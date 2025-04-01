Jennifer Lawrence Has Quietly Welcomed Second Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, marking a new chapter for the couple.

A source confirmed the news today (April 1), putting an end to weeks of speculation that the 34-year-old actress had quietly given birth. Rumors first began surfacing after Lawrence was spotted in New York City, but was absent from public events.

No details on the baby's sex, name, or birth date have been shared.

Lawrence and Maroney desire a private life for their kids, away from spotlight.

At the moment, no details about the baby’s sex, name, or birth date have been made public. The couple, wishing to keep their family life as private as possible, has not yet made an official statement regarding their newest family member.

Lawrence and Maroney, who share three-year-old son, Cy, have expressed their desire to raise their children away from the spotlight in the past.

The Oscar-winning actress first announced her pregnancy in October 2024, when her representative confirmed the news to Vogue.

At the time, an insider close to Lawrence revealed that she was in high spirits, happy to be expanding her family.

“She loves being a mom,” the insider said, adding that the timing couldn’t have been better for the couple, who had envisioned having children close in age. With their son, Cy, recently turning three, the actress felt this was an ideal moment to welcome another child into their lives.

The Hunger Games star has been vocal about the overwhelming joy of becoming a mother. For instance, in a 2022 interview, she described how the birth of her first child, Cy, completely reshaped her perspective.

“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing,” she recalled.

The actress has described motherhood as an “euphoric” experience, and is happy to have welcomed a second child

Lawrence also admitted that her priorities shifted instantly, with her career taking a backseat as she embraced her new role as a mother.

In the same interview, she spoke about the indescribable bond she felt with her son, saying, “I mean, the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.”

Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019, in a ceremony at the Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Maroney works as the art director for Gladstone Gallery in New York, a position he has held since 2022. He enjoys maintaining a low-profile, which contrasts Lawrence being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

The couple has made a consistent effort in keeping their life largely private, rarely sharing details about their children.

Lawrence is preparing for the release of the upcoming thriller, Die My Love

2025 is shaping up to be a very eventful year for Lawrence, who besides welcoming her second child, is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Die My Love.

Billed as a dark comedy thriller, the film is an adaptation of a 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz. Interestingly enough, the story is about a new mother in the French countryside who deals with the effects of postpartum depression.

Opposite Robert Pattinson, the movie’s production began in Calgary, Canada, on August 19, 2024, and wrapped on October 16 of that same year.

While no definitive release date has been reported, the movie is set to be released sometime this year, 2025.

“The family is growing.” Netizens took to social media to congratulate the actress for her second child

