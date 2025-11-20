5 Utterly Bizarre And Concerning Moments From The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Press Tour
The Wicked: For Good press tour was nothing short of chaotic, packed with meme-worthy, eyebrow-raising moments that may have even outdone 2024’s promotional run for the first Wicked film.
Image credits: Rich Polk/Variety
With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande once again at the center of the spectacle, the sequel’s global tour has delivered viral clips, awkward interactions, and even a few concerning on-ground incidents where the pop star found herself the unexpected target.
Image credits: SALLY
The upcoming sequel, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, continues the reimagined saga of Elphaba and Glinda, while also bringing back franchise stars like Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and more.
And while the film is all set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025, the movie itself isn’t the only thing sparking conversation.
Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
So, here are 5 utterly “bizarre” and genuinely concerning moments that turned the Wicked: For Good press tour into a spectacle of its own.
Fans Cringe At Ariana And Cynthia’s Awkward Aura Chat
During the Paris premiere on November 7, Ariana and the 38-year-old British star found themselves in an unexpectedly intimate moment when a reporter asked them to describe each other’s “auras” in colors.
The question at first caught them off guard; however, soon after, without hesitation, the Boy Is Mine singer described Erivo as “yellow, like sunshine,” before adding, “I think there’s a little purple [too].”
But the exchange took a slightly awkward turn when Ariana suddenly panicked, putting her hand to her forehead and blurting out, “Not purple… Did I just say that Cynthia Erivo’s aura was purple?!”
When it was Cynthia’s turn, she offered a much more “specific” palette, calling Ariana “ciel blue… like aqua. And like, sunset-orange.”
This moment was quickly labeled “cringeworthy” and “trying too hard,” with one user expressing his frustration, commenting, “I can’t go through this again.”
Another added, “They’re trying to go viral again with the same shenanigans.”
“They’re sweet and all but this annoys tf out of me!!”
Honestly we should be annoyed by the reporter for asking that question.
Cynthia Erivo Kissing Ariana Grande's Arm
During one of the film’s promotional panels, Ariana Grande, seated between Cynthia Erivo and the 68-year-old producer Marc Platt, suddenly had her free arm grabbed by the producer.
Whether it was a moment of excitement or not, he shook her arm firmly for several seconds mid-conversation and only let go when Cynthia intervened.
Wearing a wide smile, Erivo gently reached for Ariana’s arm, prompting Platt to release it.
She then held it protectively before appearing to place a soft kiss on it, a “bizarre” moment many viewers found both “unusual” and oddly intimate.
Even the viewer who shared the clip captioned it “Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo snatched Ariana Grande’s arm to kiss it better after Marc Platt touched her.”
Some users insisted Ariana looked “traumatized” and visibly “uncomfortable” throughout the exchange.
Critics called out Cynthia’s behavior, writing, “Her behavior is increasingly bizarre and should be studied… Trying to constantly protect Ariana is reading desperate for acceptance and love.”
Ariana Pleads With Photographers To “Go Easy”
At the NYC premiere on November 17, Grande’s red-carpet glow briefly dimmed when the chaotic shouting from photographers seemed to overwhelm her.
While posing for photos, the Victorious star suddenly raised her hands and pleaded with them to “go easy,” her demeanor shifting from cheerful to visibly “overstimulated.”
It didn’t take long for Erivo to rush to her side. Spotting Ariana’s distress, Cynthia flagged down a staff member and helped calm the frenzy.
According to the Daily Mail, forensic lip-reader Jeremy Freeman analyzed the moment and claimed Ariana appeared to say, “If you could… my anxiety,” while motioning for the photographers to quiet down.
The noise level dropped almost immediately, prompting Ariana to quip, “This is so peaceful, see?”
Fans quickly empathized with her, flooding social media with their reactions.
One user wrote, “Queen was just a lil overstimulated.”
“It looks like Ariana is slowly fading away right in front of us…”
Ariana Gets Lunged At During Singapore Premiere
During the Singapore premiere on November 13, the 32-year-old singer’s yellow-carpet appearance took a frightening turn when a man suddenly lunged at her.
A man named Johnson Wen, who calls himself the internet’s “Most Hated Troll,” grabbed Grande around the shoulders as she tried to pull away.
A trembling Ariana was rescued by Erivo, who stepped between them and pulled her out of his grasp.
Just moments after the incident, security removed the man from the scene, and it was soon discovered that the attacker was a serial event invader.
The “scary” moment left Ariana visibly shaken and immediately comforted and shielded by the Elphaba actress and co-star Michelle Yeoh.
But online reaction erupted into full-fledged backlash after the attacker proudly posted his own video of the incident, captioning it, “Thank you for letting me jump on the yellow carpet with you.”
Users quickly slammed the stunt as dangerous and attention-seeking, with one writing, “Have some shame! You traumatized her for likes.”
“No wonder we will get virtual premiere events in the upcoming years!”
The Pop Star Skips Interviews In Solidarity With Cynthia
During the film’s final premiere in New York City on November 17, both Ariana and Cynthia ditched almost all red-carpet interviews.
Despite interviews being a crucial part of any film’s promotional tour, the stars stood “in solidarity” after Cynthia reportedly suffered a sudden health scare.
Just hours before the premiere, Universal informed the press that the duo would not be participating, stating, “Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice.”
“Therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.”
While their co-stars carried on with the usual press duties, the two leads posed only for photos, firmly holding hands as they walked the carpet.
During the official livestream, Grande became the spokesperson for her ill co-star, telling the host, “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!”
But the internet wasn’t buying it, with critics quickly accusing the pair of being “oddly codependent.”
One user dubbed them “the year’s most toxic couple,” while another sarcastically mocked their work ethic, writing, “My co worker called in sick today, so out of respect I too will not be working today….”
Enviro and Arianna are sick. Their handlers are evil. They are gravely harming their health and will bear responsibility for scores of deaths people whose eating disorders are aggravated. I'm the last person to "skinny shame." When I was young, I would constantly have people walk up to me and insult me over my exceptional, natural thinness. (Apparently they thought because I was male and skinny, it was OK.) But this isn't natural. We've seen Arianna Grande before she became wrapped up in this sickness. If I thought for a second that this was a mental health issue, I'd be less judgmental, but this is quite apparently the result of a publicity machine.
They are not responsible of how people handle seeing them. What so just because they are sick they shouldn't appear in public until they get better (so possibly for years) ? That's dumb. And I'll say it again, it's very possible that they ARE getting help from their doctors and families but we don't know about it because they just don't want the public to be aware of their private lives.
