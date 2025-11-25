“Like Being Married To A Stepford Wife”: Nicole Kidman’s Update On Divorce Met With Criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman’s comments about her ongoing divorce from Keith Urban have sparked a wave of criticism online, as fans accuse the actress of oversharing.

The Oscar-winner briefly addressed the split during a recent interview with Ariana Grande, offering a vague update on her life following the couple’s separation.

Kidman and her country star ex-husband ended their nearly 20-year marriage in late September 2025.

Highlights Nicole Kidman’s subtle comment about her split from Keith Urban sparked intense backlash, with many fans directing their criticism solely at her.

Social media users accused the actress of being “a robot” and “hard to live with,” while rallying behind her country-star ex-husband.

Despite the negativity, many supporters rushed to defend the 58-year-old, calling the divorce a “loss” for Keith.

“WE DON’T CARE… FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE, JUST SHUT UP AND HONOR IT,” wrote one social media user.

Nicole Kidman has finally offered insight into her mental state following her failed marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman posing in a cream hoodie with colorful flowers in the background in an update on divorce criticism.

The 58-year-old Babygirl star filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

However, according to multiple reports, the couple’s marriage had already unraveled earlier in the summer, when the Somewhere in My Car singer was reportedly living separately in a different Nashville residence.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and their two daughters continued residing in the former couple’s shared home in the same city.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posing together at a red carpet event, related to divorce criticism update.

At the time, anonymous insiders close to the estranged duo hinted that Keith had “already moved on” from the marriage, leaving Kidman “devastated.”

For nearly two months, the actress refrained from addressing or commenting on the split, until now.

The Perfect Couple star was interviewing Ariana Grande for Interview magazine’s latest issue

Woman in a red fur coat and black hat with net veil, styled for a magazine cover discussing divorce criticism and Stepford wife concept.

The Wicked: For Good star graced the cover of Interview magazine’s Winter Issue 564 for 2025.

Nicole stepped into the role of interviewer during a conversation that originally took place on October 19 and was published by the outlet on November 24.

The feature was titled Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman Are Trying To Keep It Together.

Transcript of a conversation between Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande, mentioning red carpets and divorce update criticism.

In the midst of their exchange, Kidman briefly slipped out of interviewer mode when Grande asked how she was doing.

Although Nicole didn’t delve into details, she offered a cryptic response, “I’m hanging in there.”

Social media users reacted harshly to Nicole’s brief comment, with many blaming her for the couple’s divorce

Nicole Kidman and a man embrace on the beach at sunset, related to Nicole Kidman's divorce update and criticism.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kidman, who had been filming Practical Magic 2 during the unraveling of her marriage between July and September, reflected on what it was like working with co-stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Maisie Williams at the time.

Nicole Kidman in a black dress posing with vintage hairstyle, reflecting on divorce update met with criticism and Stepford wife comparisons.

Comment on social media expressing frustration, related to Nicole Kidman’s divorce update and criticism.

She told Ariana, “I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe.”

However, the majority of online reactions skewed sharply against the Big Little Lies star, with many insisting Keith was “better off without her.”

Text excerpt showing Nicole Kidman's update on divorce, with mentions of strong relationships and emotional challenges.

One user wrote bluntly, “I think she’s a fantastic actress! But seems like it would be like being married to a Stepford wife, a robot.”

Another agreed, adding, “I think she was not nice to Keith. She always looked like he wasn’t her equal.”

A third critic quipped, “She seemed like she was above him. In my opinion he’s too good for her!”

“I’m hanging in there,” Nicole said when asked about her well-being in the aftermath of her recent separation

Nicole Kidman hugging a woman outdoors, related to divorce update and criticism about being married to a Stepford wife.

Comment mentioning being married to a Stepford wife in reaction to Nicole Kidman's divorce update.

“I’m sure divorced is a little easier when you don’t have to work everyday, worry about childcare or how you will pay your bills with one income.”

One user even took a jab at Kidman’s latest comments, accusing her of “acting” for sympathy, writing, “Keith is Putting his feelings into beautiful Music [and] Nicole acting.”

But not everyone agreed with the negative sentiment.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban smiling at an event, with Nicole Kidman update on divorce drawing criticism.

Comment on Nicole Kidman's divorce update expressing relief about no longer pretending to like his music.

One supporter remarked, “Nicole looks awesome and lovely. Keith will miss her!”

“They are separated and divorcing, please let them have their privacy during this time,” requested a second.

Since filing for divorce, Kidman has maintained a low profile, with proceedings still ongoing.

Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years before their separation and share two teenage daughters

Nicole Kidman and a man sharing a kiss at an elegant event, highlighting moments linked to divorce criticism.

Comment on social media expressing sadness over Nicole Kidman's divorce update, reflecting criticism about being like a Stepford wife.

She made a rare public appearance on October 7 at a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week, accompanied by her daughters, Sunday and Faith.

As for the divorce itself, despite a mutual agreement between the former couple, it has yet to be finalized because the filing took place in a Tennessee court, where state law requires a minimum 90-day waiting period before a divorce can become official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Baugh (@maggie_baugh)

According to the filing, Nicole is seeking primary custody of their daughters while allowing Urban joint legal custody, an arrangement the country singer has agreed to.

Both have also waived spousal support and settled with an equal division of assets, including personal belongings and separate financial holdings.

“She gives off a (hard to live w Vibe),” wrote one user, while another added, “Oh please, why did he stay? She’s bat sh.. cra..”

User comment about Nicole Kidman's divorce update, mentioning criticism and comparison to being married to a Stepford wife.

Comment on Nicole Kidman's divorce update, addressing criticism about being like married to a Stepford wife.

Comment about Nicole Kidman's divorce update saying she gives off a hard to live with vibe, shown on social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Nicole Kidman’s divorce update, highlighting public reaction.

Comment on Nicole Kidman's divorce update, expressing criticism and mentioning being married to a Stepford wife.

Comment by Margaret Walker discussing opinions on divas and relating to Nicole Kidman's divorce update criticism.

Comment from Barbara Hood about Nicole Kidman's divorce update, expressing opinion on timing of filing for divorce.

Screenshot of social media comment criticizing Nicole Kidman's divorce update mentioning being married to a Stepford wife.

Comment by Keri B. Meador about divorce perspectives, displayed on social media with a light blue background and black text.

Comment by Renee Corrigan discussing personal views on Nicole Kidman's divorce update and public criticism.

Comment by Joanne Garrisi expressing hope about marriage lasting 19 years amid divorce criticism involving Nicole Kidman.

Facebook comment expressing hope that Nicole Kidman will be okay amid divorce update criticism.

Comment on Nicole Kidman's divorce update with criticism, featuring a fan praising Keith's music and Nicole's acting.

Comment praising Nicole Kidman reading You're so strong with a thumbs up emoji on a social media post.

Comment praising Nicole Kidman’s appearance amid discussion of divorce update and criticism on social media.

Comment on Nicole Kidman's divorce update mentioning efforts to fix partner over 19 years, sparking criticism online.