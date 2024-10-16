“You’re Very Blessed”: Cooper Koch Says He Didn’t Need A Prosthetic For ‘Monsters’ Shower Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Koch had some cheeky comments to say about his full-frontal shower moment in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The 28-year-old star became the talk of the town for his portrayal of Erik Menendez in the Netflix hit, which is based on the infamous 1989 Menendez murders.

His shower scene in the show became a hot topic on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He also spoke about what it was like to meet the incarcerated Menendez brothers in real life.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty

Image credits: Netflix

During the Monday, October 14, episode, the 56-year-old host counted down the top 5 most iconic full frontal moments on-screen over the years. The count-down included the mention of Mark Wahlberg’s Boogie Nights, in which he used a “prosthetic d—.”

That’s when Cooper chimed in with: “Also just to say mine was not a prosthetic.”

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

“Well that was going to be my next question,” Andy quipped. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you.”

“Well … hung,” the young star proudly said.

During their conversation, Cooper said she wasn’t scared to film the shower scene.

Image credits: Netflix

“It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he said.

What did “kind of” scare him during the filming of the show was the murder scene.

“I kind of want to say the murder scene but then I don’t know it was all super intense and scary,” he said.

“Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed,” the host said on the show

“Episode 5, that was probably the most,” he added. “That was the one.”

He also spoke about what it felt like to meet Lyle and Erik—the two brothers who remain behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez—in real life.

It was “not super intimidating,” he said about meeting them.

In the below clip, Cooper answers what the “scariest” thing was about filming a nude shower scene

“I would say just, like, more nerve-wracking, because I’ve known about them for so long and care so much about them,” he continued.

“It was just like nervous,” he added, “but then when I got there it was all great.”