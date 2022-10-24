#1 A girl was at her mother's funeral, where she met an interesting man and fell for him right away. Before they could exchange numbers, he was nowhere to be seen. She didn't even know his name. Later the police arrested her for killing her older brother. Why did she kill him?

#2 The woman watched a guy being murdered. She cries but does nothing to save him. Why?

#3 A murderer informed police that he would kill someone in the only place from where one couldn’t see the Eiffel tower. How did the police catch him?

#4 A truck driver is going down a one-way street in the wrong direction. A police car drives past him but doesn’t stop him. Why?

#5 A man is found hanging in a room four feet off the floor. There is nothing else in the room except for a large puddle of water below him. The police do not see anything the man would have climb on to hang himself. Did he commit suicide and, if so, how did he do it?

#6 A man invited his friend for dinner, and they both had a gala over mashed potatoes and chicken nuggets. For dessert, he cut an apple in half and gave one to the man, and he ate the same apple's other half. How did his friend die?

#7 100 people are standing in a circle. The person standing at number 1 is having a sword. He kills the person next to him with the sword and then gives the sword to the third person. This process is carried out till there is just one person left. Which number survives at the last?

#8 You were in the garden. There are 34 people in the yard. You killed 30. How many people are in the garden?

#9 A girl and a boy were out one night. They were in the woods, and they saw 3 men hunting. Next day the girl and boy were found dead. Why is this?

#10 A woman and a man go on a date. While on their date, the woman shoots the man, drowns the man, and hangs the man. The next night, the same man and woman go on a date and both of them are 100% fine. How is this possible?

#11 There is a man in a room dead with 52 bicycles in front of him what happened?

#12 A murderer is condemned to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions that haven't eaten in 3 years.

#13 Two chickens were found dead on the farm. What does the detective suspect?

#14 A man was found dead with a cassette recorder in one hand and a gun in his other hand. When the police came in, they immediately pressed the play button on the cassette. They heard the man say, “I have nothing else to live for. I can’t go on.” Then there was the sound of a gunshot. After listening to the cassette tape, the police knew that it was not a suicide, but a homicide. How did they know?

#15 Accused of stealing the farmer’s chickens, a man is locked up in an empty room in the local jail. His cell has a dirt floor and is completely void of any accessories except for a shovel. There is a window overlooking the hills outside. The man is determined to break out and prove his innocence, but the window is too high to reach and beneath the shallow dirt floor is rock. How can he escape?

#16 A woman goes to the police claiming that someone broke into her house and stole her diamond bracelet while she was at work. The policemen investigate the crime scene and notice that the bedroom window is broken. There are muddy footprints all across the bedroom floor. However, the room is otherwise neat and organized. The following day, the woman is arrested for fraud. Why?

#17 A man entered his house and was about to hang up his coat when he heard his wife shout; “No John! Don’t do it!” There was a shot and he could hear his wife fall down. When he entered the kitchen, he saw his wife and the gun lying on the floor. There was a police officer, a doctor, and a lawyer standing next to her. Who killed the man’s wife and how did the man know who it was?

#18 Senator Blank and Senator Line met at a club to discuss the overthrow of their party leader. They each ordered a vodka on the rocks. Senator Blank downed his and ordered another. He then drank his second in one gulp and decided to wait before he ordered a third. Meanwhile, Senator Line, who was sipping his drink, suddenly fell forward dead. Both men were setup for an assassination. Why did Senator Line die and Senator Blank live?

#19 The Greens are a very wealthy family that lives in a big, circular home. Early one morning, Mr. Green wakes up to find his gardener’s still warm body in the front yard. He calls the police. The detective who comes asks the employees about their whereabouts and what they were doing early that morning. Driver: “I was outside washing the car.” Maid: “I was dusting the corners of the house.” Cook: “I was starting to make lunch for later.” From the replies he knew who the killer was. Who was it and how did they detective know?

#20 Cops found a dead man lying in the snow. They saw the tracks of a footprint pair in between two parallel lines a few feet away from the dead body. Who should be on the cops' radar?

#21 A man was found dead while on his work trip to California. The suspects were Mars, Mason, Barry, Lisa, and Alex. On the calendar, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 were written in blood. How to decode the numbers to find the killer?

#22 A killer gives his victims 2 pills to play a game. One of the pills is a vitamin pill, and the other is deadly. The victims choose one pill and gulp it down with a glass of water, and the killer swallows the other at random, and still every one of the victims dies. How?

#23 A Japanese boat was stuck in water because of the storm, and after the storm, the captain was found dead. The engineer was busy fixing the signals, the cook was managing the wine barrels, the wife went to the room, and the maid was fixing the upside-down turned flag. Who killed the captain?

#24 The geography teacher was found dead on the very first day of their school. The gardener was busy fixing the new saplings, the science teacher was taking a mid-semester test, the coach was playing basketball, and the principal was in the office. Who killed the geography teacher?

#25 A man was writing a letter during a lightning storm in his cabin and died suddenly. How did he die?

#26 A rich man's son was kidnapped. The ransom note told him to bring a valuable diamond to a phone booth in the middle of a public park. Plainclothes police officers surrounded the park, intending to follow the criminal or his messenger. The rich man arrived at the phone booth and followed instructions but the police were powerless to prevent the diamond from leaving the park and reaching the crafty villain. What did he do?

#27 Someone used a sharp item to kill Robert; his friends clarified they couldn’t have killed Robert as they only had a music player, a water bottle, and some papers with them. How did the detective find out they were lying?

#28 Three men were swimming in the ocean. The ocean guard called them to stay away from water during high tides. He saw that only two men’s hair was wet. What happened to the third man?

#29 One woman was not punished by the court despite her sister claiming and showing ample proof that she murdered her husband. Why was the woman not jailed?

#30 One night, a woman was sitting inside a house with no light. She did not even have a lamp or candle, nothing at all. Yet how was she reading?

#31 Ray Whitcombe was found dead in his office at his desk. The police have narrowed the suspects down to three people: Mrs. Barbara Whitcombe, Ray's wife. Mr. Jason McCubbins, Ray's business partner. Mr. Harold Nichols, Ray's best friend. All three visited Mr. Whitcombe the day of his murder, but all three provided the police with stories of explanation as to the reason for their visit. Police found Mr. Whitcombe with his wrist watch still on his right arm, a torn up picture of his wife laying on the floor beside the trash can, and an ink pen in his right hand. On the desk, the police found a name plate, a telephone that was off the hook, and a personal calendar turned to the July 5th page with 7B91011 written on it. After examining this evidence, the police knew their suspect. Who was it?

#32 A guy and his wife went to the store and left their three children at home. When they returned, all of his children where dead. The maid said she was making the beds and the butler said he was putting away the groceries. Who did it?

#33 A homicide detective is called at a crime scene. A man is lying dead in front of an abandoned building. It is believed that the man jumped out of a window off the abandoned building and committed suicide. The detective asks his team to collect evidence and he heads towards the building. He goes to the first floor and towards the room that is on the front side. Inside the room, he lights a cigarette, walks towards the window facing the dead body, opens the window and throws out the cigarette. He then goes to the second floor and repeats the same process. He keeps doing the same thing till he is done with all the floors and then takes the lift to the ground floor. Upon reaching there, he informs the team that it is not a suicide but a murder. How did he know that it was a not a suicide?

#34 A woman was horrified to find a fly in her tea. The waiter took her cup and went into the kitchen and returned with a fresh cup of tea. She shouted, “You brought me the same cup of tea!” How did she know?

#35 A man and his wife are driving in a car, but it breaks down. He gets out but makes sure that the windows are up and the doors are locked. When he comes back to his car, his wife is dead, there’s blood on the floor, and there is a stranger in the car. What happened?

#36 Why did a woman call the police over a man who knocked on her door and claimed that he thought the room was his?

#37 A detective reported to a crime scene at the circus. A clown was found backstage in a pool of blood with his hands grasping his neck. How did he die?

#38 The body of a hunter named Adrian was discovered at the bottom of a cliff, beneath the site where his girlfriend’s dead body was found. He was still fully clothed in cold-weather apparel befitting of the season, including hiking boots, mittens, several layered jackets, and thick trousers made of wool. A member of Adrian’s hunting party named James was questioned, and he told the police that he had overheard Adrian having a heated argument with his girlfriend, Lulo. According to James, the argument became aggressive – Adrian picked up a rock and bashed Lulo over the head, killing her. After delivering the blow, Adrian looked up to see James watching him and was so startled that he turned and ran right off of the cliff to his demise. James pointed out the rock that he believed Adrian had used to hit Lulo, and it was sent in for forensic analysis. After testing it, the lab discovered that Adrian’s fingerprints were indeed on the rock that supposedly killed Lulo. The police immediately arrested James for Adrian’s murder. How did they conclude Adrian was slain and that James was the culprit when forensics seemed to corroborate James’s story?

#40 There were 5 people in a room, I came and killed 4. How many remain?

#41 A girl got killed, the killer took her iPhone, AirPods, piano, and money. What did the killer take first?

#42 You are a junior detective investigating a case. Boys at an apartment complain that every day, they have an egg spinning competition with only raw eggs, and every day one particular boy wins. The boys want you to find out how. You are observing the boy spinning an egg when suddenly it drops to the floor. The apartment clerk casually hands him a broom to clean it up, as if it happens every day. You now know why the boy always wins the daily competition. How?

#43 A man is discovered dead sitting at his desk, alone in the locked office. He did not commit suicide and there were no weapons in the room. The only clue is a sealed envelope on the desk in front of him. How did he die?

#44 One winter day, there was a man standing in the middle of someone’s front yard. The person stayed there for several weeks without moving and the owner of the yard didn’t mind. Eventually the man left. Who was he?

#45 A couple went on holiday for three weeks. They carefully locked their house, and had a neighbor check on the place while they were gone. When they returned, the wife was distressed to learn that, because of a power failure, she had lost all her fine jewelry. She had hidden the jewelry in what she thought was a very safe place. She was not robbed. Her jewelry was lost by accident. Why?

#46 A man eats dinner, goes up to his bedroom, turns off the lights, and goes to sleep. In the morning, he wakes up and looks outside. Horrified at what he sees, he hurls himself out his window to his death. Why does he do this?

#47 It was a man’s birthday. He lay dead in the recreation room of his house. Next to his body was a note written in pencil. The note read “Happy Birthday, Friend.” The victim had a girlfriend; the police suspected her ex-boyfriend. They could find no obvious evidence. While searching the ex-boyfriend’s car, the police saw an envelope with the girlfriend’s address written on it. They thought they would get the handwriting on the envelop checked against the note. The scientist in charge came in early to work the next day; it was 7am. He looked out his window which faced east and stared at the rising sun and it was then that he realized how to prove the ex-boyfriend killed the man, even though the girlfriend’s address was not written in the same handwriting. How did he do it?

#48 A king has no sons, no daughters, and no queen. For this reason, he must decide who will take the throne after he dies. To do this he decides that he will give all of the children of the kingdom a single seed. Whichever child has the largest, most beautiful plant will earn the throne. At the end of the contest all of the children came to the palace with their enormous and beautiful plants in hand. After he looks at all of the children’s pots, he finally decides that the little girl with an empty pot will be the next queen. Why did he choose this little girl over all of the other children with their beautiful plants?

#49 Dr. Miller was staying with his cousin, Alfred, in Alfred’s lakeside cabin. They were setting up Alfred’s will. Since Dr. Miller was Alfred’s closest living relative, much of Alfred’s estate was being left to him. One day, Alfred went to Dr. Miller very upset. “Doctor,” he began, “I have just found out that an old enemy is out to get me. He is coming very soon. Where will I go? Where can I hide? If he finds me, he will surely kill me. I do not have time to leave this cabin and hide in the woods.” Dr. Miller thought for a moment, and then grabbed a 5′ long bamboo fishing pole, with a diameter the size of a quarter. “Alfred, follow me out to the lake. This lake is 4′ deep. If you lie on the bottom of the lake and breathe through this pole, your enemy will never find you. I will be in the bulrushes with a shotgun, and I will shoot him when he comes. I will swim down to find you when he is gone.” Alfred thought that was a great idea and went down in the lake with the bamboo pole in his mouth. A few hours later, a ranger passed by. He found Alfred’s body. Dr. Miller told the police of the circumstance, and that Alfred had probably panicked, and died. Police arrested Dr. Miller on the charge of murdering Alfred. Why?

#50 Man killed his wife, and even though people watched him do so, no one could accuse him of the murder of his wife. Why?

#51 What is so delicate that saying its name breaks it?

#52 A wealthy man lives alone in a small cottage. Being partially handicapped, he had everything delivered to his cottage. The mailman was delivering a letter one Thursday when he noticed that the front door was ajar. Through the opening he could see the man's body lying in a pool of dried blood. When a police officer arrived he surveyed the scene. On the porch were two bottles of warm milk, Monday's newspaper, a catalog, flyers, and unopened mail. The police officer suspects it was foul play. Who does he suspect and why?

#53 Mad Ade's Uncle, Phil Space, who doesn't like what passes for art these days, ran into the National Gallery and caused millions of pounds of damage to several masterpieces. Later that day, Uncle Phil was invited to meet the manager and was warmly thanked for his actions. How come?

#54 Once upon a time there existed a temple in India which housed three identical idols which spoke to the devotees. The idols were of – God of Truth, which always spoke the truth; God of Falsehood, which always lied; and God of Diplomacy which sometimes spoke the truth and at other times lied. The pilgrims come from all parts of the world to get their questions answered by the Gods. But there was a problem. As the idols were indistinguishable, devotees were not sure from which idol to ask their questions and in turn they did not know which God has answered and whether to believe it or not. Once a wise man visited the temple. He asked the question: "Which God is seated at the centre?" to all the three idols. The idol on the left, centre and right replied God of Truth, God of Diplomacy and God of Falsehood respectively. The wise man at once proclaimed that he had solved the mystery of the temple.

#55 A detective informed his wife that he would return home by 8:30, and he came home by 8:30. Why did the detective’s wife still get angry with him?

#56 A man kept crossing the border every day with bags of sand. Cops suspected the man was smuggling illegal goods into the country. The detective couldn’t find anything upon checking the bags, yet he got arrested. Why?

#57 Every single person died in a plane crash. However, who survived?

#58 Mark and Nancy have been married for five years. They have a little son named sam. On a Saturday afternoon, the couple went out to a restaurant to celebrate their fifth anniversary together. Her when they returned in the evening, they found their son dead. There were three other people in the house at the time of the murder. The babysitter said she was ironing sams school uniform for tomorrow. The maid said she was cleaning the corners of the house and the chef said he was chopping vegetables for dinner.

#59 There was a person laying dead in the middle of the grass field with nothing but a weird kind of rock next to him. Also the nearest building was 50 miles away. And the man that was found dead was wearing the colors red, yellow, and blue. So who was the man and was the rock from earth?

#60 "My neighbors think I'm a nosy old woman, but today I witnessed a murder. I was looking out my window when I saw something through the window of the apartment building opposite me. A man was in the middle of murdering a woman. The strange thing was, after he finished strangling her, he turned around and our eyes met. It was eerie. Then he pointed at me and kept staring at me for a minute or two. All the time he was staring at me, his finger kept moving. I called the police a few minutes ago and they told me I will have to go down to the police station and give a statement tomorrow. I'm sure they will catch him. I saw his face very clearly. What do you think the murderer was waving his finger at?"

#61 A workman was killed at a construction site. The police began questioning a number of the other fellow workers. Based on past scrapes with the law, many of the following workers were considered prime suspects: The electrician was suspected of wiretapping once but was never charged. The carpenter thought he was a stud. He tried to frame another man one time. The glazier went to great panes to conceal his past. He still claims that he didnt do anything, that he was framed. The painter had a brush with the law several years ago. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor was known to pack heat. He was arrested once but duct the charges. The mason was a prime suspect because he gets stoned regularly. The cabinet maker is an accomplished counter fitter. The autopsy led the police to arrest the carpenter, who subsequently confessed. Why?

#62 My name is Andy, and I will tell you a murderous tale. On Friday, a murder took place at 4:21 a.m. The morning was calm with light rain. The body of Samuel was found in the dining room, however the murder happened in the kitchen. When the police arrived they could not find out the cause of death. An autopsy was performed and ruled a natural death. Samuel was however poisoned by arsenic, an undetectable poison. His wife, 5'3 who leaves every night for work until 6 a.m, says she is sure that it was a suicide or suspects the butler. The butler happens to leave at 4 a.m everyday and returns at 6 p.m. The butler suspects the wife because she found pictures of her husband and another woman in her car. Who murdered the husband?

#63 At the scene of a heinous crime, five suspects, one of whom is the guilty party, are being interrogated by a detective. Each of the suspects gives one statement and it later transpires that just three of these statements are correct. Uncle Jack: "Uncle Jim committed the murder." Aunt Mary: "I did not do it." Cousin Stewart: "It was not Cousin Margaret." Uncle Jim: "Uncle Jack is lying when he says I did it." Cousin Margaret: "Aunt Mary is telling the truth." Who committed the murder?

#64 A man murders his wife with a knife in their car. Nobody is around to see this. He throws her out of the car being careful not to leave any fingerprints on her body. Next he throws the knife off of a cliff into a gorge where it will never be found and he goes home. An hour later the police call him and tell him that his wife has been murdered and he needs to come to the scene of the crime immediately. As soon as he arrives, he is arrested. How did they know he did it?

#65 A couple reported a robbery. The husband told the policeman, that he thinks that the burglar presumably entered the house by breaking through the window, pointing to the broken window glasses on the outside of the house. The policeman noticed that the inside of the house only a few tiny pieces of window glass particles scattered around near the broken window area and told him that it was not a burglary and no outsider has entered his house through that window. What made the policeman so sure?

#66 A guy was found dead in his study by his friend. The victim’s friend called the police. He told them that when he was walking by the victim’s place, he thought that he would pay him a visit. But as soon as he wiped the frost on the window to peep inside, he saw his body lying on the floor and therefore immediately called the police. The officer immediately arrested him for the murder of his friend. How did the officer know that he was lying?

#67 “Who shot her?” cried a man as he rushed into the hospital where his wife was kept. The man was stopped by the police who asked him where he was last night he told them he was spending the night at a friend’s place. He told them that when he called to check on his wife, the maid answered the call and just told him that his wife has been taken to the hospital. And as soon as he heard this he came running to the Hospital. After hearing this the police immediately arrested him. Why?

#68 A man told a story about how he was awarded a medal for bravery during World War 1. Why is this a lie?

#69 There are three men in a boat with four cigarettes but no matches. How do they manage to smoke?

#70 All drivers of public transport went on strike and life in the city stopped. In one of the schools, the children found their teacher Mrs. Jennifer dead. Mrs. Jennifer’s son went to the same school. All children were jealous of him, because his mother always gave him excellent grades. The detective arrived at the crime scene to interrogate all of Mrs. Jennifer’s students. Mike: "I was in the cafeteria." Jude: "I was saying goodbye to my parents in the schoolyard." Mary: "I went to the bathroom." Alex: "I was on my way to school on the bus." Anna: "I was in the schoolyard playing with my bear." Who killed Mrs. Jennifer?

