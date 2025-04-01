Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jennifer Lawrence Has Quietly Welcomed Second Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney
Celebrities, News

Jennifer Lawrence Has Quietly Welcomed Second Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, marking a new chapter for the couple.

A source confirmed the news today (April 1), putting an end to weeks of speculation that the 34-year-old actress had quietly given birth. Rumors first began surfacing after Lawrence was spotted in New York City, but was absent from public events.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with husband Cooke Maroney.
  • No details on the baby's sex, name, or birth date have been shared.
  • Lawrence and Maroney desire a private life for their kids, away from spotlight.

At the moment, no details about the baby’s sex, name, or birth date have been made public. The couple, wishing to keep their family life as private as possible, has not yet made an official statement regarding their newest family member.

Lawrence and Maroney, who share three-year-old son, Cy, have expressed their desire to raise their children away from the spotlight in the past.

    Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney

    Actress in a brown dress on a red carpet, smiling and holding a golden clutch.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    The Oscar-winning actress first announced her pregnancy in October 2024, when her representative confirmed the news to Vogue.

    At the time, an insider close to Lawrence revealed that she was in high spirits, happy to be expanding her family.

    Smiling woman with long blonde hair on a talk show set, elegant attire, books and decorations in the background.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    “She loves being a mom,” the insider said, adding that the timing couldn’t have been better for the couple, who had envisioned having children close in age. With their son, Cy, recently turning three, the actress felt this was an ideal moment to welcome another child into their lives.

    Couple walking outdoors, both wearing sunglasses. Main SEO keywords: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney.

    Image credits: Robert Kamau/Getty Images

    The Hunger Games star has been vocal about the overwhelming joy of becoming a mother. For instance, in a 2022 interview, she described how the birth of her first child, Cy, completely reshaped her perspective.

    “I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing,” she recalled.

    The actress has described motherhood as an “euphoric” experience, and is happy to have welcomed a second child

    A couple walks arm in arm on a city street; main keywords: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney.

    Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

    Lawrence also admitted that her priorities shifted instantly, with her career taking a backseat as she embraced her new role as a mother. 

    In the same interview, she spoke about the indescribable bond she felt with her son, saying, “I mean, the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.”

    Woman in a black dress at an event, posing in front of a branding wall.

    Image credits: THR

    Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019, in a ceremony at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

    Maroney works as the art director for Gladstone Gallery in New York, a position he has held since 2022. He enjoys maintaining a low-profile, which contrasts Lawrence being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

    The couple has made a consistent effort in keeping their life largely private, rarely sharing details about their children.

    Lawrence is preparing for the release of the upcoming thriller, Die My Love

    Blonde woman with long hair talks in an interview setting.

    Image credits: CBS Mornings

    2025 is shaping up to be a very eventful year for Lawrence, who besides welcoming her second child, is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Die My Love.

    Billed as a dark comedy thriller, the film is an adaptation of a 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz. Interestingly enough, the story is about a new mother in the French countryside who deals with the effects of postpartum depression.

    Opposite Robert Pattinson, the movie’s production began in Calgary, Canada, on August 19, 2024, and wrapped on October 16 of that same year.

    While no definitive release date has been reported, the movie is set to be released sometime this year, 2025.

    “The family is growing.” Netizens took to social media to congratulate the actress for her second child

    Comment from Danie Ornina congratulating the family, with a heart emoji.

    Comment by Nancy Davis saying "she's beautiful," related to Jennifer Lawrence's second baby news.

    Comment by Joy Petrocelli congratulating Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on their second baby with heart and clapping emojis.

    Comment congratulating Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on second baby, featuring heart emojis.

    Comment reads "Love her. Congrats!" following Jennifer Lawrence baby news.

    Comment congratulating Jennifer Lawrence with emojis.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
