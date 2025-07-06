Robert Pattinson’s role in the recently released Die, My Love film with Jennifer Lawrence has reignited the conversation around his self-confessed awkwardness filming the intimate scenes of the final Twilight installment.

Previously known for his supporting role in the Harry Potter series, Pattinson’s leading character in the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire romance creation placed him front and center on the show biz scene.

Earlier this year, he got to talking about how things played out on set with him and The Hunger Games Alum, and much like in Twilight, he was, by his own admission, embarrassed.

Robert Pattinson says the toughest part was avoiding an R-rating

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

In an interview with Parade, he described how comfortable he had become with co-star Kristen Stewart, who took on the role of Bella Swan.

He noted that despite this, the steamy scenes did not get easier.

“I think the more comfortable you are with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scene.

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

“You’re kind of thinking, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person’,” he recalled.

“I know what she’s thinking now, so it becomes ridiculous after a while.” He commented on fans’ expectations for the romance in the series’ final instalment, saying: “You are like, ‘God, I hope this lives up to it.’

“The toughest part was avoiding an R-rating. It was absolutely one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Pattinson said.

He opted out of simulation in favor of the real thing in the 2009 Film Little Ashes

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

Pattinson has a colorful history with R-rated scenes–as can be seen by the 2009 Salvador Dali biopic, Little Ashes.

One of the scenes in the movie required that he fake a lurid act but insisted on doing the real thing so it would appear more authentic.

In a later interview with a German outlet (viaLAD Bible), he defended the decision, saying:

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

“If you google something long enough, you will soon know everything there is to know about me: what I eat, what my poop looks like, with whom I’m sleeping, what my d**k looks like, even what I look like when I mas**rbate.

“Well, that might be a little exaggerated. But my orgasm face is recorded for eternity,” he said.

He was not always so confident about the decision and admitted thinking that his acting career was over. The news that he had been accepted for the Twilight role changed that.

Image credits: Prime Video

But faking intimate acts with real people (for Pattinson) remains a challenge—especially since the real thing is off the cards.

He was as embarrassed in the intimate scenes with co-star Jennifer Lawrence

Speaking about his latest role as Jackson in the psychological dark comedy-drama Die, My Love (released May 17, 2025), he toldBrut, “You can’t get more embarrassed.”

Image credits: Prime Video

According to the 39-year-old, the directors had dedicated full days to s*x scenes, which worked out for him in retrospect, mainly because he and Lawrence “liked” each other.

“It’s kind of a good idea actually, ‘cause like if we didn’t like each other, it becomes increasingly more awkward,” he said, then elaborated, “You think it can’t get more embarrassing, and they’re like, ‘Now, do it na**d!’”

Lawrence, however, got comfortable quickly

Image credits: Prime Video

Lawrence, 34, also spoke in the interview, saying: “On our first day of shooting, we were nak*d, attacking each other like tigers.”

She noted that for her, the awkwardness waned quickly.

“Eventually you get used to it and you’re like talking, getting notes, having a snack—nak*d!”

Lawrence credited this to Pattinson’s conduct, saying: “I felt safe the whole time” and “Rob was very appropriate.”

The twos’ experience acting together was also smoothed over professionality shown by the directors who weren’t shy to say: “You just move it a little bit, you’re going to like it more,’ it’s nice to have.”

The internet thinks Pattinson is odd or eccentric