#71 A woman shoots her husband and then holds him underwater for 5 minutes. They then go out and enjoy a romantic dinner. How?

#72 Jane was found in her house lying in the center of a pentagram. The police questioned three people they found in her recent calls. Jane’s brother: "I have called her in the morning. She was depressed because she had been fired." Jane’s Neighbor: "She borrowed a pretty sum of money from me and called to ask for more time." Jane’s Boss: "She didn’t show up to work for a few days. I have called her to ask if anything happened." Who is lying?

#73 Molly was preparing the thanksgiving feast in her kitchen. An hour later, her friend found Molly dead. She immediately called the police. The officer identified three suspects: Emily Molly’s friend, Jason Molly’s boyfriend and Adam Molly’s Neighbor. The police also discovered that Molly had left three clues: a shoe, a slipper, and a glove to help identify the killer. The officer asked the suspects to put down what they were doing at the time of the murder. Soon the police found out who did it. Who is the killer?

#74 Bella went on vacation. She came back a week later and found a big mess in her apartment. All her money was stolen. She called the police. The detective arrived at the crime scene immediately. Police: "Are you left-handed or right-handed?" Bella: "Right-handed." Police: "Who else knew you were on vacation?" Bella: "Only my colleagues!" The detective went to Anna’s office and questioned three suspects: Lydia: "I don’t know where she lives." Tom: "Ask my girlfriend, I spent all my free time with her." Ellie: "I was sick and stayed at home all the previous week!" Who broke into Bella’s house?

#75 A man is found dead in the desert. He is wearing only underwear and his right hand is clutching a single stalk of hay. There are no footprints or tire tracks nearby. What happened?

#76 Sean Donovin was found deceased in his hotel room bed at 3:15 PM on January 4 by the hotel maid. There were no apparent signs of foul play, and a cryptic note was left behind, so police initially assumed that Sean had taken his own life. However, a detective was called in just to be safe, and he immediately suspected foul play. Sean was a young man in his 20s, was engaged to be married, and was a successful businessman who also taught Sunday school. On the surface, he seemingly had no reason to commit such an act. Since Sean passed in his hotel room and there was no sign of forced entry, the detective theorized that if he had been slain, it had to be one of the three people closest to him, as he didn't trust people easily. The three people closest to him were his sister, Hannah, who often assisted him with teaching Sunday school; his brother, John, who ran a small, semi-successful business; and, Sean's fiancee, Jenna. Finding no obvious motive among the three, the detective held off on declaring Sean's end a suicide until after the medical examiner performed an autopsy. Sean had apparently perished from a lethal injection that killed him instantly. He was found approximately 11 hours after he passed. Still confounded by the evidence, the detective then began scouring the note for clues. It read: "My loved ones, Jenna, Sis, John, I would just like to tell you how sorry I am. Blame God for why I am to die today. Blame Him. Seek Him if you want to know why I did leave you. Do not mourn my death. Please move on. Goodbye, Sean." The detective found it strange that a seemingly pious and devout man would take his own life and then blaspheme against God, but the handwriting was verified to be Sean's. After some thought, the detective deduced that Sean had been slain and arrested one of the three suspects. How did he know this, and who was the culprit?

#77 A detective is called to the site of a murder. A young woman who worked as a waitress at a nearby club called Jake's Palace had been hit over the head and then choked with a belt. Her attacker, assuming she was deceased, had left her there, but she had only been unconscious. She managed to drag herself 20 feet toward's the water's edge, where she scrawled a message in the sand before passing from her head wound. The two officers who were first on the scene found two partially eroded letters that looked like an "h" and a "p" and assumed the victim had written "help" in the sand before the water began to wash them away. While the detective is still assessing the scene, additional officers arrive, bringing three male suspects: 1) A man in ill-fitting clothing named Jersey who claimed he had only purchased the woman a drink at the club before she left without saying a word; 2) An older man named Shelby who owned Jake's Palace and claimed that he had seen the woman leave the club with the third man; and 3) A man who claimed the woman had only accompanied him to his car to get cigarettes and then returned to the club. After listening to their stories, the detective believes he has enough to solve the case. Who did it, and how did he know?

#78 You intercepted this coded message sent by an enemy operative: YYURYYUBICURYY4ME. What message is he sending?

#79 Melanie lived with her siblings in a small town. One afternoon, Melanie was found dead in the living room. When the police questioned her siblings, they had both been in the pool from the morning and hadn’t killed her. But the police arrested Melanie’s siblings for her murder. Why?

#80 Two cars were involved in an accident in the center of town. The man who was driving a little green car, had overtaken a big black car. The driver had misjudged the distance between him and the on-coming traffic and had to swerve back in, causing the black car to swerve and crash into a shop window. When the occupants of the cars were examined everyone in the green car was okay, but in the black car was one dead man. However, the driver of the green car was not charged with manslaughter, why was this so?

#81 Agents Yellow, Red, and Green each have a green badge, a yellow badge, and a red badge, but none of them has a badge color that matches their name. They met when called to a conference at headquarters. The Agent with the Green badge said “I have a license to kill!” to which Agent Red replied sarcastically: “What, time?” What color is each Agent’s badge?

#82 A lawyer argued for $1,000,000 damages based on the following claim: His client went to an art museum, where he saw a painting of Marie Antoinette on a guillotine. He fell asleep and dreamed of the painting. At the museum’s closing time, a guard tapped him on the neck just as he dreamed of the guillotine beheading Marie Antoinette. The tap provoked immediate cardiac arrest and a fatal heart attack immediately following because he associated the tap with the guillotine blade. The judge dismissed the case. Why?

#83 The second apparition in "Macbeth", the bloody child, recommends 'Be bloody, bold and resolute, laugh to scorn the power of man, for none of woman born shall harm Macbeth.' How was the Thane of Fife able to kill Macbeth in the light of this prophecy?

#84 A man is found murdered on a Sunday morning. His wife calls the police, who question the wife and the staff, and are given the following alibis. The wife says she was sleeping. The butler said he was cleaning the closet. The gardener was declared he was picking vegetables. The maid explained she was getting the mail. The cook said she was preparing breakfast. Immediately, the police arrest the murdered. Who did it and how did the police know?

#85 A couple went on for a climbing trip. When only the husband returned from the vacation, he said that his wife slipped off a cliff while climbing and died. On investigating, the local sheriff arrested him saying, “Your travel agent called. The information we received makes us aware you murdered your wife.” How did the agent deduce it was a murder?

#86 A renowned chemist is found dead in his lab. There is no clear evidence except a piece of paper lying by the body. The paper is blank other than the name of five elements scrawled across it hastily: nickel, carbon, oxygen, lanthanum, sulfur. The guard reported that three people visited the chemist that day – his sister, Laura; his colleague, Nicolas; and his wife, Tessa. The criminal was arrested immediately. Who was it?

#87 A crime has been committed on Main Street. The main suspect is a man named Simon Bates. It was said that a man had been walking along the pathway when he was suddenly shot in the stomach. The suspect had brown hair, blue eyes, and wore a baggy Armani just like Simon Bates’. Simon was asked to tell the story right from the beginning. “Well,” said Simon, “I was just hanging around the park when I saw this man walking along the pathway. Suddenly, a guy came up from behind him and shot him! I ran home as fast as I could. The policemen asked him to give a description of the murderer. “He had a red mustache, red hair, and a baggy Armani suit on.” “I think this man is telling a lie,” said one of the policemen. How did he know?

#88 A man is stranded on forest-covered island. One day, when the wind is blowing from the west, lightning strikes the west end of the island and sets fire to the forest. The fire is very violent, burning everything in its path, and without intervention the fire will burn the whole island, killing the man in the process. There are cliffs around the island, so he cannot jump off. How can the man survive the fire without any buckets or any other means to put out the fire?

#89 Anna goes to her friend Mara’s house, on a wintry evening only to find her dead. When the police learn about the incident, they question Anna about how she found out. Anna says that she knocked on the door and rang the bell repeatedly. Since the light was on in one of the rooms, Anna knew Mara must be home and decided to look through the window. The windows were frozen, so she breathed on the iced glass, and that’s when she noticed Mara’s body on the floor. The police suspect Anna is the murderer. Why?

#90 Once there was an evil wizard. He took three women from their homes and turned them into rose bushes that looked exactly alike and put them in his garden. One of the women had a husband and children and begged the wizard to let her see them. He agreed. At night he brought the woman to her house. In the morning he came and took her home. The husband decided to go rescue her. So, he snuck into the wizard’s garden early in the morning. He stared long and hard at the three identical rose bushes trying to figure out which could be his wife. Suddenly he knew the answer and he took his wife home. How did he know which rose bush was his wife?

#91 On the first day of the school a young girl was found murdered. Police suspect four male teachers and question them. They were asked what they were doing at 8:00 am. Mr. Walter: "I was driving to school and I was late." Mr. Thomas: "I was checking English exam papers." Mr. Benjamin: "I was reading the newspaper." Mr. Calvin: "I was with my wife in my office." The police arrested the killer. How did the police find the murderer?

#92 A man owned a casino and invited some friends. It was a dark stormy night, and they all placed their money on the table right before the lights went out. When the lights came back on, the money was gone. The owner put a rooster in an old rusty tea kettle. He told everyone to get in line and touch the kettle after he turned the lights off, and the rooster will crow when the robber touched it. After everyone touched it, the rooster didn't crow, so the man told everyone to hold out their hands. After examining all the hands, he pointed out who the robber was. How did he know who stole the money?

#93 A man was shot to death while in his car. There were no powder marks on his clothing which indicated that the gunman was outside the car. However, all the windows were up and the doors locked. After a close inspection was made, the only bullet holes discovered were on the man's body. How was he murdered?

#94 An American, who had never been to any country other than the United States, travelled a long way to see a sight that very few people had seen. He was standing one day on solid ground when he saw the Great Wall of China with his own eyes. How come?

#95 A woman was in court for killing her husband. She said she wasn’t guilty and that she dearly missed him. In the closing statement, the woman’s lawyer stands up and says, “Her husband was just missing. Everyone look at the doors. He’s going to walk through them in about 30 seconds.” The entire jury stares at the doors waiting for waiting for this woman’s husband to walk through the doors. The lawyer and the woman stare at the jury. The lawyer concludes by saying, “See! If you were so sure she killed her husband, you wouldn’t be watching that door!” The jury immediately gave a guilty verdict. Why?

#96 There was a girl who was extremely brave and always bragged about how brave she was. Many of her classmates got sick and tired of her boasting, so they decided to play a trick on her. One day, a group of boys and girls walked up to her and said, "If you're so brave, we all dare you to go to the old graveyard at the back of Ol' Man Jenkins mansion all alone at midnight. Stand in front of a tombstone, rumor has it that if you do, a bony hand will reach out and grab you, dragging you underground! You said you were brave so that shouldn't be so hard! To prove that you actually went, stick a knife in front of a tombstone so in the morning, we'll know you were there." Of course, the girl couldn't refuse and agreed to the dare. At midnight, she did just as her classmates asked and went to the graveyard with a pocketknife. The night was cold and windy, blowing her dress, chills went up her spine. She slowly walked up to a tombstone and quickly stuck the pocket knife into the ground. She was beginning to feel not as brave as she thought she was. Turning around as fast as she could, she just wanted to get out of there right away! But, there was a problem. Something was stopping her from moving. Was it a bony hand trying to drag her down? A shrill scream was heard. The next morning, the boys and girls went to the graveyard to see if the girl had been there. To their horror, she was there, dead.



1) What prevented the girl from escaping the graveyard?

2) How did the girl die?

#97 "My wife was attacked by a burglar when I was on my way home from work. She stabbed him with a butcher knife and killed him. The police say it was an obvious case of self-defense. When I went to pick her up from the police station, she said: "When I heard the doorbell I thought it was you, but then a masked man jumped me as soon as I opened the door!" "You must have been so scared" I said, "But you're safe now." I hugged her tightly. How did she kill the burglar so fast when he attacked her at the door?"

#98 A rich and handsome man named James Leonard was murdered on a Sunday afternoon. At the time of the murder there was: the maid, the cook, the butler, the gardener and the wife. They gave the following statements. Maid: "I was fixing the table." Cook: "I was cooking breakfast." Butler: "I was polishing the silverware and the dishes." Gardener: "I was planting tomato seeds." Wife: "I was reading a book." Who did it?

#99 It is a stormy, snowy day. There is a man dead inside a shack. There are no windows and the only door is locked from inside. There is no way in or out. The man has a stab wound. There is a puddle of water and blood next to him. How did he die?

#100 An adventurer finds a chest of treasure guarded by a pirate who offers him a red key, a blue key, and a gold key. Only one of them can open the treasure chest, and he only has one chance to choose the right key. Behind the pirate, he sees a ciper reading ‘TGK HOE ELY DEN.’ Which key does he choose?

#101 A Japanese ship was en route to the open sea. The captain went for a shower removing his ring and keeping it on the table. When he returned, he found it had gone missing. The captain immediately called the three suspected crew members and asked each one where they were and what were they doing in the last 15 minutes. The cook said, “I was in fridge room getting meat for cooking.” The Engineer , “I was working on generator engine.” The seaman said, “I was on the mast correcting the flag which was upside down by mistake.” The radio officer said, “I was messaging to a company about the arrival.” The navigation officer said, “I was sleeping in my cabin.” The captain immediately caught the thief. How?

#102 Mr. Richard was very rich. He lived in a luxurious house with his young wife and servants. In late Autumn, the police received a call from his maid. She found him stabbed in the bedroom. The detective arrived at the crime scene. He determined that there were 3 people in the house at the time of the murder. The Cook said: "I was preparing dinner." The maid said: "I was cleaning the dining room after lunch that Mr. Elliot and his wife had." The wife said: "I was swimming in the pool after lunch." The detective realized who stabbed Mr. Richard. Who is the killer?

#103 There was an earthquake in Greenview. After that, the police received a call. A lady said: "My husband is dead! He got crushed by a wardrobe during an earthquake! please come fast." The police reach her house and investigate well. The Lady says: "When the quake hit, I was in the kitchen, and he was sleeping here. We had stayed at home because there was an earthquake warning yesterday. The wardrobe fell on him. He didn’t even get a chance to scream. I immediately called you!" The Police say: "I think this is not an accident." Why did he decide that?

