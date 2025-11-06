Jennifer Lawrence Confesses That Male Co-Stars Used To Punish Her If She Refused To Sleep With Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence admitted some of her male co-stars couldn’t take rejection very well, but her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson was the complete opposite.

While working on intimate scenes together, Robert didn’t give her the kind of “punishment” other male stars gave her, the 35-year-old actress said during a recent podcast interview.

Highlights Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how some of her male co-stars didn’t handle rejection very well.

Her revelations came while praising Robert Pattinson for making her feel “safe” while filming intimate scenes.

The actress also spoke about filming the movie while pregnant with her second child and appearing undressed in front of the camera.

She also spoke about filming the movie while pregnant with her second child and appearing undressed in front of the camera.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Jennifer Lawrence admitted some of her male co-stars couldn’t take rejection very well

Jennifer Lawrence at a public event, wearing a beige and black outfit, discussing male co-stars and industry challenges.

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson shared the screen for the Lynne Ramsay-directed film Die My Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

They played a married couple who share a whirlwind romance before Jennifer’s character descends into psychosis after childbirth and their relationship falls apart.

Jennifer Lawrence speaking into a microphone during an iHeart podcast interview about male co-stars punishing her.

Share icon

Image credits: Las Culturistas

The Oscar winning actress said they didn’t need an intimacy coordinator because of how comfortable they were with each other.

“On our first day of shooting, we were nak**, attacking each other like tigers,” she joked to Brut Magazine earlier this year.

“You think you can’t get more embarrassed and then they’re like, ‘Now do it nak**,’” Robert quipped.

The Oscar winning actress praised Robert Pattinson for not being “pervy” while filming intimate scenes

Two men speaking into iHeart podcast microphones during a discussion on male co-stars punishing Jennifer Lawrence.

Share icon

Image credits: Las Culturistas

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Las Culturistas podcast episode that dropped on November 5, Jennifer praised the Twilight star for not being “pervy” while filming intimate scenes.

She said they took dance lessons together, which doubled up as “team building exercises” and helped with the “choreography of s** scenes and fighting scenes.”

A woman and a man in an intimate moment, symbolizing Jennifer Lawrence confessing male co-stars punished her.

Share icon

Image credits: Mubi

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment discussing Jennifer Lawrence and her experiences with male co-stars and relationships.

Share icon

“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator] or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with him,” she told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s not pervy and he’s very in love with [partner] Suki [Waterhouse],” she continued. “We mostly were talking about our kids and relationships so there wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’”

“If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator,” she added. “A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record.”

“A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them,” she said on the podcast

Jennifer Lawrence and male co-star sharing a close moment on set, highlighting challenges faced by actresses.

Share icon

Image credits: Mubi

The Don’t Look Up star filmed the movie while she was pregnant with her second child.

She said she was a lot more comfortable standing in front of the camera undressed this time than when she stripped down for the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said she wasn’t eating carbs and was exercising before No Hard Feelings but felt a lot more comfortable in her skin on the set of Die My Love.

Text screenshot discussing punishment by male co-stars, highlighting Jennifer Lawrence’s experience with toxic work relationships.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing actors who punish Jennifer Lawrence if she refused to sleep with them.

Share icon

“I don’t care about n*dity. I’m not sensitive about it,” she said on the podcast.

“I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away,” she continued. “Before No Hard Feelings, I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant [in Die My Love]. What was I gonna do? Not eat?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hunger Games star, who was pregnant while filming the movie, found it “really freeing” not to care about her appearance

Jennifer Lawrence posing with a male co-star at a formal event, highlighting male co-stars and Jennifer Lawrence.

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Text post by WhenWillIBelong discussing intimacy coordinators and issues faced by Jennifer Lawrence with male co-stars.

Share icon

Text comment on a digital forum discussing Robert Pattinson and stunt coordinator decisions related to Jennifer Lawrence co-star experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said it “felt really freeing” not to worry about her appearance and didn’t mind cellulite being showed in the film.

“I remember them sending over a close-up of, like, cellulite being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’” she told the hosts. “And I was like, ‘No. That’s an a**.’”

Couple posing at a formal event with Jennifer Lawrence and male co-stars discussed in a serious context.

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney share three-year-old son Cy and welcomed their second baby earlier this year.

“I didn’t really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby],” the actress told Peopleduring the NYC premiere of Die My Love on November 1.

The actress said she and Robert bonded over their kids on the set of Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence walking outdoors with a man, both wearing sunglasses, highlighting male co-stars and punishment claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared that she and Robert, who welcomed a baby with Suki last year, bonded over their young children on the film set.

“[We bonded] over our kids because — like any new parent knows — that’s the only thing you want to do is just, like, look at pictures and show people pictures and videos of [your] kids, so that’s what we did,” she said.

“And his baby was like brand new, and mine was too,” she added.

Jennifer’s latest revelations sparked a flurry of comments online

Text message screenshot discussing Jennifer Lawrence mentioning male co-stars punishing her over refusal to sleep with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text post saying Omfg the punishment fml so glad there are men that aren’t like that, discussing Jennifer Lawrence confessing male co-stars punished her.

Share icon

Text comment discussing interest in the use of the word punishment related to Jennifer Lawrence and male co-stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment questioning which male actors Jennifer Lawrence referred to regarding alleged punishment for refusing advances from co-stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment about intimacy coordinators on sets, criticizing how refusing advances labels performers as difficult or prudish.

Share icon

Jennifer Lawrence discusses male co-stars punishing her for not sleeping with them and the need for intimacy coordinators.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing the role of intimacy coordinators on set to ensure safety and comfort during close scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text post discussing actors’ mixed views on intimacy coordinators and workplace protection during love scenes on set.

Share icon

Text post discussing the role of intimacy coordinators in protecting actors from male co-stars’ misconduct on set.

Share icon

Comment discussing normalizing intimacy coordinators in filming to protect actors from discomfort and a***e involving male co-stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Excerpt discussing intimacy coordinators' role in ensuring comfort and safety during scenes involving nudity and boundaries.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing Jennifer Lawrence and power imbalances with male co-stars related to intimacy coordination in film.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing intimacy coordinators and the dynamics between male and female actors on set, addressing discrimination concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text post by user falooolah discussing intimacy coordinators and perceptions of male actors related to Jennifer Lawrence’s confession.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT