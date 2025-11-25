“Like Being Married To A Stepford Wife”: Nicole Kidman’s Update On Divorce Met With Criticism
Nicole Kidman’s comments about her ongoing divorce from Keith Urban have sparked a wave of criticism online, as fans accuse the actress of oversharing.
The Oscar-winner briefly addressed the split during a recent interview with Ariana Grande, offering a vague update on her life following the couple’s separation.
Kidman and her country star ex-husband ended their nearly 20-year marriage in late September 2025.
“WE DON’T CARE… FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE, JUST SHUT UP AND HONOR IT,” wrote one social media user.
Nicole Kidman has finally offered insight into her mental state following her failed marriage to Keith Urban
The 58-year-old Babygirl star filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
However, according to multiple reports, the couple’s marriage had already unraveled earlier in the summer, when the Somewhere in My Car singer was reportedly living separately in a different Nashville residence.
Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and their two daughters continued residing in the former couple’s shared home in the same city.
At the time, anonymous insiders close to the estranged duo hinted that Keith had “already moved on” from the marriage, leaving Kidman “devastated.”
For nearly two months, the actress refrained from addressing or commenting on the split, until now.
The Perfect Couple star was interviewing Ariana Grande for Interview magazine’s latest issue
The Wicked: For Good star graced the cover of Interview magazine’s Winter Issue 564 for 2025.
Nicole stepped into the role of interviewer during a conversation that originally took place on October 19 and was published by the outlet on November 24.
The feature was titled Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman Are Trying To Keep It Together.
In the midst of their exchange, Kidman briefly slipped out of interviewer mode when Grande asked how she was doing.
Although Nicole didn’t delve into details, she offered a cryptic response, “I’m hanging in there.”
Social media users reacted harshly to Nicole’s brief comment, with many blaming her for the couple’s divorce
Elsewhere in the interview, Kidman, who had been filming Practical Magic 2 during the unraveling of her marriage between July and September, reflected on what it was like working with co-stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Maisie Williams at the time.
She told Ariana, “I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe.”
However, the majority of online reactions skewed sharply against the Big Little Lies star, with many insisting Keith was “better off without her.”
One user wrote bluntly, “I think she’s a fantastic actress! But seems like it would be like being married to a Stepford wife, a robot.”
Another agreed, adding, “I think she was not nice to Keith. She always looked like he wasn’t her equal.”
A third critic quipped, “She seemed like she was above him. In my opinion he’s too good for her!”
“I’m hanging in there,” Nicole said when asked about her well-being in the aftermath of her recent separation
“I’m sure divorced is a little easier when you don’t have to work everyday, worry about childcare or how you will pay your bills with one income.”
One user even took a jab at Kidman’s latest comments, accusing her of “acting” for sympathy, writing, “Keith is Putting his feelings into beautiful Music [and] Nicole acting.”
But not everyone agreed with the negative sentiment.
One supporter remarked, “Nicole looks awesome and lovely. Keith will miss her!”
“They are separated and divorcing, please let them have their privacy during this time,” requested a second.
Since filing for divorce, Kidman has maintained a low profile, with proceedings still ongoing.
Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years before their separation and share two teenage daughters
She made a rare public appearance on October 7 at a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week, accompanied by her daughters, Sunday and Faith.
As for the divorce itself, despite a mutual agreement between the former couple, it has yet to be finalized because the filing took place in a Tennessee court, where state law requires a minimum 90-day waiting period before a divorce can become official.
According to the filing, Nicole is seeking primary custody of their daughters while allowing Urban joint legal custody, an arrangement the country singer has agreed to.
Both have also waived spousal support and settled with an equal division of assets, including personal belongings and separate financial holdings.