#104 A detective who was mere days away from cracking an international oil smuggling ring has suddenly gone missing. While inspecting his last-known location, officers find a note: 710 57735 34 5508 51 7718. Currently, there are 3 suspects: Bill, John, and Todd. Can you break the detective’s code and find the criminal’s name?

#105 Edward thought he had committed the perfect crime. He broke into a woman’s house, strangled her in her bed, and staged the scene to look like an interrupted burglary. He ransacked the house, scattered the woman’s possessions everywhere, and then smashed the patio door glass from the outside to stage a point of entry. Finally, he rigged the alarm and left to join his friends for a game of golf to establish an alibi. Two hours later, while Edward was still walking the links, the alarm at the woman’s house was triggered, and the police were alerted. When they arrived at the house, they found the scene just as Edward had staged it. There were no other people present, such as relatives or staff, and no animals that could have set off the alarm, which appeared to be functioning normally. They concluded that the woman was indeed slain during a botched burglary. One detective was suspicious of Edward, who was the woman’s known enemy, but she couldn’t figure out how he had rigged the alarm to go off hours after he left. How did he do it?

#106 Chris came back from work a bit earlier today! He was excited to see his wife earlier! As soon as he entered his bedroom, he saw a man jumping over the balcony. He realized that his wife was cheating him. He shouts on that man “Bastard! I will kill you” and chased him. After going a little further, he sees three men sitting on a bench and gets confused as to which of these three, who is his wife’s lover. Who is his wife’s Lover?

#107 Derek called the police late in the evening. "My wife is missing!" A police officer soon came to their house. Officer: "What happened?" Derek: "Today is our anniversary! I got up early and cooked pancakes to make a surprise for Kira. She got up in a bad mood and said that it was stupid to eat pancakes in this heat. We had a fight. Kira got dressed and left without even touching the food. I went to work. When I came back, Kira was not at home. I called all her relatives and friends but nobody knew where she was." The police officer immediately arrested Derek. Why?

#108 Maria and Diego have a country villa. Every year they throw a wedding anniversary party. This year they invited many relatives and friends. Maria and Diego were very happy to see them. But in the evening there was an incident. Suddenly the light went out, and they heard a woman’s cry: "My necklace! It's been stolen!" Who stole it?

#109 Famous columnist Max Worthington was found deceased at his manual typewriter, fatally stabbed in the back. His agent, Roger, found his body when he went to check on Max to see why he hadn't submitted his latest column. He then called the police, and the dispatcher sent Detective Sing to investigate. Detective Sing noticed that Max had apparently been writing his column when he was killed and that the last thing typed was "49t34 w5qgg3e j3," apparently a random string of numbers and letters created when his lifeless body slumped forward onto the typewriter. Detective Sing questioned the people closest to Worthington and found several suspects: Max's ex-wife, Marisa, had been feuding with him over alimony payments she felt entitled to, despite his offer of the mansion they had shared, plus a generous lump-sum payment; Max's current girlfriend, Jillian, was a beautiful young woman but was seemingly high maintenance and seemed to miss his money more than him; and Max's brother, Gerald, was happy his brother was dead, as Max had stolen Marisa away from him, and Gerald was intent on winning her back. Detective Sing concluded his investigation and quickly made an arrest. Who did he take into custody?

#110 John Aiers, a little person, was found dead in his living room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the pistol still clutched in his lifeless hand. There was no sign of a struggle and no indication of foul play - only the small bullet hole below his left breast and a small bloodstain around the wound. The bullet had gone clear through his body, through the couch he was sitting on, and had lodged in the wall behind him. A junior detective surmised from the scene that Aiers had taken his own life, bolstered by the man's massive amount of financial debt and history of depression. However, the senior detective stated that he knew Aiers had been murdered the second he laid eyes on his body. What did he notice that the junior detective had not?

#111 One snowy night, Sherlock Holmes was in his house sitting by a fire. All of a sudden a snowball came crashing through his window, breaking it. Holmes got up and looked out the window just in time to see three neighborhood kids who were brothers running around a corner. Their names were John Crimson, Mark Crimson, and Paul Crimson. The next day Holmes got a note on his door that read “? Crimson. He broke your window.” Which of the three Crimson brothers should Sherlock Holmes question about the incident?

#112 Anderson, Biggs, and Carpenter were staying together at a place by the seaside. One day they went out in a boat and were a mile at sea when a rifle was fired on shore in their direction. It seems that Anderson only heard the report of the gun, Biggs only saw the smoke, and Carpenter merely saw the bullet strike the water near them. Which of them first knew of the discharge of the rifle?

#113 It’s 6 pm and George Manly was murdered. Yet no murderer was found. But the cops got witnesses. There were 5 other people in the house at the time of George’s murder. The chef said he was cooking dinner. The gardener said she was gardening. The auntie said she was playing chess with her brother. The wife said she was watching TV. And the grandfather said he was in his wheelchair. So who murdered George Manly?