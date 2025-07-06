Robert Pattinson’s role in the recently released Die, My Love film with Jennifer Lawrence has reignited the conversation around his self-confessed awkwardness filming the intimate scenes of the final Twilight installment.

Previously known for his supporting role in the Harry Potter series, Pattinson’s leading character in the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s vampire romance creation placed him front and center on the show biz scene. 

Earlier this year, he got to talking about how things played out on set with him and The Hunger Games Alum, and much like in Twilight, he was, by his own admission, embarrassed.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Robert Pattinson says the toughest part was avoiding an R-rating

    Robert Pattinson posing at an event, dressed in a black jacket, related to Twilight intimate scene discussion.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

    In an interview with Parade, he described how comfortable he had become with co-star Kristen Stewart, who took on the role of Bella Swan.

    He noted that despite this, the steamy scenes did not get easier.

    “I think the more comfortable you are with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scene.

    Robert Pattinson in a close Twilight intimate scene, portraying one of the hardest moments he’s experienced acting.

    Image credits: Summit Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You’re kind of thinking, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person’,” he recalled.

    “I know what she’s thinking now, so it becomes ridiculous after a while.” He commented on fans’ expectations for the romance in the series’ final instalment, saying: “You are like, ‘God, I hope this lives up to it.’ 

    “The toughest part was avoiding an R-rating. It was absolutely one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Pattinson said.

    He opted out of simulation in favor of the real thing in the 2009 Film Little Ashes

    Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a Twilight intimate scene, smiling closely while lying on the forest floor.

    Image credits: Summit Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pattinson has a colorful history with R-rated scenes–as can be seen by the 2009 Salvador Dali biopic, Little Ashes.

    One of the scenes in the movie required that he fake a lurid act but insisted on doing the real thing so it would appear more authentic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a later interview with a German outlet (viaLAD Bible), he defended the decision, saying: 

    Robert Pattinson and co-star in a Twilight intimate scene, depicting a challenging moment during filming.

    Image credits: Summit Entertainment

    “If you google something long enough, you will soon know everything there is to know about me: what I eat, what my poop looks like, with whom I’m sleeping, what my d**k looks like, even what I look like when I mas**rbate.

    “Well, that might be a little exaggerated. But my orgasm face is recorded for eternity,” he said.

    He was not always so confident about the decision and admitted thinking that his acting career was over. The news that he had been accepted for the Twilight role changed that.

    Young man with dark hair and mustache in a brown suit, portraying a scene related to Robert Pattinson Twilight intimate scene.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But faking intimate acts with real people (for Pattinson) remains a challenge—especially since the real thing is off the cards. 

    He was as embarrassed in the intimate scenes with co-star Jennifer Lawrence

    Speaking about his latest role as Jackson in the psychological dark comedy-drama Die, My Love (released May 17, 2025), he toldBrut, “You can’t get more embarrassed.”

    Robert Pattinson with eyes closed and mustache, portraying a challenging Twilight intimate scene moment.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the 39-year-old, the directors had dedicated full days to s*x scenes, which worked out for him in retrospect, mainly because he and Lawrence “liked” each other.

    “It’s kind of a good idea actually, ‘cause like if we didn’t like each other, it becomes increasingly more awkward,” he said, then elaborated, “You think it can’t get more embarrassing, and they’re like, ‘Now, do it na**d!’”

    Lawrence, however, got comfortable quickly

    Robert Pattinson in a close-up shot with a drawn-on mustache, recalling a challenging Twilight intimate scene.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lawrence, 34, also spoke in the interview, saying: “On our first day of shooting, we were nak*d, attacking each other like tigers.”

    She noted that for her, the awkwardness waned quickly.  

    “Eventually you get used to it and you’re like talking, getting notes, having a snack—nak*d!”

    Lawrence credited this to Pattinson’s conduct, saying: “I felt safe the whole time” and “Rob was very appropriate.”

    The twos’ experience acting together was also smoothed over professionality shown by the directors who weren’t shy to say: “You just move it a little bit, you’re going to like it more,’ it’s nice to have.”

    The internet thinks Pattinson is odd or eccentric

    Robert Pattinson sharing his experience about one of the hardest Twilight intimate scenes he filmed.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing awkwardness in an intimate Twilight scene with Robert Pattinson.

    Robert Pattinson speaking in an interview, reflecting on a challenging Twilight intimate scene experience.

    A social media comment by Curtis Huff saying tough job but someone's gotta do it with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Chris Grimm highlighting Robert Pattinson saying the Twilight intimate scene was one of the hardest things he's done.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading To do everything to get famous It’s a shame for a true human being expressing disappointment on social media about fame efforts

    Comment from Jay Miley praising Robert Pattinson's dedication to his Twilight intimate scene role.

    Comment by Ibraim Halil saying Enjoy yourself dude with a smiling face wearing sunglasses emoji.

    Comment by Al Robertson stating actors are often odd or eccentric, related to Robert Pattinson Twilight intimate scene challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mike Lovett expressing disbelief about Robert Pattinson's courage during a difficult Twilight intimate scene.

    Comment by Lexy Alison with Top Fan badge, stating 10 points to hufflepuff in a light blue text box.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Shane Matthews mentioning a wand not working, related to Twilight intimate scene discussion.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!