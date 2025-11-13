Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson’s Intimate Photos Go Viral After “Punishment” Confession
Die My Love co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson have set the internet abuzz with their steamy new photoshoot promoting their latest film.
The two portray a married couple in the movie, released on November 7, which follows Lawrence’s character as she battles postpartum depression as a new mother.
The intimate shoot comes shortly after the 35-year-old actress opened up about how several of her male co-stars had punished her in the past for rejecting them in previous projects.
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson Promote Their New Film With Intimate V Magazine Photoshoot
Image credits: Vanity Fair
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson teamed up for an intimate photoshoot to promote their upcoming film, featured in V Magazine’s V157 Winter 2025 issue, unveiled on Wednesday, November 12.
Titled V157: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson Talk Parenthood, Performance, and ‘Die My Love,’ the spread captured the duo in a series of raw black-and-white portraits.
The photos were captured by celebrity photographer Cass Bird and styled by Taylor McNeill and Jamie Mizrahi.
Image credits: vmagazine
On the cover, Lawrence lies gracefully across Pattinson’s lap as the two gaze directly into the camera.
Her arm rests lightly on his thigh, while the Twilight heartthrob has one arm draped around her.
Die My Love marks the first time Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson have shared the screen in a film
Image credits: vmagazine
In some of the photos, Jennifer wore a Dolce & Gabbana black satin mini slip dress paired with a vintage cotton western shirt by Kincaid, posing alongside Pattinson, who sported a classic dark tee and jeans in a rustic vintage kitchen setting.
In one image, the mother of two looks away from the camera as Robert rests sensually against her back, their foreheads touching in a blurred frame.
Another standout snap shows Lawrence playfully holding an apple in her mouth while the 39-year-old actor appears to kneel in front of her.
Image credits: V Magazine
In the candid image, the lovebirds are captured mid-laughter, their arms wrapped around each other, Jennifer’s eyes closed while Robert gazes at his co-star.
Directed by Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, the film marks the duo’s first-ever collaboration on screen.
The winter cover issue featured several black-and-white, vintage-inspired images captured by photographer Cass Bird
The stars also sat down for an interview with the magazine, conducted by journalist and digital director Mathias Rosenzweig.
The Hunger Games alum opened up about her experience working with Robert, admitting she didn’t find him “annoying” to work with at all.
“Which is quite extraordinary, to be honest. Hard to find,” she added.
“Rob brought so much more dimension to the film as a whole… I’ve never worked with an actor who was really in such a similar place as me in our lives, being new parents, which was so lovely, and also built up natural trust, so that when you had to do these crazy, you know, n*de… scenes, there was some sort of added level of trust.”
Image credits: MUBI
Pattinson echoed the sentiment, sharing his admiration for Lawrence, “I’d always wanted to work with her.I was literally talking to her about something else, and she just said, ‘Oh, by the way, do you want to play my husband in this Lynne Ramsay movie?’”
The Don’t Look Up star revealed that several of her male co-stars would “punish” her just because she refused to sleep with them
He continued, “And I was like, ‘What? Why?’ Because it wasn’t even on my radar. It was such a strange conversation, and I was in a very strange place in my life at the time, thinking, ‘Why are there no cool jobs?’”
“She’s a phenomenal actor and so much fun to work around.”
In a previous podcast appearance, Lawrence had described the Mickey 17 star as “not a pervert.”
Image credits: Las Culturistas
While chatting with the hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers of the Las Culturistas podcast on November 5, the actress revealed she felt “really safe” with him and there was no intimacy coordinator present on set.
“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator] or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with him,” she shared.
Robert revealed he had “always wanted to work with” Jennifer as he expressed his admiration for her craft
Image credits: MUBI
“He’s not pervy and he’s very in love with [partner] Suki [Waterhouse]. We mostly were talking about our kids and relationships so there wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’”
She went on to contrast her positive experience with Pattinson against some of her difficult past experiences with other male co-stars.
She revealed, “If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f**k them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record.”
Image credits: Las Culturistas
Die My Love has so far received mixed-to-positive reviews and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered earlier this year.
