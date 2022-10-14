Ready to check out our picks of the hardest long riddles the internet has to offer? The long riddles with answers lie just a bit further down, and once you are there, be sure to give your vote for the ones you’ve liked the best!

So, in our opinion, if you want something truly complicated, one of these long hard riddles is going to be just the thing you need. You know, we honestly think that the longer the riddle is, the harder it is to solve it! Because, see, not only do you have to understand such a fun riddle, but you also memorize the text before even attempting to solve it. And that takes up some brain capacity, too! So, as far as hard riddles go, these longer ones definitely take the cake in being the most demanding in focus and attention.

Solving a riddle or two helps to keep your mind fresh and focused. Although we aren’t saying this as a scientific fact per se, one can imagine that such a pastime definitely brings more benefits than it does harm. Except for when you are stuck for an answer and feel the urge to shout in anguish and risk waking up your cat. Anyhoo, we aren’t here to talk about cats but rather about our selection of long riddles - a very nice activity for long autumn and winter evenings! And with this article, you’ll never run out of riddles to solve.

#1 A poor farmer went to the market to sell his peas and lentils. However, he had only one sack and didn’t want to mix peas and lentils. So, he poured in the peas first, tied the sack in the middle, and then filled the top portion of the sack with the lentils.



At the market an innkeeper happened by with his own empty sack. He wanted to buy the peas, but he did not want the lentils.



Pouring the seed anywhere else but the sacks was not possible. Trading sacks would not work, nor did the farmer wish to cut a hole in his sack.



How did the farmer transfer his peas to the innkeeper’s sack?



Answer: Pour the lentils into the innkeeper’s sack, tie it off and turn it inside out. Pour in the peas. Then untie the sack a pour the lentils back into the farmer’s sack.

#2 On the first day of school, someone murdered the English teacher. There were four people at the school that the police suspected had done it: the janitor, a history teacher, a basketball coach, and the principal. These were their alibis:



The janitor said he was cleaning the bathrooms.

The history teacher said he was giving a mid-year test.

The basketball coach said he was running practice drills with his players.

The principal said he was in his office.



After giving their alibies, the police arrested the killer immediately. Who killed the English teacher and how did the police know?



Answer: The history teacher killed the English teacher. He said he was giving a mid-year test, but it was the first day of school.

#3 A wealthy family lived in a big circular house. They had a maid, a butler, and a gardener. The parents were going to a party, so they tucked the younger kids into bed and kissed them goodnight and said goodbye, and kissed the older kids goodnight. When the parents came home, all the kids were gone—they had been kidnapped. The authorities ask the butler, maid, and gardener what they were doing at the time of the kidnapping. The butler says he was organizing the library, the maid says she was dusting the corners, and the gardener says he was watering the plants. Who’s lying and actually kidnapped the kids?



Answer: The maid—she said she was dusting the corners, but the family lives in a circular house, so there are no corners.

#4 A farmer went to a market and bought a wolf, a goat, and a cabbage. On his way home, the farmer came to the bank of a river and rented a boat. But crossing the river by boat, the farmer could carry only himself and a single one of his purchases: the wolf, the goat, or the cabbage. If left unattended together, the wolf would eat the goat, or the goat would eat the cabbage. The farmer’s challenge was to carry himself and his purchases to the far bank of the river, leaving each purchase intact. How did he do it?



Answer: The farmer takes seven trips over—here are his steps:



1. Take the goat over

2. Return

3. Take the wolf or cabbage over

4. Return with the goat

5. Take the cabbage or wolf over

6. Return

7. Take goat over

#5 A father told his three sons he would die soon and he needed to decide which one of them to give his property to. He said, “Go to the market and buy something that is large enough to fill my bedroom, but small enough to fit in your pocket. From this, I will decide which of you is the wisest and worthy enough to inherit my land.” They all went to the market, and each came back with a different item. The father told his sons to come into his bedroom one at a time and try to fill up his bedroom with their item. The first son came in and put some pieces of cloth he bought and laid them across the room, but it barely covered the floor. The second son came in and laid some hay on the floor, but there was only enough to cover half the floor. The third son came in and showed his father what he bought. He wound up getting the property. What did the third son show his father?



Answer: A box of matches. Whenever he lit a match, it filled the room with light.

#6 A woman named Maria was at the funeral of her mother. She met a nice young man that she had never seen before and after the service, they spent a bit of time together. Then she got busy and didn’t get his name or phone number before he left. She tried to find him, but no one knew who he was or how to contact him. A few weeks later, Maria’s older sister dies and the police suspect murder. Who killed the sister?



