative comment about Hugh Jackman amid divorce controversy and red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Comment supporting Hugh Jackman amid divorce controversy, praising his love life and new relationship with Sutton Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster arriving at red carpet event amid divorce controversy, fans reacting strongly.

Image credits: Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo

Social media backlash as Hugh Jackman appears on red carpet with new girlfriend Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: jeddacast

Tweet expressing disappointment in Hugh Jackman’s red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: hughhappens

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post showing fan reaction to Hugh Jackman’s red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: HughsLeclerc44

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Rita complaining about infidelity and showmances, posted on October 27, 2025, with 54 likes.

Image credits: ritarxta

Tweet critical of Hugh Jackman amid divorce controversy, highlighting fan backlash after red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Image credits: 89Blackitty

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Hugh Jackman’s red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: 205_chick

Tweet from user Nyx expressing anger at unfaithful men following Hugh Jackman’s red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster.

Image credits: alucardsbbymama

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user Dawn expressing anger over Hugh Jackman's red carpet appearance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: dawn_warn

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet expressing strong negative feelings about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy.

Image credits: canadian_uk

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on red carpet amid divorce controversy, sparking fan outrage and heated reactions.

Image credits: Kiki510

Tweet criticizing Hugh Jackman’s new girlfriend Sutton Foster amid divorce controversy, sparking fan backlash online.

Image credits: reynoldsenjoyer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT