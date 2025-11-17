“So Unsettling”: Concern Grows For Ariana Grande’s Health After Governors Award Appearance
Some of Ariana Grande’s recent public appearances have sparked widespread concern about the pop star’s well-being.
Two particular moments, her appearance at the star-studded 2025 Governors Awards and a “bizarre” interaction with co-star Cynthia Erivo, have left fans with serious questions.
“Okay… is Ariana actually okay? She looks so confused and scared… What’s going on here?” one worried user wrote online.
- Ariana Grande went viral after a concerning interaction with Wicked producer Marc Platt during an interview panel.
- Co-star Cynthia Erivo intervened during the incident, sparking mixed reactions online about their dynamic.
- The now-viral moment comes amid growing fan concern over the singer’s mental and physical health during recent public appearances.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went viral once again after producer Marc Platt “touched” the singer during an interview panel
The Supernatural singer has been on a nonstop promotional run for the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, frequently appearing at public events and press interviews alongside her castmates.
During one of these panels, Ariana Grande was seated between co-star Cynthia Erivo and the film’s 68-year-old producer, Marc Platt.
In a now-viral clip from the event, social media users quickly pointed out something “unusual” about the dynamic between the trio, calling attention to a moment they found concerning.
X user @dom_lucre shared a 20-second snippet showing the moment where Platt “touched” Grande during the conversation.
In the clip, the 32-year-old songstress sits in the middle wearing a black minidress, with Cynthia on one side and Marc on the other.
Cynthia intervened at the moment the American producer abruptly pulled and grabbed the We Can’t Be Friends singer’s arm
All three were holding mics, with Platt speaking while Ariana and Erivo listened attentively.
Suddenly, seemingly in a burst of excitement, the producer gripped Grande’s free arm and shook it firmly for around four seconds, only letting go when the 38-year-old British actress stepped in.
Maintaining a calm expression and a wide smile, Cynthia gently held Ariana’s arm and even appeared to place a soft kiss on it.
The clip was captioned, “Hollywood actress Cynthia Erivo snatched Arianna Grande arm to kiss it better after Marc Platt touched her.”
Viewers doubled down in the comments, especially pointing out how “traumatized” the Wicked star looked, noting that she seemed to be in visible discomfort.
The 32-year-old singer and the 38-year-old actress have become known for their highly animated, often meme-worthy interactions during press tours
One fan expressed, “ARIANA looks like she is completely bewitched!”
Another questioned the moment, commenting, “It’s weird, that guy thrashing her arm… I’d be worried he broke her wrist. What was he doing?!”
A third user added, “Well, the man kind of… manhandled her a bit. Cynthia was just trying to kiss the boo-boo and make it all better.”
However, not everyone viewed Erivo’s response as endearing. Some users accused her of “acting dramatic” for the cameras.
“Her behavior is increasingly bizarre and should be studied… Trying to constantly ‘protect’ Ariana is reading desperate for acceptance and love. Ariana is fully capable, but this lady feels the need to constantly insert herself.”
Fans were left worried about not only Ariana’s mental well-being but also her physical health, as she appeared to have “lost a lot of weight” recently
On Sunday, November 16, the Wicked duo, Glinda and Elphaba themselves, attended the 16th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
Grande walked the red carpet solo in a pale pink one-shoulder Dior FW/2007 gown featuring ornate beading and a dramatic ruched sash at the hip.
While her elegant look impressed many fashion lovers, some critics expressed concern about the singer’s health, arguing that she looked “frail” in the form-fitted gown.
“I hope she’s okay… she’s looking a bit frail these days. This is really concerning,” one user wrote.
Others pointed out that she’s a global “role model” for young girls and warned that her current “body image” could have negative effects on impressionable fans.
Another viewer added, “I’ll just not pretend everything is okay there.”
Grande attended the event in an elegant Dior piece with minimal glam and an “Audrey Hepburn” inspired styling
Ariana Grande attends the 2025 Governors Awards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M4itUQzvaT
— Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2025
The sentiment was echoed by another user who replied, “Fr it’s insane to pretend she’s okay especially when she’s the star of a franchise that very much appeals to young girls.”
Ariana has previously stated in multiple interviews that she absolutely “hates” when people comment on her body.
@varietymagazine#ArianaGrande teases her role in the upcoming season of #AmericanHorrorStory♬ original sound – Variety
During a brief chat with a Variety presenter on the Governors Awards red carpet, Grande also shared a hint about an exciting upcoming project she’s involved in.
When asked about her highly anticipated role in American Horror Story, set to be released in Halloween 2026, the Thank U, Next singer responded excitedly, “I don’t know what to say because we know the same amount. We know a little tiny bit, and I know a little tiny bit, but what I know I can’t say.”
“I am coming into the world in a way that I don’t know much about yet. I received a text, a very exciting text, that I can’t say much about. But I think I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I’ll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone involved.”
“This just feels forced at this point. Like, lets just be this weird duo…” wrote one critic, referring to Cynthia’s arm kiss to Ariana in the viral clip