Answer: Maria—she hoped the man would show up at her sister’s funeral just as he had for her mother’s funeral.

#7 Sally lives in a place where six months of the year is mild summer and the temperature drops significantly the other six months. She owns a lake where there is a small island. She wants to build a house on the island and needs to get materials there. She doesn’t have a boat, plane, or anything to transport them to the island. How does Sally solve this problem?



Answer: She waits to take the materials over during the colder months because the lake will freeze over, so she can walk over it.

#8 Jessica is telling her friends this story and asks them to guess if it’s the truth or a lie: “There was a man sitting in a house at night that had no lights on at all. There was no lamp, no candle, and no other source of light. Yet, he sat in the house and read his book happily.” Her friends say she’s lying, but Jessica corrects them and says she’s telling the truth. Jessica’s story is true — but how?



Answer: In Jessica’s story, the man is blind and is reading braille.

#9 I am a fruit, but also a shape. If you had two of me, I would sound just the same. If you rearrange my letters, it could be a crime. Add me to a montage and I can become a different fruit. Remove my head and you can still listen; take away the end and I can still be eaten. Without a piece of the center, I am still a word; take away all of the middle and I am just an acronym. What am I?



Answer: Pear.

#10 I beam, I shine, I sparkle white.

I'll brighten the day with a single light.

I'll charm and enchant all.

I'll bring the best in you all.

What am I?



Answer: Smile.

#11 I am never exactly what I appear to be. I may seem straight forward, but I'm afraid that is only skin deep. Mystery most often lies beneath my simple words. Sharpen your wits, and open your eyes. Read me backwards, forwards, upside down. Look beyond my exteriors and answer this simple question. What am I?



Answer: A riddle.

#12 One day, a magician was boasting about how long he could hold his breath underwater. His record was 6 minutes. A kid that was listening said, “that’s nothing, I can stay underwater for 10 minutes using no equipment or air pockets!” The magician told the kid if he could do that, he’d give him $10,000. The kid did it and won the money. How?



Answer: He filled a glass of water and held it above his head for 10 minutes.

#13 You walk into an old horror house. It has no power or plumbing. Once inside, you see three doors. Each door has a number on it. Behind each door is a way for you to die. Behind door number one, you die by getting eaten by a lion. Behind door number two, you die by getting murdered. Behind door number three, you die by electric chair. You can’t turn back, so you have to go through a door. Which door do you go through?



Answer: Door number three—the house has no power, which means it doesn’t have electricity. Therefore, the electric chair won’t work.

#14 You’re out on the water and see a boat filled with people. You look away for a second and look back again, but this time you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why? Hint: The boat did not sink.



Answer: All the people on the boat are in relationships.

#15 Jim and Sarah are in a long-distance relationship. Jim buys an engagement ring for Sarah and wants to mail it to her. Unfortunately, the only way to ensure the ring will be received is to place a lock on the package. Jim has locks and Sarah has locks, but neither has keys for each other’s locks. How can they make sure the ring isn’t stolen?



Answer: The ring is sent through the mail multiple times. First, Jim puts a lock on the package and sends it to Sarah. Then, Sarah places one of her locks on the package and sends it back to Jim. Then, Jim removes his lock and sends the package back to Sarah. Finally, Sarah unlocks the package and gets the ring.

#16 Chef Andrea has to light the kitchen stoves to open her restaurant for the day. There are three stoves in the kitchen: A glass stove, a brick stove, and a wood stove. She only has one match. Which does she light up first?



Answer: The match.

#17 Consider this: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a big one. Michael J. Fox has a small one. Prince doesn’t have one. The Pope has one but never uses it. Bill Clinton has one and uses it all the time. What is it?



Answer: A surname.

#18 Grandpa went for a walk, and it started raining. He forgot to bring an umbrella and didn’t have a hat. When he got home, his clothes were soaking wet, but not a hair on his head was wet. How was this possible?



Answer: Grandpa is bald.

#19 You walk into a room and see a bed. On the bed, there are two dogs, five cats, a giraffe, six cows, and a goose. There are also three doves flying above the bed. How many legs are on the floor?



Answer: Six — the bed’s four legs, plus your two legs.

#20 I am beautiful, up in the sky. I am magical, yet I cannot fly. To people I bring luck, and to some people, riches. The boy at my end does whatever he wishes. What am I?



Answer: A rainbow.

#21 It spends most of its day eating white, but when it’s quick enough, it gets to eat fruit and sometimes some blue things. It’s in a dark room, where the walls are blue, it runs from a ghost that roams the halls and haunts it all the time. What is it?



Answer: Pac-Man.

#22 If you paint a brown house white it will become a white house. If the stoplight changes from red to green, then the light is green. So, if you throw a white shirt into the Red Sea, what will it become?



Answer: Wet—the shirt won’t change color because the Red Sea isn’t actually red.

#23 Consider this about a word: The first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great, while the entire world signifies a great woman. What is the word?



Answer: Heroine.

#24 A girl says this to her best friend: “I was born in 1955, and I celebrated my 17th birthday last weekend.” Her best friend thinks she’s lying, but she’s actually correct. How is that possible?



Answer: She was born in room 1955.

#25 There once were seven dwarfs who were all brothers. They were all born two years apart. The youngest dwarf is seven years old. How old is his oldest brother?



Answer: 19 years old—if you thought the oldest was 21, you likely didn’t count the seven-year-old dwarf as one of the seven brothers.

#26 The person who makes it has no need for it. He who purchases it does not use it. The person who does use it does not know they are. What is it?



Answer: A coffin.

#27 There were five men at church, and it started raining while they were outside. The four that ran still got wet, but the one that was still stayed completely dry. Why did he stay dry?



Answer: He was in a coffin — the other men were at his funeral.

#28 Andrew’s doctor gives him three pills and tells him to take one every half hour. How much time will have passed by the time Andrew’s taken all three pills?



Answer: One hour. Andrew will take one right away, then take one a half-hour later, then take the final one a half-hour after that.

#29 What does man love more than life, and hate more than death or mortal strife; that which satisfied men want; the poor have, and the rich require; the miser spends, the spendthrift saves, and all men carry to their graves?



Answer: Nothing.

#30 Two fathers and their two sons go on a fishing trip together. Each one catches a fish to take home with them. They don’t lose any fish, and yet when they get home they, only have three fish. How is this possible?



Answer: Only three people were on the fishing trip — a grandfather, his son, and his grandson.

#31 There are 500 coffins and 500 men who need them. The undertaker asks the first man to go to every coffin and open them. Then he tells the second man to go to every one and close it. The third one goes to every third coffin and so on. How many are open?



Answer: 22

#32 I heard of a wonder, of words moth-eaten. That is a strange thing, I thought, weird. That a man's song be swallowed by a worm. His blinded sentences, his bedside stand-by rustled in the night - and the robber-guest. Not one wit the wiser. For the words he had mumbled.



Answer: Bookworm.

#33 I have been the beginning of ideas for all time, yet I am just one simple small object, the things that you can use me for can be frustrating and also I can be pretty. I have some of the most valuable thing in the world on me, yet almost everyone owns me. With me you can make anything. What am I?



Answer: Paper.

#34 A boy had an accident and was rushed to the emergency room at a local hospital. The doctor saw the boy and immediately exclaimed, "I can't operate on this child, he is my son!" But the doctor wasn't the boy's father. How is this possible?



Answer: The doctor was the child's mother.

#35 I am ever changing though your eyes cannot measure. Concealed within me are secret treasures. Sometimes I glitter, and sometimes not. Sometimes I'm cold or sometimes very hot. Some find safety beneath my gate, and others die beneath my weight. What am I?



Answer: Rock.

#36 The captain of a ship told an interesting story.



“I have traveled the oceans far and wide. One time, two of my sailors were standing on opposite sides of the ship. One was looking west and the other one east. And at the same time, they could see each other clearly. Can you tell me how that was possible?”



Answer: The sailors were standing back against the sides of the ship so they were looking at each other.

#37 Creatures of power, and of great size. Creatures of strength and also tremendous beauty. In their lives they set the pace of everything which lives underneath their emerald embrace. Either in their life, or in their death.



Answer: Trees.

#38 Each day many people all over the world come and visit me. They usually only stay for a couple of minutes. I am considered by many to be very dirty, yet few people would want to live without me. Whenever people come to see me, they show a part of themselves that they rarely show to others. What am I?



Answer: A toilet.

#39 I can flutter and take your breath away.

I can take a beating, but do not bruise.

If I stopped you would be sure to lose.

All day and night, I am with you.

What am I?



Answer: Your heart.

