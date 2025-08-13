ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to making art, acting and pretending just isn’t good enough for some filmmakers.

Most of the time, intimate scenes are carefully choreographed to give the viewers the intended experience. But sometimes, directors and actors crank it up a notch and willingly do the real deed in front of the camera.

From Robert Pattinson’s not-so-faked to Aubrey Plaza engaging in some solo-pleasure, these are some movies where the stars didn’t fake the passion. The list also includes two movies in which the actors pretended so well that they had to put out statements to clarify that they were just acting.