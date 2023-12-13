ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston served some piping hot tea regarding the infamous sex scene she shot with Jon Hamm for the AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show.

The Morning Show’s third season was released in September, but it wasn’t before October that passionate discussions about the series started to circulate, when its sixth episode titled The Stanford Student was released.

In the episode, Jennifer, who plays the role of reporter and morning show host Alex Levy, joins Jon, who plays tech billionaire Paul Marks, in a sexy scene.

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her sex scene with Jon Hamm on the AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show

Image credits: jenniferaniston

As the steamy moment builds up, Paul is contemplating buying the UBA Network, the fictional American network that airs The Morning Show, for a whopping $40 billion.

As Paul sits down for an interview with Alex for her segment show, Alex Unfiltered, he apologizes for some of his previous controversial behavior as a tech giant, as per Unilad.

The pair seemingly put the serious exchange aside, as the tension reignites an old spark between them, and it’s not long before the pair end up falling into bed with one another.

Image credits: jenniferaniston

The scene sparked heated reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter), as a user wrote: “Actually incredible how Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are two very beautiful people and yet their sex scene in tonight’s Morning Show is going to haunt me for the rest of my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their post-coital cuddle is Jon Hamm lying fully on his stomach with Jennifer Aniston lying completely on top of his back. Both fully naked.”

Another person penned: “Okay, I gotta say the sex scene with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in the latest The Morning Show episode on AppleTV was, pretty pretty pretty hot…”

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’” Jennifer said in an interview with Variety

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: Apple TV

In an interview with Variety, The Morning Show director Mimi Leder shed light on the scene and the value of the truth in the series.

Mimi said: “This is a mutual, genuine affection. And that’s why we chose not to do the rip-your-clothes-off sex scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was looking into each other’s eyes, finding the tender center of the scene. That first, deep emotional connection. Two people just caught up in each other, taken away by the moment.”

“Jon was such a gentleman, always,” Jennifer said

Image credits: Apple TV

The 71-year-old television director went on to reveal that whilst filming the scene, it was a closed set, “and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling”.

She further explained: “We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go. They’re great actors. And there you have it.”

Mimi admitted to enjoying the scene, describing it as a “sort of a rom-com episode, but it’s also a very important, political episode and a turning point in the series.”

Image credits: Apple TV

In a separate interview for the same publication alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, who plays fierce reporter Bradley Jackson, Jennifer also opened up about the steamy scene.

While Reese said she didn’t think the scene was “explicit”, Jennifer recalled: “Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a mutual, genuine affection,” The Morning Show director Mimi Leder said about Jon and Jennifer’s sex scene

Image credits: Vicky Gómez

The 54-year-old actress continued: “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean, every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

Image credits: Vicky Gómez

Further down the interview, Reese revealed that according to her, the series created “adult conversations about issues that we’re dealing with every day in real-time in our workplace environments and in our personal lives, so it helps us process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It mirrors a lot of what’s going on in the world, and life is complicated,” she added.

You can watch the trailer for The Morning Show’s third season below:

Jennifer chimed in: “And there’s something about allowing people to sit and digest [weekly], because everything is so fast. People’s attention spans are just so limited. To have a moment to sit and digest and think about it and talk about it, maybe watch it again to try to understand it.”

She continued: “Then to go back to when we used to communicate with one another and connect with one another, which is something that I feel that we have drastically lost with these phones and the amount of distractions. God bless the ’90s.”

As the Legally Blonde star joked that her colleague “always says that”, Jennifer quipped: “We just had so much fun!”

Jennifer and Jon’s intimate scene divided the internet