#40 A woman is sitting in her hotel room and hears a knock at the door. She opens the door to see a man whom she’s never met before. He says, “I’m sorry, I have made a mistake, I thought this was my room.” He then goes down the corridor and into the elevator. The woman goes back into her room and calls security. What made the woman so suspicious of the man?



Answer: If he really thought it was his hotel room, he would have tried to open the door—not knock on it first.

#41 A California farmer owns a beautiful pear tree. He supplies the fruit to a nearby grocery store. The store owner calls the farmer to see how much fruit is available for him to buy. The farmer knows the main trunk has 24 branches. Each branch has exactly 12 boughs and each bough has exactly 6 twigs. Since each twig bears one piece of fruit, how many plums will the farmer be able to deliver?



Answer: None — a pear tree doesn’t grow plums.

#42 A man is found unconscious in front of a store at two in the morning. His head is bleeding and there’s a brick laying next to him. When the police arrive, they carry the man to jail. Why did they arrest him?



Answer: The man was trying to rob the store. He threw a brick at the store’s bullet-proof window and it bounced back and hit him.

#43 In a one-story house at the corner of the road, the bedrooms were yellow, the kitchen was orange, the living room was red, the garage was blue, the entry hall was green and the sitting room was purple. What color were the stairs?



Answer: There’s no color because there are no stairs — it’s a one-story house.

#44 A prisoner is called to be questioned by the guards. The guards tell the prisoner: “If you tell a lie, we will hang you and if you tell the truth, we will shoot you.” What did the prisoner say to save himself?



Answer: “You will hang me.”

#45 A man is shown a portrait painting. He looks closely, then yells, “Brothers and sisters have I none, but that man’s father is my father’s son!” Who is the man in the portrait?



Answer: The man’s son.

#46 There was a competition where the contestants had to hold something. At the end of the event, the winner was a person who had no hands or feet. What was it that the contestants had to hold?



Answer: Their breath.

#47 A man was at a carnival and went to a booth where a carny said to him, “If I write your exact weight on this piece of paper, then you have to give me $100, but if I cannot, I will pay you $100.” The man saw no scale near the booth so he agrees, thinking he’ll lie to the carny either way about his weight. However, the man ends up paying the carny $100. How did the carny win the bet?



Answer: The carny handed the man a piece of paper that said, “Your exact weight.”

#48 An evil man kidnapped someone and made them take one of two pills. One was harmless, but the other was poisonous. Whichever pill the victim took, the kidnapper took the other one. The victim took their pill with water and died. The kidnapper survived. How did the kidnapper get the harmless pill?



Answer: Both pills were harmless — the poison was in the water.

#49 One night, a woman receives a call from the police. They tell her that her husband was murdered, and she should come to the crime scene as soon as possible. The woman drops the phone, shocked, and drives 20 minutes to the crime scene. As soon as she reaches the crime scene, the police arrest her and she is convicted of murder. How do the police know she committed the crime?



Answer: The police didn’t tell her where the crime scene was, yet she already knew where to go.

#50 A murderer is condemned to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions that haven't eaten in 3 years. Which room is safest for him?



Answer: The third room, because those lions haven't eaten in three years, so they are dead.

#51 A precious stone, as clear as diamond.

Seek it out while the sun's near the horizon.

Though you can walk on water with its power,

try to keep it, and it'll vanish in an hour.



Answer: Ice.

#52 I am the third from a sparkle bright,

I thrive throughout the day and night.

Deep in the path of a cows white drink.

I've had thousands of millions of years to think.

But one of my creatures is killing me.

And so the question I ask to thee,

is who am I?



Answer: Earth.

#53 My first is in window but not in pane.

My second's in road but not in lane.

My third is in oval but not in round.

My fourth is in hearing but not in sound.

My whole is known as a sign of peace.

And from Noah's ark won quick release.



Answer: Dove.

#54 I have palms but not on hands,

I offer foods from distant lands,

When at my peak you'll see me smoke,

I'm famous for my friendly folk,

My flowers grow and yet they lay,

There's fire where a man will play.

What am I?



Answer: Hawaii.

#55 A man is found hanging dead from his ceiling where the room’s dimensions measure 15 x 15 x 15. However, the man is only 6 feet tall and the rope was only 2 feet long. If there are no windows, the only door was bolted shut from the inside, and there is a puddle of water beneath him, how did he kill himself?



Answer: The man stood on a block of ice and waited for it to melt to be hung.

#56 I'm part of a bird that's not in the sky, I'll drown in an ocean but still be dry. The last part of man, I refuse to die, in mourning, I'm tossed at your feet to lie. I begin my job early, at your ankles and thighs. I work my way up to your waist, and in the middle of the day, away I'm chased. I'll return quite quickly for the arms of my taste. As the evening falls, I move to your lungs, down past your mouth and tongue. When darkness falls, away I go. A relief for some, until morning comes. What am I?



Answer: Shadow.

#57 Often talked of but never seen, I'm ever coming but never been. Daily looked for but never here, I'm still approaching and coming near. Thousands wait upon its visit, but somehow they never reach it. They expect me to appear but alas they'll never find me here.



Answer: Tomorrow.

#58 A Japanese ship was sailing in the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese captain of the ship put his diamond chain and Rolex watch on a shelf, went to get a shower and returned ten minutes later. Now listen carefully, as I will only tell it once: When he returned, both the chain and the watch were missing!! He called the crew of his ship together. There were four of them. A British guy was the cook of the ship. The captain asked him: "Where were you the last ten minutes?" And the cook answered "I was in the cold storage room to select the meat for lunch". A Sri Lankan was the house keeping guy. The captain repeated his question to him, and learnt that the Sri Lankan was at the top of the ship correcting the flag which had been put upside down. An Indian guy was the engineer maintaining the ship. Same question, and the Indian told that the he was in the generator room checking the generator. A French guy also served on the house keeping crew. Same question, and the French told that he was sleeping after the night shift. Within ten seconds the smart captain caught the thief. Who was the thief? How did the captain find him?



Answer: A Sri Lankan guy. The Japanese flag is just a red circle; it is the same upside down.

#59 A man drove from New York City to Los Angeles in four days. At the end of his trip, he discovered that one of his tires had been punctured. How was he able to make the drive?



Answer: It was his spare tire.

#60 As the school year was progressing, a teacher was distressed that more and more of her students were beginning to tease and make fun of one another. She decided to do something about it. When they returned to the classroom after Spring Break, they saw a mirror on the wall with a sign next to it.

When one of the students came to her crying about the names she had been called at recess, she sent the girl to the mirror with these directions: Read that sign quietly to yourself. Repeat it over and over, gradually running the sounds together. Each time, look at yourself in the mirror. Soon you will be smiling.

Sure enough, when the student followed these directions, she came away smiling.

Each time a student would come to the teacher feeling low, she would give them the same directions. Sometimes they would have difficulty, so she would go over to read the sign with them. Eventually, each one would come away smiling.

This is what the sign said: I.Y.Q.Y.Q.R.



Answer: When the students read the letters out loud, running them together, and looking in the mirror, they realized that they were telling themselves, 'I like you like you are!' It may not be perfect grammar, but the teacher reached her goal of building self-esteem in her students who had a low opinion of themselves because of teasing.

#61 I am served at a table,

In gatherings of two.

I am served small, white, and round.

You’ll lose some;

That’s part of the fun.

What am I?



Answer: Ping-Pong balls

#62 I am at the beginning of all.

I am at the end of eternity.

I have a center path.

My whole embodies indifference.

What am I?



Answer: Apathy

#63 A king wants his daughter to marry the smartest of three extremely intelligent young princes, and so the king’s wise men devise an intelligence test.



The princes are gathered into a room and seated, facing one another. They are shown two black hats and three white hats. They are blindfolded, and one hat is placed on each of their heads. The remaining hats hidden in a different room.



The king tells the three princes that the first prince to deduce the color of his hat without removing it or looking at it will marry his daughter. A wrong guess will mean death.



The blindfolds are removed. You are one of the princes. You see two white hats on the other prince’s heads. After some time, you realize that the other princes are confused about the color of their hat, or are afraid to guess. After some thought, you tell the king the color of your hat. What is it?



Answer: White

#64 A young man is arrested while on vacation for a minor infraction. He is put in a cell with a dirt floor and only one window. Although the window has no bars, it is too high for him to reach. The only thing in the cell is a shovel. He knows he won’t get any food or water. He only has two days to escape or he’ll die. The man can’t dig a tunnel because it will take him much longer than two days to do it. How will he escape from the cell?



Answer: He uses the shovel to create a pile of dirt under the window so he can climb up onto it and escape from the cell.

#65 Maria and Judith went out for drinks together after work one evening. They ordered the same drink. Judith was very thirsty and much more of a drinker than Maria. She finished five drinks in the time it took Maria to finish only one.



The drinks were poisoned, but only Maria died. Why?



Answer: The poison was in the ice. Since Maria’s ice had time to melt, she was poisoned but Judith wasn’t, although she had a terrible hangover the next morning!

#66 My first is in chocolate but no in ham. My second is in cake and also in jam. My third at tea-time is easily found. Altogether, this is a friend who is often around. What is it?



Answer: Cat—”c” is the first letter in “chocolate,” “a” is the second letter in “cake” and “jam,” and “t” is the third letter in “tea-time.”

#67 One night, a man runs away from home. He turns left and keeps running. After some time he turns left again and keeps running. Later, he turns left one more time and runs back home—but when he gets home, he finds a man in a mask. Who was the man in the mask?



Answer: A catcher — they’re playing baseball.

#68 There’s a girl who has a large family. She has an equal amount of brothers and sisters, but each brother only has half as many brothers and sisters. What’s the correct amount of brothers and sisters?



Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.

#69 The captain of a ship is telling you an interesting story, and then poses a question. He says, “I have traveled the oceans far and wide. One time, two of my sailors were standing on opposite sides of the ship. One was looking west and the other one east. And at the same time, they could see each other clearly. Can you tell me how that was possible?”



Answer: The sailors were standing at opposite ends of the ship, but facing one another.

#70 A thief enters a store and threatens the clerk, forcing her to open the safe. The clerk says, “The code for the safe is different every day, and if you hurt me you’ll never get the code.” But the thief manages to guess the code on his own. How did he do it?



Answer: The clerk already told him the code — she said it’s “different” every day.

#71 The owner of a popular clothing store comes up with his own method of pricing items. A vest costs $8, socks cost $10, a tie costs $6, and a blouse costs $12. Using the owner’s method, how much would a pair of underwear cost?



Answer: $18—the method is charging $2 for each letter needed to spell out the clothing item.

#72 A woman wants to enter an exclusive club, but she doesn’t know the password. A man walks to the door and the doorman says 12, the man says 6, and is let in. Another man walks up and the doorman says 6, the man says 3, and is let in. Thinking she’s figured it out, she walks up to the door and the doorman says 10, she says 5, and she isn’t let in. What should she have said?



Answer: Three—the code is the number of letters that are in the number the doorman says.

#73 Wednesday, Steve and Pam go to a restaurant to eat lunch. After eating lunch, they pay the bill. But Steve and Pam do not pay the bill. So…who does?



Answer: Their friend Wednesday.

#74 A red house is made out of red bricks. A yellow house is made out of yellow bricks. And, a blue house is made out of blue bricks. So, what is a green house made of?



Answer: Glass

#75 His eyes were raging, that scraggly beast.

His lips were bursting, with rows of angry teeth.

Upon his back a razor was found.

It was a fearsome battle we fought,

my life – or his, one would be bought.

And when we were through,

and death chilled the air,

we cut out his heart, and ate it with flair.



Answer: Boar.

#76 I march before armies, a thousand salute me.

My fall can bring victory, but no one would shoot me.

The wind is my lover, one-legged am I.

Name me and see me at home in the sky.



Answer: Flag.

#77 Man of old, it is told would search until he tired,

not for gold, ne'er be sold, but what sought he was fire.

Man today, thou mayst say, has quite another aim,

in places deep, he did seek, to find me for his gain!



Answer: Oil.

#78 I am small, but, when entire,

of force to set a town on fire;

Let but one letter disappear,

I then can hold a herd of deer;

Take one more off, and then you'll find

I once contained all human kind.



Answer: Spark.

#79 John and Kelly are long-distance lovers and John has just purchased an engagement ring for Kelly. He wants to mail the ring to her but to make sure it isn’t stolen he wants to put a lock on the package. However, John has locks and Kelly has locks but neither has a key to each other’s locks. Without sending another letter/package, how can they get the ring to Kelly and ensure it isn’t stolen in the process?



Answer: John puts a lock on the package and sends it to Kelly. Kelly puts a lock on the package as well and sends it back to John. Once John has the package again he can remove his lock from it and send it back to Kelly. When Kelly finally gets the package back, only her lock is on it so she can finally open it up.

#80 My name is Toby, I live on a farm with four other dogs who are my brothers and sisters. Their names are Spot, Snowy, Brownie and Rex. What do you think the fifth dog's name is?



Answer: Toby.

#81 You have a three-gallon bucket and a five-gallon bucket and as much water as you need. There are no other measuring devices. How do you fill the five-gallon bucket with four gallons of water exactly?



Answer: Fill the five-gallon bucket to the top. Pour it into the three-gallon bucket until full. Empty the three-gallon bucket, and pour the remaining two gallons of water into the three-gallon bucket. Fill the five-gallon bucket to the top, and then finish filling the three-gallon bucket. This will leave three gallons in the five-gallon bucket.

#82 I'm adored by few, feared or hated by many. Mistress of reason, master of numbers. I've solved many of your personal mysteries but there are still so many of me to find. What am I?



Answer: Mathematics.

#83 It roars a challenge, and I respond. It takes the abuse and goes beyond. Filled up with liquid, in hurried haste, I wield my staff in this impossible race. Once I won against this mighty foe, I'll float like a thistle and move extremely slow. What am I talking about?



Answer: A waterfall.

#84 A married couple went to the hospital to have their baby delivered. Upon their arrival, the doctor said he had invented a new machine that would transfer a portion of the mother's labor pain to the baby's father. He was asked if they were willing to try it out. They were both very much in favor of it. The doctor set the pain transfer to 10% for starters, explaining that even 10% was probably more pain than the father had ever experienced before. However, as the labor progressed, the husband felt fine and asked the doctor to go ahead and kick it up a notch. The doctor then adjusted the machine to 20% pain transfer. The husband was still feeling fine. The doctor checked the husband's blood pressure and was amazed at how well he was doing. At this point, they decided to try out for 50%. The husband continued to feel quite well. Since the pain transfer was obviously helping out the wife considerably, the husband encouraged the doctor to transfer all the pain to him. The wife delivered a healthy baby with virtually no pain. She and her husband were ecstatic. When they got home, the mailman was dead on the porch.



Answer: The pain transfers the pain to the baby's father. The wife cheated on her husband with the mailman and it was his baby. It never mentions that the husband is the baby's father.

#85 Silently I drink and dive in fluids dark as night.

I beat the mighty warrior but never in fight.

The black blood in my veins your thirst for knowledge slakes.

My spittle is more venomous than that of poison snakes.



Answer: Pen.

#86 Every dawn begins with me.

At dusk I'll be the first you see,

and daybreak couldn't come without.

What midday centers all about.

Daisies grow from me, I'm told.

And when I come, I end all code,

but in the sun I won't be found.

Yet still, each day I'll be around.



Answer: D

#87 There are 25 red balls, 47 green balls and 3 blue balls in a basket. There is a blind man. What is the minimum number of balls that the blind man has to pick to make sure that there are at least 2 balls of different colors?



Answer: 48 balls. There is a small chance he may pick up 47 green balls in a row.

#88 A man lives on the top floor of a hotel.

When he is out with a friend or out on a rainy day,

he comes back, goes to the elevator, and goes to the top floor.

When he goes out alone or on a sunny day,

he goes half way up and walks the rest of the way up.

Why?



Answer: He was using an umbrella or had a tall friend to push the buttons for high floors.

#89 I am a word of three syllables, each of which is a word.

My first is an article in common use.

My second, is a mammal of uncommon intelligence.

My third, though not an animal, is used in carrying burdens.

Put me all together and I am a useful art.

What am I?



Answer: Pen-man-ship

#90 Sophia, a young girl was at the funeral of her mother. She met a nice young man that she had never seen before and after the service they spent a bit of time together. Then she got busy with other people and she did not get his name or phone number before he left. She made every effort to find him, but no one knew who he was or how to contact him. A few weeks later her older sister dies and the police suspect murder. Who killed the sister?



Answer: Sophia killed her sister. She was hoping that if someone else in her family died, the young man she met at her mother’s funeral would show up again.

#91 I am a five-letter word and people eat me. If you remove the first letter I become an energy form. If you remove the first two letters, I am needed to live. Scramble the last three letters and I am a drink. What word am I?



Answer: Wheat.

#92 I look flat, but I am deep. Hidden realms I shelter. Lives I take, but food I offer. At times I am beautiful. I can be calm, angry, and turbulent. I have no heart, but offer pleasure as well as death. No man can own me, yet I encompass what all men must have. What am I?



Answer: The ocean.

#93 You stand in front of two doors. A guard stands next to each door. You know the following things: one path leads to paradise, the other leads to death. You cannot distinguish between the two doors. You also know that one of the two guards always tells the truth and the other always lies. You have permission to ask one guard one question to discover which door leads to paradise. What one question would you ask to guarantee you enter the door to paradise?



Answer: Ask, “Which door would the other guard say leads to paradise?”

#94 A spy was in Canada trying to steal insider information on how to set up new Maple Syrup factories in their country. He was introduced to the operations manager of the biggest factory in Canada. However, the manager was suspicious and decided to test him with a question before he trusted him. So he asked, “What would you be sure to find in the middle of Toronto?” The spy thought fast and came up with an answer for the manager. What was his answer?



Answer: “0”—it’s the middle letter in “Toronto.”

#95 There is a basket full of hats. Three are white and two are black. Three men, Tom, Tim, and Jim, each take a hat out of the basket and put it on their heads without seeing the hat they selected or the hats the other men selected. The men arrange themselves so Tom can see Tim and Jim’s hats, Tim can see Jim’s hat, and Jim can’t see anyone’s hat. Tom is asked what color his hat is and he says he doesn’t know. Tim is asked the same question, and he also doesn’t know. Finally, Jim is asked the question, and he does know. What color is his hat?



Answer: The hat is white. If Tom doesn’t know his hat color then the other two men’s hats cannot be both black otherwise he would know his hat is white. When Tim doesn’t know his hat color either, that means Jim’s hat could not be black otherwise Tim would have to know his hat was white based on Tom’s answer.

#96 A man is sitting in a bar when a rich man sits next to him. He turns to the rich man and says, “Did you know I know almost every song that has ever existed?”



The rich man laughs. The man then says, “I bet you all the money you have in your wallet that I can sing a genuine song with a lady’s name of your choice in it. The rich man laughs again and says, “OK, how about my daughter’s name, Jamie Armstrong-Miller?” Minutes later, the man collects his cash and the rich man goes home cashless. What song did the man sing?



Answer: Happy Birthday.

#97 Alexander is stranded on an island covered in forest.

One day, when the wind is blowing from the west, lightning strikes the west end of the island and sets fire to the forest. The fire is very violent, burning everything in its path, and without intervention the fire will burn the whole island, killing the man in the process.

There are cliffs around the island, so he cannot jump off.

How can the Alexander survive the fire? (There are no buckets or any other means to put out the fire)



Answer: Alexander picks up a piece of wood and lights it from the fire on the west end of the island. He then quickly carries it near the east end of he island and starts a new fire. The wind will cause that fire to burn out the eastern end and he can then shelter in the burnt area.

#98 Four golfers named Mr. Black, Mr. White, Mr. Brown and Mr. Blue were competing in a tournament. The caddy didn't know their names, so he asked them. One of them, Mr. Brown, told a lie.

The 1st golfer said "The 2nd Golfer is Mr. Black."

The 2nd golfer said "I am not Mr. Blue!"

The 3rd golfer said "Mr. White? That's the 4th golfer."

And the 4th golfer remained silent. Which one of the golfers is Mr. Blue?



Answer: The 3rd one.

#99 When I'm visible to you, you can never see me, but when I'm invisible you wish you could. I am plenty enough if you are a person who is patient, but all the more scarce if you're someone who is hasty. I am greater than anything else in the world, but still, I am within the control of you who value my existence. Who am I?



Answer: Time.

#100 You have 14 pink socks, 14 red socks and 14 white socks in your sock drawer. How many socks would you have to remove at random without looking, to definitely have a matching pair?



Answer: Four.

#101 We are such little tiny creatures;

all of us have different features.

One of us in glass is set;

One of us you'll find in jet.

Another you may see in tin,

and the fourth is boxed within.

If the fifth you should pursue,

it can never fly from you.

What are we?



Answer: The vowels (a, e, i, o, u)

#102 A few hours ago in darkness,

a long-way-walker made me his vitness.

He told me storys of times long forgotten,

from his home, that is now rotten.



He whispered the lovers softly promise,

and the lonely mans bitter lost and miss.

Silent he was all the time,

keeping to my heard his gentle rime.



From above he came,

silver on dark heavens name.

He awaits me back when Lathanders eye goes to rest,

when my eyes go from north to east, from south to west.



I think you have met him too,

so what did he tell the eyes of you?

God bless this lonely fellower on his endless journey of sorrow,

cause his harbor sank in the ocean of past long time ago.



Answer: Starlight